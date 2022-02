Just rewatching the highlights of the Spurs game.



After the final whistle Pep and Conte shake hands a walk away only for Conte to walk back over and whisper something to Pep.









I wonder if he was saying "Dont worry Pep, we'll do The Scousers at their place as well "











Probably telling him where he got his syrup from. Lasted the test of time Contes eh. I remember when his head looked like a Weetabix that was fading away like in that pic of Marty McFly and his Brother an sister in Back to The Future. If it wasn’t for George kissing his Mam at the Enchantment Under The Sea Dance thered be no Conte Rug