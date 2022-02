Haaland goes to Spain I think, surprised Bayern aren't in the equation, given that Lewandowski is 33/34 and he's probably the ideal replacement.



I think Haaland is likely to be demanding the kind of absurd wages that Bayern won't be able/willing to match. Surely PSG will be targeting Haaland if they can't get Mbappe to stay.We're at a point where the wages on offer from the oil clubs are leading to the likes of Mbappe and Haaland demanding huge sums and pricing themselves out of a lot of moves, you can see why the Salah situation isn't so easily resolved when the very best players are expecting wages that no normal club is realistically going to want to pay.