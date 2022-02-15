What with that and Guardiolas insecure ramblings today:



They absolutely hate that everyone knows what they are. A bought bunch of sportswashers.



What does he mean by sometimes unfairly?Is he admitting that City cheated?It is very clear that it galls him that he isnt taken seriously and his record has been blotted. He wants to be taken seriously but he cant be when the club cheat financially.Its like Lance Armstrong asking for people to respect him when everyone knew what he was doing.He says that the other clubs can knock on the door of the owners and talk about anything. So how about we all discuss where the clubs sponsorship money comes from? Lets be totally transparent since there is nothing to hide.Guardiola knows what is going on. He knows that people know and he knows that his achievements at City are worth diddly squat. That annoys him which led to his rant.The club has sports-washed the memories of Summerbee, Lee, Bell, Oakes, Trautmann etc. who played fairly to make City a great and respected team. All that has been stamped into the mud by owners who will do whatever they want to win. Sport is about competing fairly within the rules and if you get beaten then you try harder. Once the rules are disrespected then theres no honour in winning.