Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:40:17 pm
Trent rattled them ;D
:lmao 🤣  Shitstirring journalism at its finest but our boy didn't mince his words.  They cannot handle the truth.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Hear that noise? Its the Reds coming up the hill ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 07:32:45 pm
Kulusevski- the vanishing points...

Outstanding.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Remember saying it back in 18/19 and 19/20, but these rely so much on scoring early and then just controlling games. The problem is, 9 times out of 10 they do it and are 1-0 up within 15 minutes.

Get the first goal against them, or take them into the 2nd half level, and they start forcing everything, lose their shape and tire.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:57:37 pm
Remember saying it back in 18/19 and 19/20, but these rely so much on scoring early and then just controlling games. The problem is, 9 times out of 10 they do it and are 1-0 up within 15 minutes.

Get the first goal against them, or take them into the 2nd half level, and they start forcing everything, lose their shape and tire.
Even if the opposition doesn't score but defend successfully for an hour, their piss starts boiling and the doubts start creeping in. Too bad very few teams are willing to put a fight.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:57:37 pm
Remember saying it back in 18/19 and 19/20, but these rely so much on scoring early and then just controlling games. The problem is, 9 times out of 10 they do it and are 1-0 up within 15 minutes.

Get the first goal against them, or take them into the 2nd half level, and they start forcing everything, lose their shape and tire.

I think it's still the case that they've won every game this season when they've taken the lead.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Does anyone know how many times Spurs have beaten them this season?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:48:21 pm
Does anyone know how many times Spurs have beaten them this season?

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
I thought it was quite interesting what Aldridge said last week after the Burnley game. He was basically saying that he would like to see how City will get on playing second after Liverpool have already played. When they were discussing it, the last time was when they played Southampton and they dropped points there too!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:57:37 pm
Get the first goal against them, or take them into the 2nd half level, and they start forcing everything, lose their shape and tire.
The stats back up what many have been saying for a long time - over the last 5 years, this City team struggle when going a goal down.

The stats indicate a team has a roughly 50% chance of beating them if they score first, and a roughly 25% chance of getting a point. Compare that to a 90% chance of losing if City score first, and only a 4% chance of getting a draw.

Despite the money spent, the mentality at City (players or manager) isn't anywhere near as strong as many other teams when under pressure. Once they go a goal or two up, they just dominate. Once they go a goal down (or the longer they fail to score), the more vulnerable they become.

Because Pep has spent so much money and time getting them to win, they don't know what to do when things aren't going to plan. Today's match was chaotic and unpredictable - Pep's worst nightmare. He persisted with the high line despite the counter attacking threat, and Spurs caught them out time and time again.

I've always said the opposition are far better off having a go at them, as the stats show that if they don't, they'll probably lose anyway. Score first and you'll come away with a point or more 75% of the time, compared to only 10% if they score first. Fair play to Conte and Spurs - they saw their chance and took it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 09:03:18 pm

Least that got him to stop laughing like a total prat.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 11:10:19 pm
The stats back up what many have been saying for a long time - over the last 5 years, this City team struggle when going a goal down.

The stats indicate a team has a roughly 50% chance of beating them if they score first, and a roughly 25% chance of getting a point. Compare that to a 90% chance of losing if City score first, and only a 4% chance of getting a draw.

Despite the money spent, the mentality at City (players or manager) isn't anywhere near as strong as many other teams when under pressure. Once they go a goal or two up, they just dominate. Once they go a goal down (or the longer they fail to score), the more vulnerable they become.

Because Pep has spent so much money and time getting them to win, they don't know what to do when things aren't going to plan. Today's match was chaotic and unpredictable - Pep's worst nightmare. He persisted with the high line despite the counter attacking threat, and Spurs caught them out time and time again.

I've always said the opposition are far better off having a go at them, as the stats show that if they don't, they'll just lose anyway. Fair play to Conte and Spurs - they saw their chance and took it.
Don't think they would've changed tactics there and I don't think they should either. It's exactly the same with us. It's just intrinsic to the way we both play. (we're a lot more flexible in that regard, but City aren't drilled that way. It'd be like dominoes.)

There are other things than can be done.. but if they'd changed that, it would've ended up way, way, way worse for them. We stopped it by putting more sustained pressure on the Spurs/Inter defense- and pushing them back a bit more. Making sure they didn't get the time and space to launch balls over the top, or to pass it out. That combo of Diaz and Firmino up front against Inter for instance, were devastating for the last 20 minutes. Diaz making the runs in-behind to keep them occupied and push them back a few more yards, and Firmino to keep applying pressure.

These 2 - Spurs and Inter were using the exact same tactics against us (and Burnley as well), but we found a way. City don't seem to have that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 11:10:19 pm
The stats back up what many have been saying for a long time - over the last 5 years, this City team struggle when going a goal down.

The stats indicate a team has a roughly 50% chance of beating them if they score first, and a roughly 25% chance of getting a point. Compare that to a 90% chance of losing if City score first, and only a 4% chance of getting a draw.

Despite the money spent, the mentality at City (players or manager) isn't anywhere near as strong as many other teams when under pressure. Once they go a goal or two up, they just dominate. Once they go a goal down (or the longer they fail to score), the more vulnerable they become.

Because Pep has spent so much money and time getting them to win, they don't know what to do when things aren't going to plan. Today's match was chaotic and unpredictable - Pep's worst nightmare. He persisted with the high line despite the counter attacking threat, and Spurs caught them out time and time again.

I've always said the opposition are far better off having a go at them, as the stats show that if they don't, they'll probably lose anyway. Score first and you'll come away with a point or more 75% of the time, compared to only 10% if they score first. Fair play to Conte and Spurs - they saw their chance and took it.
That's the disadvantage of having a manager that tries to control everything. He also doesn't like big personalities that can actually help during adversity
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
They really arent the amazing side people make them out to be. Ive seen things like the best team in PL history about them this season and its laughable, theyre nowhere near their best teams from previous seasons
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:32:44 pm
They really arent the amazing side people make them out to be. Ive seen things like the best team in PL history about them this season and its laughable, theyre nowhere near their best teams from previous seasons
It'll be sooo satisfying to beat them to the league and to see them out of the European Cup.
"Bestest team eva" but they can't win anything for shit. ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Best team ever lost their 6th game this season to our 2.

Let Sportswash FC get the plaudits, we'll just do our thing with no fuss.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Man City:

26.02 - Everton (A) PL
01.03 - Peterborough (A) FA Cup
06.03 - Man Utd (H) PL
09.03 - Sporting (H) CL
14.03 - Crystal Palace (A) PL
19.03 - Quarter-final (?) FA Cup
19.03 - Brighton (H) PL
-------------------------------------------------
02.04 - Burnley (A) PL
05.04 - Quarter-final (?) CL
09.04 - Liverpool (H) PL

Liverpool:

23.02 - Leeds (H) PL
27.02 - Chelsea (N) League Cup
02.03 - Norwich (H) FA Cup
05.03 - West Ham (H) PL
08.03 - Inter (H) CL
12.03 - Brighton (A) PL
16.03 - Arsenal (A) PL
19.03 - Quarter-final (?) FA Cup
20.03 - Man Utd (H) PL
--------------------------------------------------
02.04 - Watford (H) PL
05.04 - Quarter-final (?) CL
09.04 - Man City (A) PL
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:32:44 pm
They really arent the amazing side people make them out to be. Ive seen things like the best team in PL history about them this season and its laughable, theyre nowhere near their best teams from previous seasons
People were trotting that out last season about them as well. I didn't buy it last year either especially given they pretty much got to walk the league once we got hit with our massive injury crisis and they were fairly ropey the first half of the season.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
It would be interesting to see who those will get in the CL QF, they might put a lot of eggs in that basket.

I hope it's the winner of PSG-Real.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:05:07 am
It would be interesting to see who those will get in the CL QF, they might put a lot of eggs in that basket.

I hope it's the winner of PSG-Real.
or Bayern.
I can see one of Madrid and Bayern in the final. Ancelotti's a sly old fox.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:09:16 am
or Bayern.
I can see one of Madrid and Bayern in the final. Ancelotti's a sly old fox.
Dunno. I watched a few Bayern games of late, they are not as convincing as I though they would be. But they have the experience to rise to the occasion.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 07:56:43 pm
I didnt watch. Was Kyle Walker running around with his England cap on, his runners up medal round his neck and holding a blankety blank winners trophy?

The moron ran up to the ref to ask for a penalty after one of the Spurs players had been booked before a corner had been taken. The ball wasnt in play!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:57:49 pm
Right over Walker. :lmao :lmao :lmao

That was just magnificent.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Was wondering what this Kyle Walker medal chatter was so looked his name up on Twitter

:lmao wtf was that about
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Appears Phil Foden was involved in bust up with one female in his entourage getting hit several times.  Plus a fire extinguisher was used.    :o

https://www.twitter.com/Mick_Birchall/status/1495187698499391496
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:30:36 pm
That's the disadvantage of having a manager that tries to control everything. He also doesn't like big personalities that can actually help during adversity
Its also the disadvantage of Manchester City. Id guess any player with a big personality and strong mentality is probably less likely to end up there. If youve got those things then you want to go to a proper club and do great things there, where it actually matters. If you want a massive payday, zero pressure and then to fade into football obscurity after youre done, then the Manchester City PR vehicle is for you.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
It's going to be glorious watching Pep over-think his way out of a trophy this season
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
The only real disappointment is we didn't get yet another Pep meltdown gif to add to the collection.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 09:03:18 pm


I see that self proclaimed city legend stopped his immensely irritating  laughing-on-purpose act for 5 minutes
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 02:39:52 am
Appears Phil Foden was involved in bust up with one female in his entourage getting hit several times.  Plus a fire extinguisher was used.    :o

https://www.twitter.com/Mick_Birchall/status/1495187698499391496


Jesus christ some horrendous humans in that (including the liverpool fan mick birchall recording and sharing it, who seems a twat). Guy tries to smack that woman based on words and a slight push bruising his ego. Then that other guy with the extinguisher tries to cave the kids head in from behind while he's not looking. Genuinely insane. Imagine dying over that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Never hit a woman no matter what she's done. But I suspect being under the influence had something to do with it. But that's still not an excuse.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
The knobhead fan filming it can't quite come to terms with how much of a c*nt his mate is.

Get's shown up for what he is in this exchange, where he justifies his coward mate throwing a punch at the woman, cos he was embarrassed and felt small getting a slight push and some harsh words

https://twitter.com/Mick_Birchall/status/1495194583873073154
Smack someone expect it back

https://twitter.com/alexjxnes/status/1495194784847249411
Anyone can tell she shoves him. Make sure you stay well back with your phone out ye grass
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:13:40 am
Never hit a woman no matter what she's done. But I suspect being under the influence had something to do with it. But that's still not an excuse.
Not even when she tries to stab you with scissors.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:25:33 pm
Don't think they would've changed tactics there and I don't think they should either. It's exactly the same with us. It's just intrinsic to the way we both play. (we're a lot more flexible in that regard, but City aren't drilled that way. It'd be like dominoes.)

There are other things than can be done.. but if they'd changed that, it would've ended up way, way, way worse for them. We stopped it by putting more sustained pressure on the Spurs/Inter defense- and pushing them back a bit more. Making sure they didn't get the time and space to launch balls over the top, or to pass it out. That combo of Diaz and Firmino up front against Inter for instance, were devastating for the last 20 minutes. Diaz making the runs in-behind to keep them occupied and push them back a few more yards, and Firmino to keep applying pressure.

These 2 - Spurs and Inter were using the exact same tactics against us (and Burnley as well), but we found a way. City don't seem to have that.

if burnley or inter, for that matter had a finisher as good as kane (as he played today rather than most of the season) or son the scorelines may have been very different - i for one hope our coaching staff look at today's game and have an answer better than 'hopefully they dont get in' cos if they're at it and do get in, i expect goals against us and we dont want to be doing that...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 02:39:52 am
Appears Phil Foden was involved in bust up with one female in his entourage getting hit several times.  Plus a fire extinguisher was used.    :o

https://www.twitter.com/Mick_Birchall/status/1495187698499391496

Yikes. If that fire extinguisher hit that guy, he'd be dead.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
i dont now what the fucks going on there but the twat with the extinguisher is lucky the mate of the intended target got his hand in the way first, if that connected he'd be wearing prison garb for a significant time - that was a head caver

back to footy, i had a sneaking feeling spurs might get something, bit of a bogey team, lost three in a row had to do something to stop the rot, certainly didn't expect a win but i thought they might get a draw if it went well, nice
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 02:39:52 am
Appears Phil Foden was involved in bust up with one female in his entourage getting hit several times.  Plus a fire extinguisher was used.    :o

https://www.twitter.com/Mick_Birchall/status/1495187698499391496
Pathetic that, knuckle draggers all of them.
