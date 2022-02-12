« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1283411 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20520 on: Yesterday at 11:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:36:44 pm
Haaland goes to Spain I think, surprised Bayern aren't in the equation, given that Lewandowski is 33/34 and he's probably the ideal replacement.

I think Haaland is likely to be demanding the kind of absurd wages that Bayern won't be able/willing to match. Surely PSG will be targeting Haaland if they can't get Mbappe to stay.

We're at a point where the wages on offer from the oil clubs are leading to the likes of Mbappe and Haaland demanding huge sums and pricing themselves out of a lot of moves, you can see why the Salah situation isn't so easily resolved when the very best players are expecting wages that no normal club is realistically going to want to pay.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20521 on: Today at 04:32:14 am »
The Moura I think, Son, the Moura I hope these Dier Kane-ts get Royal-y fucked this weekend... Conte-mplate that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20522 on: Today at 06:57:07 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:52:50 pm
I think Haaland is likely to be demanding the kind of absurd wages that Bayern won't be able/willing to match. Surely PSG will be targeting Haaland if they can't get Mbappe to stay.

We're at a point where the wages on offer from the oil clubs are leading to the likes of Mbappe and Haaland demanding huge sums and pricing themselves out of a lot of moves, you can see why the Salah situation isn't so easily resolved when the very best players are expecting wages that no normal club is realistically going to want to pay.
You also have to factor in the Mancini payments too. Its not just regular wages its the off the books ones the players know they can get from the cheats aswell. There are still players with morals, such as our very own Virgil, who turn them down, but unfortunately a lot of players will go there for the money or expect to get similar money elsewhere.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20523 on: Today at 07:46:31 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:57:07 am
You also have to factor in the Mancini payments too. Its not just regular wages its the off the books ones the players know they can get from the cheats aswell. There are still players with morals, such as our very own Virgil, who turn them down, but unfortunately a lot of players will go there for the money or expect to get similar money elsewhere.
Yep it's amazing how untouched Man City's best players are from the pull of the big two in Spain since they became sportswash FC.

Tells me something iffy is going on there, the multiple Iberian and South American players they have had its a mindboggling anomaly of epic proportions.

Caribbean offshore banks must have some amazing off the books loyalty payments stashed away linked to Sportswash FC that are payed out once they are no use to the club on the wrong side of 30 years old.

The likes of Arsenal Chelsea United who have been at the top of the tree in England saw their best players go to Spain, even the mighty Bayern as well.

Dodgy AF, every aspect of the club is a fake facade.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20524 on: Today at 09:53:42 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:46:31 am
Yep it's amazing how untouched Man City's best players are from the pull of the big two in Spain since they became sportswash FC.

Tells me something iffy is going on there, the multiple Iberian and South American players they have had its a mindboggling anomaly of epic proportions.

Caribbean offshore banks must have some amazing off the books loyalty payments stashed away linked to Sportswash FC that are payed out once they are no use to the club on the wrong side of 30 years old.

The likes of Arsenal Chelsea United who have been at the top of the tree in England saw their best players go to Spain, even the mighty Bayern as well.

Dodgy AF, every aspect of the club is a fake facade.
This is true. Even when Utd were the most successful club the still lost Ronaldo to Real, we lost Suarez and Coutinho. Every club has lost top players apart from Abu Dhabi. Not one of their players grew up dreaming of playing for Man City so there can be no emotional attachment. Its not trophies as these players could win trophies in other countries and city, as Trent says, have never won the big one. So there must be something else. Either theyre not allowed to leave, they do play for one of the worst regimes on the planet after all, or its the various bank accounts that keeps them there.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20525 on: Today at 10:11:53 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:53:42 am
This is true. Even when Utd were the most successful club the still lost Ronaldo to Real, we lost Suarez and Coutinho. Every club has lost top players apart from Abu Dhabi. Not one of their players grew up dreaming of playing for Man City so there can be no emotional attachment. Its not trophies as these players could win trophies in other countries and city, as Trent says, have never won the big one. So there must be something else. Either theyre not allowed to leave, they do play for one of the worst regimes on the planet after all, or its the various bank accounts that keeps them there.
I bet Milly knows the answers
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20526 on: Today at 10:21:18 am »
I'd say Leroy Sane is the only player they've wanted to keep (to an extent) since the takeover that has managed to force his way out. I still don't think he'd have gone anywhere if he was still as the level he was displaying pre-injury.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20527 on: Today at 10:21:21 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 10:11:53 am
I bet Milly knows the answers

Forget that he was at the Sportswashers. Yeah, he'll well be aware of that kind of stuff.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20528 on: Today at 10:26:46 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 10:11:53 am
I bet Milly knows the answers

I don't blame him for saying nowt. Model professional is Milly.

 I'm glad he left; not many seem to have left City unless the club itself was done with them. Young James seems to be an exception.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20529 on: Today at 10:44:37 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:53:42 am
This is true. Even when Utd were the most successful club the still lost Ronaldo to Real, we lost Suarez and Coutinho. Every club has lost top players apart from Abu Dhabi. Not one of their players grew up dreaming of playing for Man City so there can be no emotional attachment. Its not trophies as these players could win trophies in other countries and city, as Trent says, have never won the big one. So there must be something else. Either theyre not allowed to leave, they do play for one of the worst regimes on the planet after all, or its the various bank accounts that keeps them there.
If 'Manchester City' were still a football club then the way they can keep hold of players would be a bizarre anomaly. It's only when you see them for what they really are that it suddenly makes sense.

As said, even the biggest, most successful and most famous clubs in world football have lost big players to other clubs, yet this tinpot outfit never does. Also as already said, no one grows up dreaming of playing for Manchester's other club.

It's all a bit Mrs Merton really. When she asked Debbie McGee what first attracted her to the multi millionaire, Paul Daniels. Well, at least Paul legitimately earned his money and his success.

Facts are, players (and Guardiola) go to the sports wash for money. They also stay for the money. You don't see their agents agitating for moves and you don't see media sowing unsettling stories either, because they all know that the sports wash is the ultimate destination for the financial mercenary. The bought and paid for trophies are just a smokescreen. Everyone, including Guardiola know those trophy purchases are hollow and, outside of the sports wash itself, ultimately meaningless.

Make no mistake, those who go to the sports wash do so for financial reasons. They also stay for financial reasons. They are well looked after in that respect, because if they weren't, the whole project falls apart. Abu Dhabi FC have no prestige, no respect, no class and no genuine pull, so they have to pay well over the odds to attract talent and keep it. Without that unlimited money the sports washers are prepared to throw at the project and the puppets they buy off, the whole thing collapses. The entire putrid project depends on that underground pipeline supplying dirty money directly into the Etihad.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20530 on: Today at 11:08:38 am »
Prime example for me would be Aguero, spent the majority of his career at a small club and not once, to my knowledge, linked away at his peak. For all I know he could be the richest sportsman of all time. He could have been paid anything.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20531 on: Today at 11:24:55 am »
Think the fact that they're winning trophies every season helps.  That and their bottomless pit of money.  Players know that sticking with City means they'll pick up a bunch of medals and get handsomely rewarded for it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20532 on: Today at 12:04:12 pm »
Even Guardiola himself still being there sets off alarm bells. Left what was basically his club in Barcelona because of "tiredness" and then left a more prestige club in Bayern, yet has stayed at City longer than both.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20533 on: Today at 12:30:53 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:04:12 pm
Even Guardiola himself still being there sets off alarm bells. Left what was basically his club in Barcelona because of "tiredness" and then left a more prestige club in Bayern, yet has stayed at City longer than both.
That tells us a lot. Two of the biggest clubs in world football, yet he's stuck around this long at Manchester's other club. He's also sacrificed all his previously much lauded principles, so clearly being looked after very well indeed as compensation.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20534 on: Today at 01:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:30:53 pm
That tells us a lot. Two of the biggest clubs in world football, yet he's stuck around this long at Manchester's other club. He's also sacrificed all his previously much lauded principles, so clearly being looked after very well indeed as compensation.

AD Bought Girona "with" his brother for example,also with their history his £20m/year wages likely isn't all he's bringing home.

