Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1276174 times)

Online El Lobo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20400 on: Today at 10:26:10 am »
He's proper indoctrinated isn't he? The absolute loon :D

Still as ever, they'd get a shred more respect if they just owned it. At least Chelsea fans don't try to hide away from being a rich mans toy.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline fowlermagic

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20401 on: Today at 10:37:40 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:22:55 am
He sounds just like Lance Armstrong might have........clutching at straws to deflect the truth.

"I just want to race on the roads so come and race me. Me and all my backup team work so hard and deserve the success that I get".

Err Lance, your cheating was done outside of the races so that you had an unfair advantage to start with. The lure of fame and success made you want to cheat. Maybe without cheating you would have been successful but you just wanted to take the easy route. You disrespected the sport and all your competitors and so nobody has any sympathy for you.

Same goes for City. Yes I am sure they all work hard and yes they all long for success. However the team would not have been built without disrespect to all the teams who stick to FPP.

No matter what Guardiola does at City he won't get the respect of the wider community. Yes they can backslap each other within City and try to forget about how they built the team but they will always face the reality outside. Guardiola is not a Brian Clough who built a world class team along with Peter Taylor.

Guardiola's rants show that he is desperate to be called the best and he is fully aware that that is not going to happen. All his hard work is getting him nowhere in the sport apart from trophies that nobody considers to be won purely on hard work.

Sport is all about competing fairly with your competitors and then when you win it is great. However if you cheat to win then it completely devalues any achievements. That's the legacy that City are creating..............Colin Bell, Francis Lee, Mike Sumberbee all created a legacy in a positive way that we all respect........the current club are a million miles away from the club they used to be. What an absolutely odious club they have become.

The thing is in 20 years time City & Pep will be held in a higher light by the average Joe Blog as they will be overtaken by a few other rich spenders and just like Utd of the 90s (who bought success as well as any) football fans will list Pep alongside one of the best that ever managed. The water under the bridge will wash away most of the cloud that hangs over the financial dealings of that organisation as if god forbid they won the CL this year, no one in 20 years will say the club was banned in 2020 for 2 years from the CL so they should not even be playing last night. The powers to be from UEFA to the media giants will make sure they wont be chatting about that ban that was chucked out after the brown envelopes were handed out by City.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20402 on: Today at 10:44:01 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:08:16 pm
Honestly, it must be so fucking boring being a Man City fan.

Imagine playing away from home in the knockout stages of the Champions League, and there just being no jeopardy involved, no real nerves, and a general expectation that you'll just go there and win comfortably. It sounds like something every club should strive for, but ultimately it just means no real joy when the inevitable victory comes. It isn't how football should work.

And of course when you add in that's all been built through cheating, via dirty money, I just don't get where any sort of passion can come from. There can't even be any pride.

Plus no one else gives a shit. They can score 9 tonight and no opposition fan will give it a second thought. There will be no respect, no congratulations, no jealousy.
Not to mention- doesn't matter where you play- home or away, there's no one next to you who you can enjoy the footy with! Apart from boring, it must be lonely...
Offline The Test

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20403 on: Today at 10:54:25 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:44:01 am
Not to mention- doesn't matter where you play- home or away, there's no one next to you who you can enjoy the footy with! Apart from boring, it must be lonely...

Always a few hundred friendly "influencers" hanging around waiting to be photographed and multiplied in Photoshop. They're usually up for hitting the pub for a pint of the clear stuff after the match. Failing that you could chat to a bot on your phone... 
Online El Lobo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20404 on: Today at 10:59:04 am »
Hooray!
Online sinnermichael

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20405 on: Today at 11:06:09 am »
This fellas lack of self awareness is staggering. Man City are much better than Sporting. Who would have thought?



Online Elzar

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20406 on: Today at 11:14:18 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:06:09 am
This fellas lack of self awareness is staggering. Man City are much better than Sporting. Who would have thought?





Maybe he didn't mean the club sporting, but meant it as an adjective.
Offline vblfc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20407 on: Today at 11:24:11 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 14, 2022, 08:18:51 pm
What with that and Guardiolas insecure ramblings today:

https://twitter.com/manchesterisB/status/1493109298360115203?s

They absolutely hate that everyone knows what they are. A bought bunch of sportswashers.
Strange rant from Pep there.  Btw I get subtitles when I watch that. Whoever edited the subtitles seems to have accidentally left out shen Pep says sometimes unfairly
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20408 on: Today at 11:32:50 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:08:16 pm
Honestly, it must be so fucking boring being a Man City fan.

Imagine playing away from home in the knockout stages of the Champions League, and there just being no jeopardy involved, no real nerves, and a general expectation that you'll just go there and win comfortably. It sounds like something every club should strive for, but ultimately it just means no real joy when the inevitable victory comes. It isn't how football should work.

And of course when you add in that's all been built through cheating, via dirty money, I just don't get where any sort of passion can come from. There can't even be any pride.

Plus no one else gives a shit. They can score 9 tonight and no opposition fan will give it a second thought. There will be no respect, no congratulations, no jealousy.
The only real 'enjoyment' they get is lauding their 'achievements over others but it hurts them to know that their supposed rivals don't care about them.
Offline AnfieldIron

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20409 on: Today at 11:53:31 am »
Hahaha. Trent's comment has wound up Blueloon.
Offline JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20410 on: Today at 11:55:42 am »
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Today at 11:53:31 am
Hahaha. Trent's comment has wound up Blueloon.
There isnt much that doesnt wind them up.
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20411 on: Today at 12:01:09 pm »
A faux club of cheats like Man City beating a club called Sporting.

The universe has a sense of humour.

Offline AnfieldIron

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20412 on: Today at 12:07:54 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:55:42 am
There isnt much that doesnt wind them up.

"Liverpool and their players have an inferiority complex where City are concerned"

Haha.
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20413 on: Today at 12:11:56 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:00:56 am
Im sure he and others do work their bollocks off, I can understand why he is fustrated that no one points to the hard work he does and the talent he has, unfortunately pretending that the money doesnt play a part and ignoring the fact that he and probably every staff member currently at the club wouldnt be at the club without the dirty money and the inflated sponsorships and off the books payments does the opposite of gain you credit or admiration. He is between a rock and a hard place, you lose credit for the work you do and have done when its built on unfair foundations, he surely knew what he was getting into when he chose city.

If he truely wanted to lift a team up to join the elite choose a club that truly are underdogs, one that plays by the rules, one without resources that become the biggest in world football overnight. get them in the champions league, get them winning leagues and cups, then Im sure everyone would be singing his praises like he so craves.

You're spot on there. If he had done this with a normal club, then he would rightly get praise, but when its been done by cheating, then its tainted. Ben Johnson gets no credit for smashing the world record, Lance Armstorng gets no credit for the 7 TDF wins and these are the same, just out and out cheats.
Offline Red Ol

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20414 on: Today at 12:12:41 pm »
They are so boring, on and off the field, and its that which will be the eventual killer for all those on the football gravy train.  Nobody can be arsed with City.  They are dull to watch and success, bought by unlimited wealth, is just inevitable rather than honestly won.  As someone posited earlier, there's just no jeopardy, no excitement, no unpredictability ... etc.  People will just start switching off one day.  Abu Dhabi and other sportswashers don't care about that because they're not in it for the money, but how long can you sustain a boring sport when only a handful of duffers in the UAE retain any interest.   If football is rock and roll then they truly are the Cliff Richard of the Premier League
   
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20415 on: Today at 12:12:52 pm »
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Today at 12:07:54 pm
"Liverpool and their players have an inferiority complex where City are concerned"

Haha.

Yeah, we do don't we

Offline Samie

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20416 on: Today at 12:18:39 pm »
This nothin' club really trying to force a rivalry with us.  ;D
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20417 on: Today at 12:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:18:39 pm
This nothin' club really trying to force a rivalry with us.  ;D
Anything to feel relevant. I was happy when they beat United to the title last season. Says it all really.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20418 on: Today at 12:27:50 pm »
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Today at 12:07:54 pm
"Liverpool and their players have an inferiority complex where City are concerned"

Haha.
I know, we just can't quite get to their level of financial cheating and it hurts, it really hurts.
Online Slippers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20419 on: Today at 12:28:40 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:55:42 am
There isnt much that doesnt wind them up.

They're sensitive wee souls.
Online zero zero

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20420 on: Today at 12:36:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:04:49 am
His body language(covering his face) after mentioning Joe Hart's name indicates that he doesn't 100% believe what he is saying.
Possibly. It might just be he's recalling some of the performances of the City "legend".
Online Tobelius

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20421 on: Today at 12:42:12 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 14, 2022, 08:18:51 pm
What with that and Guardiolas insecure ramblings today:

https://twitter.com/manchesterisB/status/1493109298360115203?s

They absolutely hate that everyone knows what they are. A bought bunch of sportswashers.

 :D  Comes off as 'I'm not bothered,but..' followed by a 2 minute rant about why he's really,REALLY not bothered.
Online newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20422 on: Today at 12:44:42 pm »
"PLEASE WILL SOMEONE PAY ATTENTION TO US??!!???!!! PLEASE??"
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20423 on: Today at 01:00:38 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:06:09 am
This fellas lack of self awareness is staggering. Man City are much better than Sporting. Who would have thought?




BT have a weird nationalism about them with their football coverage. They assume every viewer wants the English team to win and openly support them during matches. Never more so than McManaman announcing "good news" during our game as City scored against Dortmund whilst we were getting knocked out against Real Madrid. Can't work out whether they are just completely detached from reality or are pushing some kind of weird agenda.
Online red1977

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20424 on: Today at 01:05:42 pm »
Joe Hart??? Whats he trying to prove by bringing him up?.
Online stockdam

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20425 on: Today at 01:11:28 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:37:40 am
The thing is in 20 years time City & Pep will be held in a higher light by the average Joe Blog as they will be overtaken by a few other rich spenders and just like Utd of the 90s (who bought success as well as any) football fans will list Pep alongside one of the best that ever managed. The water under the bridge will wash away most of the cloud that hangs over the financial dealings of that organisation as if god forbid they won the CL this year, no one in 20 years will say the club was banned in 2020 for 2 years from the CL so they should not even be playing last night. The powers to be from UEFA to the media giants will make sure they wont be chatting about that ban that was chucked out after the brown envelopes were handed out by City.

Well yes that's true. However the players and, particularly their coach, want the credit now..........it's not really that great when they are all old and grey.
If they want to be taken seriously as a club then they need to stop the ridiculous overpaid sponsorships. If they are really that good then play everyone else on a level playing field (financially) instead of breaking every rule that they can and pretending they don't. Sport is about fairness and transparency.........it's not about getting lawyers to hide the source of money.

Guardiola's rant is about wanting to be taken seriously but even he is beginning to see that his efforts are not respected when they are backed by a corrupt set of owners. If he wants credit then go to a club that abides by the rules and then he'll get the respect that his hard work and talent obviously deserves.
Online RedSince86

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20426 on: Today at 01:12:34 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 01:05:42 pm
Joe Hart??? Whats he trying to prove by bringing him up?.
Strange that because as soon as Pep arrived there he ostracised him making his 3rd choice GK and told him to go on loan to Torino, West Ham and Burnley until his contract ran out.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20427 on: Today at 01:19:20 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:00:38 pm
BT have a weird nationalism about them with their football coverage. They assume every viewer wants the English team to win and openly support them during matches.

All the none Liverpool fans I know always want the English team to win.

I've twice watched Liverpool vs a foreign team in CL finals with a Man Utd fan and in both cases he was supporting Liverpool.

 :o
Online Kekule

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20428 on: Today at 01:21:16 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 01:05:42 pm
Joe Hart??? Whats he trying to prove by bringing him up?.

Probably nothing. Its just that everyone is so meh about their recent history that even Guardiola cant remember anyone whos no longer in the first team squad.
