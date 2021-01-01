After getting multiple comments deleted by the BBC on both the Abu Dhabi game report HYS and - bloody annoyingly - on our own game report's HYS, I complained to the BBC.I say 'complained'; it was just filling out a form to appeal the deletion. In the additional info box I put:Your comments: My posts keep being deleted when they reference that Man City are just a sportwashing PR project of the human rights-denying, misogynistic, terrorism-funding Abu Dhabi oil dictatorship and benefitting from financial doping.It's always said in a pertinent context but always deleted. This comment was in reply to an Abu Dhabi fan whingeing about their plastic sportwashing project not getting the praise they think they deserve.I wouldn't be surprised if the dictatorship employs someone to monitor comments about them, and your moderating team are complicit in the sportwashing by this dictatorial regime by airbrushing any honest criticism.I wasn't exactly being particularly serious and expected them to respond with a withering 'piss off and stop causing trouble'Just had an email from the Beeb:Thank you for contacting the BBC.In this instance, it appears your comment was removed in error so we have reinstated it.Thank you for bringing this to our attention and please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused.Due to the volume of correspondence we receive, we are unable to discuss this matter further.Regards,BBC Moderation ServicesThey've not read it, have they? They've just agreed the appeal, possible an automated response.