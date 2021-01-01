« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 517 518 519 520 521 [522]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1300261 times)

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20840 on: Today at 12:52:43 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:15:46 pm
Think thats slightly overblown to be honest, its not particularly blatant. I've seen worse anyway (Mike Dean seemingly celebrating a goal :D)
I dont think theres any doubt he looks extremely disappointed.
Maybe he just wanted to clock off work and he knew the Manc ref would be adding more time for city to equalise?
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20841 on: Today at 12:53:45 pm »
City lose or draw a game.

"MAN CITY NEED A NUMBER NINE".

City win 12-15 games in a row. Not a peep.

City lose or draw another game.

"MAN CITY NEED A NUMBER NINE".

Rinse and repeat. Yawn.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,939
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20842 on: Today at 01:00:50 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:52:43 pm
I dont think theres any doubt he looks extremely disappointed.
Maybe he just wanted to clock off work and he knew the Manc ref would be adding more time for city to equalise?

I dunno I think you'd probably need a bit more context about what Ped might have said/screamed. I was genuinely expecting loads worse before I watched it
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,289
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20843 on: Today at 01:08:37 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:53:45 pm
City lose or draw a game.

"MAN CITY NEED A NUMBER NINE".

City win 12-15 games in a row. Not a peep.

City lose or draw another game.

"MAN CITY NEED A NUMBER NINE".

Rinse and repeat. Yawn.
I'm not a "visionary" coach, or "the inventor of football", but I think if I had a budget of £100m for a single player then I wouldn't have bought an attacking midfielder to sit on the bench.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,636
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20844 on: Today at 01:18:10 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:08:37 pm
I'm not a "visionary" coach, or "the inventor of football", but I think if I had a budget of £100m for a single player then I wouldn't have bought an attacking midfielder to sit on the bench.
You're right, a true visionary would have spent that 100mil on a full back... To sit on the bench.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,962
  • Bam!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20845 on: Today at 01:46:25 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:52:43 pm
I dont think theres any doubt he looks extremely disappointed.
Maybe he just wanted to clock off work and he knew the Manc ref would be adding more time for city to equalise?

Really? He was stood next to Guardiola likely in conversation with him until the attack, it's in slow motion so exaggerates the turn, and Craig Pawson constantly looks disappointed in life (understandably). When the commentator mentioned it yesterday during whichever game it was, I was expecting much worse.

He's just turned around and looked at Guardiola, what is he meant to react like here?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,203
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20846 on: Today at 02:03:19 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:46:25 pm
He's just turned around and looked at Guardiola, what is he meant to react like here?


I'd have appreciated a barely-suppressed snigger or a mocking impression of Cheque's 'Twiiiiiiice!!!' meltdown.

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,203
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20847 on: Today at 02:08:53 pm »
After getting multiple comments deleted by the BBC on both the Abu Dhabi game report HYS and - bloody annoyingly - on our own game report's HYS, I complained to the BBC.

I say 'complained'; it was just filling out a form to appeal the deletion. In the additional info box I put:

Your comments: My posts keep being deleted when they reference that Man City are just a sportwashing PR project of the human rights-denying, misogynistic, terrorism-funding Abu Dhabi oil dictatorship and benefitting from financial doping.
It's always said in a pertinent context but always deleted. This comment was in reply to an Abu Dhabi fan whingeing about their plastic sportwashing project not getting the praise they think they deserve.
I wouldn't be surprised if the dictatorship employs someone to monitor comments about them, and your moderating team are complicit in the sportwashing by this dictatorial regime by airbrushing any honest criticism.

I wasn't exactly being particularly serious and expected them to respond with a withering 'piss off and stop causing trouble'


Just had an email from the Beeb:


Thank you for contacting the BBC.

In this instance, it appears your comment was removed in error so we have reinstated it.

Thank you for bringing this to our attention and please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused.

Due to the volume of correspondence we receive, we are unable to discuss this matter further.

Regards,
BBC Moderation Services
http://www.bbc.co.uk/social/moderation


They've not read it, have they? They've just agreed the appeal, possible an automated response. :lmao




Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,962
  • Bam!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20848 on: Today at 02:08:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:03:19 pm

I'd have appreciated a barely-suppressed snigger or a mocking impression of Cheque's 'Twiiiiiiice!!!' meltdown.


A nice kick would have be good to be fair.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,183
  • The first five yards........
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20849 on: Today at 02:16:45 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:53:45 pm
City lose or draw a game.

"MAN CITY NEED A NUMBER NINE".

City win 12-15 games in a row. Not a peep.

City lose or draw another game.

"MAN CITY NEED A NUMBER NINE".

Rinse and repeat. Yawn.

It was a bad mistake for Man City not to buy Kane for 150 mill and make him the best paid footballer in the world. He would never have played. He's not needed. But he wouldn't have played against them either. That would have been money well-spent by City.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,202
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20850 on: Today at 02:22:31 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:15:46 pm
Think thats slightly overblown to be honest, its not particularly blatant. I've seen worse anyway (Mike Dean seemingly celebrating a goal :D)

Wasn't that because he had allowed play to continue after a foul and he was pleased at the outcome?

I showed the video to the missus, without telling her who he was and she thought he was City staff judging by the look on his face. A neutral would love that, we all love to see last minute winners and the joy it brings, in games where we don't care who wins.

Doesn't Pawson always screw us over? He is from South Yorkshire after all, same as Webb......

Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Pages: 1 ... 517 518 519 520 521 [522]   Go Up
« previous next »
 