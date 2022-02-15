Honestly, it must be so fucking boring being a Man City fan.
Imagine playing away from home in the knockout stages of the Champions League, and there just being no jeopardy involved, no real nerves, and a general expectation that you'll just go there and win comfortably. It sounds like something every club should strive for, but ultimately it just means no real joy when the inevitable victory comes. It isn't how football should work.
And of course when you add in that's all been built through cheating, via dirty money, I just don't get where any sort of passion can come from. There can't even be any pride.
Plus no one else gives a shit. They can score 9 tonight and no opposition fan will give it a second thought. There will be no respect, no congratulations, no jealousy.