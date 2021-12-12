« previous next »
This is not directed at anyone in particular but there seems to be a lot of unsubstantiated supposition going on based on a blurry as fuck video which has led to some whataboutery that has fuck all to do with this incident. So Fodens bought a box for his family and friends to watch the boxing. Hes probably laid out a few quid. Fair play, hes got a few quid. Hes probably thinking hell be looked after security wise, thats why hes laying out a big wedge, right? Looks like hes being taunted by some fellahs maybe off their barnets deffo bladdered and has had to swallow it till he gets to his box. Hes 5 foot nothing and a flyweight. As some have said, once he gets to the box he should have stayed there. I assume his ma was already there. Do we know if theres further taunts made outside the door? Does his ma hear a threat against her son? We dont know do we? What we do know is Fodens ma is fuming when she comes out. She confronts them. Seems like she pushes one of them. He falls back then launches a punch or two. Then it all goes apeshit and I cant really distinguish much other than the fellah with the fire extinguisher. Thats all I can see from the sport bible one I viewed, there may be others. Thats all the context I have. Ive tried to be fair to foden and his family. If those who were taunting Fodens and his girlfriend along that scary fucking corridor not well lit, then carried it on once they were inside the box with no security around by the look of it. Whats the next step? Do you stay in there and wait for the cavalry to arrive or with a mothers instinct do you protect your son? Im concerned his ma is being ridiculed as dressed like a slapper or she has previous in a quite misogynistic way and that the fellah had every right to hit her back! Now, Im old school, I dont believe it right to hit a woman, ever. Not saying thats right thats me. But even if I did agree surely the fellahs response is fucking well disproportionate to the mas act. Even if she stuck a right hander on him. Shes no great physical specimen, she obviously doesnt work out in the gym much. Are some of you seriously suggesting she asked for it? A belt from a fellah for fronting her sons tormentors? Sorry, Im not comfortable with some of the stuff being written here and wanted to voice that
From what I can hear in the video, she comes out all guns blazing simply because he is being called a c*nt. I can't hear any threats being made.
Don't think anybody has said she deserved a slap Bobby
Even if it was simply because he was called a c*nt, barn, theres so much going on its difficult to hear or understand exactly whats going on, mothers instinct seems to have taken over and shes protecting her son. I dont find that surprising in fact its natural. Is his arl fellah about I dont know? Point being and having read some comments that were uncomfortable to me, the whole things been blown out of proportion. Foden might be a c*nt to some but if you want to call Him that to his face, in front of his ma, then expect a comeback. What does seem certain is they had to look after themselves.
Dunno you know mate? Lot of stuff wildly out of context that supports that view. Have a read from the off when its first brought up
On here? I haven't seen a single post suggesting she deserved a slap. Maybe we're reading them from different views.

If it was me in that situation, I know 100% my mum would be closing the door, telling me to ignore the pricks and not go down to their level. She certainly wouldn't be going out all guns blazing and raising her hands to anyone. She'd also be telling my girlfriend not to be lifting a wine bottle to lash at someone while she's at it.
If I was being physically attacked, that's a different story altogether.
My take from the video is that his girlfriend and him go in crying about being called a c*nt, and that's the sole reason for his mum going off. There's nothing really to suggest anything else.
Its not my take and not sure how youve drawn that conclusion based on the video, the one Ive seen anyway. Youve said a lot about it and Ive read a lot of what you and others have posted.  Ill stick to what Ive posted and leave it there
The one I've seen, Foden and his girlfriend and walking to their room. A few scumbags start on him and call him a c*nt and also a homophobic slur.
Foden goes inside while his girlfriend stops at the door asking "who you calling a c*nt?"
His mum then comes out "Who's calling him....fuck off then" then a few seconds later she shoves one of the scumbags who then attacks her.
There's nothing in that video that I have seen that she goes out for any other reason than he is being called names.
I dunno lads, she might have deserved a short one.
I wonder why they lost it in that particular situation, given that I'm sure similar things are said to him regularly. It's difficult to go out socially when you are young and high profile. That's sad and wrong, but a fact of life. You need a very thick skin. Gerard Houllier was one of the least offensive guys you could ever wish to meet, yet I even saw him getting a dog's abuse from a horrible, bitter blueshite while out walking with his wife in Sefton Park one Sunday afternoon when he managed us.

I don't particularly like Foden, but I sympathise with him here. Unfortunately for him, he's run into a bunch of gobshites and, rather than try to de-escalate things, some of his family appear to have inflamed matters further. Once the mum pushes that guy over, he loses face in front of his mates. Ego bruised, he throws a punch. Did that punch connect? I couldn't tell on the dark video I saw. Anyway, connect or not, all hell is sure to break loose from that point on.



That was a joke. I cant believe we are still talking about this.

You dont hit a women who pushed you. Doesnt matter if your ego was abused.
We are sneaking up on the top of the table. Like others, when listening to pundits and tv, City are favorites.


City have played one match more. They have a goal differential of 46. They've scored 63 goals.

Little Liverpool have a goal differential of 44. We've scored 64 goals.

Should we beat Leeds by 3 goals, we go to 47 on GD. Ahead of City. We go to 67 goals scored, and 4 ahead of City.

Yes, we're still 3 points behind. Should we beat City in the crunch match, we might lead in all the criteria should two teams be equal on points.

But this is all pie in the sky. City are the greatest team ever. No chance Liverpool catches them. The pundits and media have spoken.  ;D
Any excuse to post this

I know it's very unlikely but if we could manage to pull of the quadruple, I honestly think Pep's and the media's heads would explode. It would probably also signal the biggest transfer window we'll ever see as Abu Dhabi FC will not want to be embarrassed by the likes of Klopp. Already Pep's plan A is showing some holes and there is no other method of them playing and I can guarantee he's already crying to his Sheikhs that he needs more fullbacks.
All I can say is if that's starting on someone, you should have been at my school.

