Because its wholly inappropriate work-place behaviour to a junior member of staff? That being said, there is a world where what he is saying makes it OK. If its, "I told you so" about anything, that's not appropriate behaviour



what? come on, for one 'i told you so' isn't necessarily castigating someone, could even be directed at himself - i said i should do this but didn't and now look what's happenedwithout knowing what is being said you can't draw any conclusions other than pep is animated and his 'junior staff' maybe is sat there pissed off because he was right and pep was wrong, who knowspep has even been caught doing this shit to an empty chair, i see it as simply he likes a sounding board where the direction of his frustration, like i said, may even be at himselfi dont know if there was any of this shit in the CL final against chelsea but there should've been, something along the lines of 'we were nailed on to win it, then i fucked with it, overthought it and now we're behind, what the fuck is wrong with me'