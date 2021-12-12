This is not directed at anyone in particular but there seems to be a lot of unsubstantiated supposition going on based on a blurry as fuck video which has led to some whataboutery that has fuck all to do with this incident. So Fodens bought a box for his family and friends to watch the boxing. Hes probably laid out a few quid. Fair play, hes got a few quid. Hes probably thinking hell be looked after security wise, thats why hes laying out a big wedge, right? Looks like hes being taunted by some fellahs maybe off their barnets deffo bladdered and has had to swallow it till he gets to his box. Hes 5 foot nothing and a flyweight. As some have said, once he gets to the box he should have stayed there. I assume his ma was already there. Do we know if theres further taunts made outside the door? Does his ma hear a threat against her son? We dont know do we? What we do know is Fodens ma is fuming when she comes out. She confronts them. Seems like she pushes one of them. He falls back then launches a punch or two. Then it all goes apeshit and I cant really distinguish much other than the fellah with the fire extinguisher. Thats all I can see from the sport bible one I viewed, there may be others. Thats all the context I have. Ive tried to be fair to foden and his family. If those who were taunting Fodens and his girlfriend along that scary fucking corridor not well lit, then carried it on once they were inside the box with no security around by the look of it. Whats the next step? Do you stay in there and wait for the cavalry to arrive or with a mothers instinct do you protect your son? Im concerned his ma is being ridiculed as dressed like a slapper or she has previous in a quite misogynistic way and that the fellah had every right to hit her back! Now, Im old school, I dont believe it right to hit a woman, ever. Not saying thats right thats me. But even if I did agree surely the fellahs response is fucking well disproportionate to the mas act. Even if she stuck a right hander on him. Shes no great physical specimen, she obviously doesnt work out in the gym much. Are some of you seriously suggesting she asked for it? A belt from a fellah for fronting her sons tormentors? Sorry, Im not comfortable with some of the stuff being written here and wanted to voice that