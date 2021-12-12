This is not directed at anyone in particular but there seems to be a lot of unsubstantiated supposition going on based on a blurry as fuck video which has led to some whataboutery that has fuck all to do with this incident. So Fodens bought a box for his family and friends to watch the boxing. Hes probably laid out a few quid. Fair play, hes got a few quid. Hes probably thinking hell be looked after security wise, thats why hes laying out a big wedge, right? Looks like hes being taunted by some fellahs maybe off their barnets deffo bladdered and has had to swallow it till he gets to his box. Hes 5 foot nothing and a flyweight. As some have said, once he gets to the box he should have stayed there. I assume his ma was already there. Do we know if theres further taunts made outside the door? Does his ma hear a threat against her son? We dont know do we? What we do know is Fodens ma is fuming when she comes out. She confronts them. Seems like she pushes one of them. He falls back then launches a punch or two. Then it all goes apeshit and I cant really distinguish much other than the fellah with the fire extinguisher. Thats all I can see from the sport bible one I viewed, there may be others. Thats all the context I have. Ive tried to be fair to foden and his family. If those who were taunting Fodens and his girlfriend along that scary fucking corridor not well lit, then carried it on once they were inside the box with no security around by the look of it. Whats the next step? Do you stay in there and wait for the cavalry to arrive or with a mothers instinct do you protect your son? Im concerned his ma is being ridiculed as dressed like a slapper or she has previous in a quite misogynistic way and that the fellah had every right to hit her back! Now, Im old school, I dont believe it right to hit a woman, ever. Not saying thats right thats me. But even if I did agree surely the fellahs response is fucking well disproportionate to the mas act. Even if she stuck a right hander on him. Shes no great physical specimen, she obviously doesnt work out in the gym much. Are some of you seriously suggesting she asked for it? A belt from a fellah for fronting her sons tormentors? Sorry, Im not comfortable with some of the stuff being written here and wanted to voice that