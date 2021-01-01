« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1305947 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20920 on: Yesterday at 11:05:48 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:55:02 am
Great post, I agree with all of that. I do kind of suspect we will see a Liverpool v City Champions League final at some point but would prefer to dust them off earlier this season. Pep knows we are a massive pain in the arse for them, so that's why we see all the silly tactics from him.

Don't want to avoid anyone but a PL team in the final takes some of the shine off and creates a possible over-familiar bore fest.

ALSO, the final is in Russia so hmmmmmm; that ain't happening.

And it won't be Wembley either.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20921 on: Yesterday at 11:06:09 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:52:07 am
There's no way UEFA will allow the final be in Russia if there are sanctions from major EU countries.

Certain sanctions may make it impossible to hold it there, but I've little confidence in UEFA doing the right thing, their self interest is immense
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20922 on: Yesterday at 11:10:49 am »
https://twitter.com/skysportspl/status/1495739077638844417?s=21

Amazing more not done of guardiolas obnoxious, twattish behaviour towards his coach.

Although maybe not that amazing considering how far up that weirdos arse the english media is.

This would not be seen as funny if it was another foreign coach.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20923 on: Yesterday at 11:24:03 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:10:49 am
https://twitter.com/skysportspl/status/1495739077638844417?s=21

Amazing more not done of guardiolas obnoxious, twattish behaviour towards his coach.

Although maybe not that amazing considering how far up that weirdos arse the english media is.

This would not be seen as funny if it was another foreign coach.

Id be interested to know what he said, he is a very demonstrable person, look at his exchange with Nathan Redmond, which they both confirmed was a positive conversation.  He is weird, certainly
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20924 on: Yesterday at 11:26:39 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:24:03 am
Id be interested to know what he said, he is a very demonstrable person, look at his exchange with Nathan Redmond, which they both confirmed was a positive conversation.  He is weird, certainly
By which you mean he is a very twattish person.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20925 on: Yesterday at 11:29:05 am »
He's just super awkward socially.  There's every chance he wasn't even having a go at his assistant there, just ranting about something else in his own weird little way.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20926 on: Yesterday at 11:31:57 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:26:39 am
By which you mean he is a very twattish person.

I think hes a twat for lots of reasons, but not necessarily for being a demonstrable communicator
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20927 on: Yesterday at 11:42:51 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:05:48 am
And it won't be Wembley either.
I would personally love Hampden or even a return to Cardiff.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20928 on: Yesterday at 11:45:44 am »
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Yesterday at 11:42:51 am
I would personally love Hampden or even a return to Cardiff.

id love to win it at Goodison or Old Trafford
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20929 on: Yesterday at 11:48:01 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:45:44 am
id love to win it at Goodison or Old Trafford
They don't let crumbling sheds host Champions League Finals.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20930 on: Yesterday at 12:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:10:49 am
https://twitter.com/skysportspl/status/1495739077638844417?s=21

Amazing more not done of guardiolas obnoxious, twattish behaviour towards his coach.

Although maybe not that amazing considering how far up that weirdos arse the english media is.

This would not be seen as funny if it was another foreign coach.
Bit of a stretch to call it obnoxious and twattish when we have no idea what hes saying.

As others have mentioned, Guardiola just strikes me as a bit odd socially.
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20931 on: Yesterday at 12:20:37 pm »
fuck these, i'd back us against anyone in Europe. We've been the best team in Europe for 5 years now, only Real in Kiev, Atletico due to Adrian and last year due to no defenders have we been stopped really. No one wants to face us.

We will be aiming to win every game in every competition now and I hope we beat these 3 or 4 times more this season whilst picking up every single cup. Fuck them. Imagine that, the greatest season by an English club whilst these are in their prime.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20932 on: Yesterday at 02:11:14 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:10:49 am
https://twitter.com/skysportspl/status/1495739077638844417?s=21

Amazing more not done of guardiolas obnoxious, twattish behaviour towards his coach.

Although maybe not that amazing considering how far up that weirdos arse the english media is.

This would not be seen as funny if it was another foreign coach.

????

lively exchange with his second/coach, fuck knows what he's saying but probably 'i told you so' about a weakness of theirs or a tactic of conte's that's worked, it's nothing, it really is nothing

just shows pep's getting stressed, sweet
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20933 on: Yesterday at 02:19:32 pm »
These videos from last week, Man City fan Trevor Sinclair is a idiot, Simon Jordan destroys him.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r8CudgIP5Es" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r8CudgIP5Es</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-OSMSgZe08A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-OSMSgZe08A</a>
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20934 on: Yesterday at 02:23:52 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 02:19:32 pm
These videos from last week, Man City fan Trevor Sinclair is a idiot, Simon Jordan destroys him.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r8CudgIP5Es" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r8CudgIP5Es</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-OSMSgZe08A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-OSMSgZe08A</a>
Jordan is a shithouse too, but he's right on this occasion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20935 on: Yesterday at 02:26:11 pm »
Not difficult, somehow, Trevor Sinclair manages to be the second thickest insect-level mind in football punditry. The thickest being Danny Mills, who speaks as if his head has been dipped in radioactive muck.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20936 on: Yesterday at 02:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 02:11:14 pm
????

lively exchange with his second/coach, fuck knows what he's saying but probably 'i told you so' about a weakness of theirs or a tactic of conte's that's worked, it's nothing, it really is nothing

just shows pep's getting stressed, sweet

Because its wholly inappropriate work-place behaviour to a junior member of staff? That being said, there is a world where what he is saying makes it OK. If its, "I told you so" about anything, that's not appropriate behaviour
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20937 on: Yesterday at 02:43:36 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:26:11 pm
Not difficult, somehow, Trevor Sinclair manages to be the second thickest insect-level mind in football punditry. The thickest being Danny Mills, who speaks as if his head has been dipped in radioactive muck.
Trevor Sinclair is 100% a bluelooner! He is exactly what they are. Wont listen to a single bit of criticism about their Cheating, Human Rights abusing rulers and constant spouting a ton of whataboutery.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20938 on: Yesterday at 02:52:20 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 02:43:36 pm
Trevor Sinclair is 100% a bluelooner! He is exactly what they are. Wont listen to a single bit of criticism about their Cheating, Human Rights abusing rulers and constant spouting a ton of whataboutery.

And occasionally pisses his pants.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20939 on: Yesterday at 03:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 02:11:14 pm
????

lively exchange with his second/coach, fuck knows what he's saying but probably 'i told you so' about a weakness of theirs or a tactic of conte's that's worked, it's nothing, it really is nothing

just shows pep's getting stressed, sweet

It's really hard to tell what is going on - I thought it was a bollocking at first, but the other fella behind Guardiola says something half way through, so I'd say its just more Pep going on about something.

Could be saying you were right, we should have fucking signed Kane, for all we know
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20940 on: Yesterday at 03:07:34 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 02:43:36 pm
Trevor Sinclair is 100% a bluelooner! He is exactly what they are. Wont listen to a single bit of criticism about their Cheating, Human Rights abusing rulers and constant spouting a ton of whataboutery.
He knows where his real pay cheque comes from. He's just another cog in the sports washing wheel.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20941 on: Yesterday at 06:29:29 pm »
Conte really made the bald c*nt look stupid on Instagram ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20942 on: Yesterday at 06:40:32 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 02:42:20 pm
Because its wholly inappropriate work-place behaviour to a junior member of staff? That being said, there is a world where what he is saying makes it OK. If its, "I told you so" about anything, that's not appropriate behaviour

 ;D

what? come on, for one 'i told you so' isn't necessarily castigating someone, could even be directed at himself - i said i should do this but didn't and now look what's happened

without knowing what is being said you can't draw any conclusions other than pep is animated and his 'junior staff' maybe is sat there pissed off because he was right and pep was wrong, who knows

pep has even been caught doing this shit to an empty chair, i see it as simply he likes a sounding board where the direction of his frustration, like i said, may even be at himself

i dont know if there was any of this shit in the CL final against chelsea but there should've been, something along the lines of 'we were nailed on to win it, then i fucked with it, overthought it and now we're behind, what the fuck is wrong with me'  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20943 on: Yesterday at 11:10:35 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 02:11:14 pm
????

lively exchange with his second/coach, fuck knows what he's saying but probably 'i told you so' about a weakness of theirs or a tactic of conte's that's worked, it's nothing, it really is nothing

just shows pep's getting stressed, sweet

When they lose, he starts blaming everyone but himself. Remember the medic at Bayern he publicly chastised.

Hes a right neurotic little nerd who has hissy fits, like a managerial version of Simon from The Inbetweeners.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20944 on: Today at 12:16:34 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:10:35 pm
When they lose, he starts blaming everyone but himself. Remember the medic at Bayern he publicly chastised.

Hes a right neurotic little nerd who has hissy fits, like a managerial version of Simon from The Inbetweeners.

It wasn't just a medic. It was Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt who was Bayern's club doctor for more than 40 years when he finally ended his career two years ago. He's well respected in Germany and was also the doctor for the national team since 1996. Found an interesting quote from his book about Guardiola. Apparently he wrote that he thinks Pep is a person with low self-esteem and will do everything to hide that from others. As a result of that he seems to be living in constant fear of losing power and authority. Yeah, I can definitely see that being true... ;)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20945 on: Today at 12:19:01 am »
I remember Michael Owen visiting that Dr in Munich when he had his early problems.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20946 on: Today at 01:18:23 am »
Massive bald weirdo
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20947 on: Today at 01:33:33 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:23:52 pm
Jordan is a shithouse too, but he's right on this occasion

Hes a right fucking know all but most times he opens his gob hes right. And regarding this particular subject hes the only mainstream voice who consistently attempts to expose the corrupted sham that is Manchester City.

 Ive heard him do similar on quite a few occasions and it makes for such a refreshing listen to hear honest accurate analysis in stark contrast to the usual blind to reality fawning about the quality of City by every other pundit.

 Why even one of the local Red fans in those clips was actually fawning about what a magnificent side City are. For fucks sake man theyre a nest of fucking vermin, not a footy team.
