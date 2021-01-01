« previous next »
Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,041
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20600 on: Today at 07:50:01 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:57:14 pm
They know who butters their bread,both were very vocal about the ESL.
The ESL threatened Sky, all the morality tears were really scared-of-losing-money tears
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,621
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20601 on: Today at 07:50:34 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:42:26 pm
Why didn't their £100m man play?
Sweating would ruin his new hairstyle.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20602 on: Today at 07:56:38 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 07:46:15 pm
He did, but he was in a white shirt  ;)
;D
Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,054
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20603 on: Today at 07:56:43 pm »
I didnt watch. Was Kyle Walker running around with his England cap on, his runners up medal round his neck and holding a blankety blank winners trophy?
Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20604 on: Today at 07:57:11 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 07:50:34 pm
Sweating would ruin his new hairstyle.
Very good reason.
Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20605 on: Today at 07:57:49 pm »
Right over Walker. :lmao :lmao :lmao
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20606 on: Today at 07:59:20 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:56:43 pm
I didnt watch. Was Kyle Walker running around with his England cap on, his runners up medal round his neck and holding a blankety blank winners trophy?

 ;D Made such an arse of himself, that video then gifts the opponent a winner in the next game.
Online glewis93

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20607 on: Today at 08:00:18 pm »
We've gone into this week (and a few others) knowing there's absolutely no room for error, after that, City now also go into every game knowing they can't afford to drop any points.

At this stage it's about who handles that pressure better. I'd still have City as slight favourites by virtue of having the points on the board and us having to go to the Etihad, but psychologically that loss will hurt them.

Going away to Everton whose fans are absolutely shitting one for their clubs survival has the potential to be a tough game in a nasty atmosphere. Then the Manchester Derby. Proper exciting run in is shaping up here, hope they slip up a few more times before we meet them
Long Live Lucas Leiva!

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20608 on: Today at 08:00:28 pm »
Just look at their bench today...
Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20609 on: Today at 08:01:27 pm »
Not a bad day of results! Spurs couldve scored more. If spurs can do that to these cheats then we could hammer them!
Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20610 on: Today at 08:01:57 pm »
Quote from: glewis93 on Today at 08:00:18 pm
We've gone into this week (and a few others) knowing there's absolutely no room for error, after that, City now also go into every game knowing they can't afford to drop any points.

At this stage it's about who handles that pressure better. I'd still have City as slight favourites by virtue of having the points on the board and us having to go to the Etihad, but psychologically that loss will hurt them.

Going away to Everton whose fans are absolutely shitting one for their clubs survival has the potential to be a tough game in a nasty atmosphere. Then the Manchester Derby. Proper exciting run in is shaping up here, hope they slip up a few more times before we meet them
The pressure is on them because they were the ones that won it in January when they were 200 points ahead. The thought of throwing it away will make them nervous.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20611 on: Today at 08:09:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:40:17 pm
[flash=200,200]Not really. Kulusevski was offside]. Still, these fuckers managed to crumble. It is in our hands now. Lets destroy the bastards. I genuinely hope that we will get them in the CL quarter-finals, with the first game at Anfield:

05.04. - CL (home)
09.04. - PL (away)
13.04. - CL (away)

I have to see that, because during the game they didn't really show.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,726
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20612 on: Today at 08:10:42 pm »
Was Pep yelling at his coaches after the 3rd?  ;D
Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20613 on: Today at 08:14:26 pm »
Moment of the match was when KDB getting cynically tactically fouled and him losing his shit at Holberg. :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline bugged0ut

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20614 on: Today at 08:24:57 pm »
Not sure if anyones said this today but Guardiola is a bald prick.
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,186
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20615 on: Today at 08:25:12 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:03:13 am
A Sir Harry Hatrick in a spurs romp would be lovely today. Pep would explode at what couldve been if spurs had accepted the blood money on offer.


Close, but no cigar.

Apart from a big fuck-off celebration cigar.
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20616 on: Today at 08:25:38 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:10:42 pm
Was Pep yelling at his coaches after the 3rd?  ;D

He really lost it there, didn't he? Doesn't seem stable.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,186
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20617 on: Today at 08:27:04 pm »
Quote from: glewis93 on Today at 08:00:18 pm

Going away to Everton whose fans are absolutely shitting one for their clubs survival has the potential to be a tough game in a nasty atmosphere. Then the Manchester Derby. Proper exciting run in is shaping up here, hope they slip up a few more times before we meet them

That'll have our bitter cousins in a right quandary.
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,094
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20618 on: Today at 08:27:13 pm »
Quote from: glewis93 on Today at 08:00:18 pm
Going away to Everton whose fans are absolutely shitting one for their clubs survival has the potential to be a tough game in a nasty atmosphere.

Yeah the Everton fans will be screaming them on. City that is.
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,975
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20619 on: Today at 08:29:39 pm »
Post match yet? What he did he say, the tit?
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online glewis93

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20620 on: Today at 08:31:26 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 08:27:13 pm
Yeah the Everton fans will be screaming them on. City that is.

Any other season where Everton are languishing in mid table with no prospects of any success and living vicariously through any team playing us, I'd agree.

This season, there's too much at stake for them to accept rolling over no matter the circumstances. For once they're forced to put Everton before hating Liverpool and the dilemma is beautiful to watch.
Long Live Lucas Leiva!

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,483
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20621 on: Today at 08:37:32 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:09:06 pm
I have to see that, because during the game they didn't really show.

https://images.app.goo.gl/TCq32gw5Ce7ifNCH6
Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,850
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20622 on: Today at 08:42:46 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 08:25:38 pm
He really lost it there, didn't he? Doesn't seem stable.
He hates he fact that we're always on their tail, he wanted a nice easy ride like he got at Bayern. He showed the same signs of stress at Barca when he was competing against Mourinho's Madrid.
Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,130
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20623 on: Today at 08:43:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:40:17 pm
Not really. Kulusevski was offside. Still, these fuckers managed to crumble. It is in our hands now. Lets destroy the bastards. I genuinely hope that we will get them in the CL quarter-finals, with the first game at Anfield:

05.04. - CL (home)
09.04. - PL (away)
13.04. - CL (away)


Four times in a row if we get them in the FA Cup Semi too.
Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,420
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20624 on: Today at 08:43:20 pm »
;D
Was in Thomas Rigbys cheering the Spurs goals and celebrating. Superb day!

Fuck off Abu Dhabi
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,483
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20625 on: Today at 08:45:20 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 08:43:00 pm
Four times in a row if we get them in the FA Cup Semi too.

Wow, I forgot that the FA Cup semi-final is on April 16th ...
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,186
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20626 on: Today at 08:51:25 pm »
Quote from: newterp on January 29, 2022, 02:06:55 pm
At least some people are still trying. The downside is that the sports washing really has been effective.


Whenever any comment is posted on a BBC HYS that calls them out as just the sportwashing PR project of an evil, human rights-denying, misogynistic, terrorism-funding oil dictatorship, it's taken down within minutes.

Even when it's framing the context of their silverware collecting.

Their fans in general are so ultra-sensitive. They're exactly like I'd imagine the blue shite fans would be if they ever won the oil sportwashing jackpot.
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,493
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20627 on: Today at 08:54:38 pm »
Spurs got in their box 5 times in the game, scored 4 (one offside) and a great save from Ederson from Kane. If only other teams had a go at them!
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,375
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20628 on: Today at 09:03:02 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:32:14 am
The Moura I think, Son, the Moura I hope these Dier Kane-ts get Royal-y fucked this weekend... Conte-mplate that.
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:27:22 pm
Klopp was planning for us to go down and stay a goal behind for a long time (thank you agent Matip!) to give this shower of shite hope, and then boom-boom shatter that hope like a glass in the wall. Masterclass!...  ;D

Over to you, blue cheats!
I had a feeling...

'Sup, Pep?
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,027
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20629 on: Today at 09:03:18 pm »
Believer

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,975
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20630 on: Today at 09:06:14 pm »
Quote from: glewis93 on Today at 08:00:18 pm
We've gone into this week (and a few others) knowing there's absolutely no room for error, after that, City now also go into every game knowing they can't afford to drop any points.

At this stage it's about who handles that pressure better. I'd still have City as slight favourites by virtue of having the points on the board and us having to go to the Etihad, but psychologically that loss will hurt them.

Going away to Everton whose fans are absolutely shitting one for their clubs survival has the potential to be a tough game in a nasty atmosphere. Then the Manchester Derby. Proper exciting run in is shaping up here, hope they slip up a few more times before we meet them
Nah, their fans won't give us anything- even if they have to put relegation aside for a minute.
Their players know this, so they'll fall over for City. If they have to choose, it will be seeing us devastated over relegation. We live there, rent free.

Have we not learned this over the years? I don't even consider them. That's a 100% guarantee for City- 3pts on the board.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Ab125

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
  • Si señor...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20631 on: Today at 09:07:36 pm »
These fuckwits were probably still celebrating Mahrez's pen when Sir Arry popped up for the 3rd.

GIRFUY CITY
Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,975
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20632 on: Today at 09:12:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:45:20 pm
Wow, I forgot that the FA Cup semi-final is on April 16th ...
They're going to be sick at the sight of us.
We're already "a pain in the arse" and we're just breathing down their neck- we haven't even "touched" them yet. Pep will throw up! ;D
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,483
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20633 on: Today at 09:15:25 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:12:24 pm
They're going to be sick at the sight of us.
We're already "a pain in the arse" and we're just breathing down their neck- we haven't even "touched" them yet. Pep will throw up! ;D

