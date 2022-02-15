« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20360 on: Yesterday at 02:53:51 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 12:57:16 pm
Shuuushhhh they are a big club, don't you know? Look at their revenues. That'll tell you exactly how big of a club they actually are. You don't need to sell your stadium to be a big club......

You just need to know how to cook the books and get some fake sponsorships.....
Yes their fans can't be expected to go to every game, tickets are expensive you know? 50k matching fans in the whole world  ;D
YNWA

reddebs

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20361 on: Yesterday at 03:00:44 pm
Some anti sportswash protesters in all those vacant blocks of seats could really cause some mayhem for the club and media to try and excuse and try to cover up.

Would make quite it funny viewing a CL game from one fixed camera angle to avoid showing the protestors and with all the sound turned down (though the silence would be normal for the home fans).

I wonder if Uefa would fine them for bringing the competition into disrepute 😁
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20362 on: Yesterday at 03:24:06 pm
Quote from: Koplass on Yesterday at 02:19:49 pm
God they're small time!

They're the biggest fucking cheats in world football though.
stewy17

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20363 on: Yesterday at 03:38:26 pm
Don't take the piss lads they're all skint and the traffic is awful in Manchester.

SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20364 on: Yesterday at 03:47:13 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 03:38:26 pm
Don't take the piss lads they're all skint and the traffic is awful in Manchester.

Jokes aside that's absolutely mindboggling to see. You can still get a front-row seat behind the goal on the day before a game in the CL, for £30. Without even taking the piss how much does that show how little of a fanbase they have. It's quite incredible really.
TBF I think its for the second leg on the 9th march
stewy17

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20365 on: Yesterday at 03:48:23 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 03:47:13 pm
TBF I think its for the second leg on the 9th march

It is, I'm a silly bollocks.
RedSince86

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20366 on: Yesterday at 04:45:35 pm
Pep rattled, he knows that club is nothing but a plastic cheating facade of a Sportswashing program, he soooo craves the respect and adulation, but football fans just shrug their shoulders whenever City win anything when they have cheated every year of those last ten years he keeps repeating because it's expected when they have done everything illegal to grow their revenues to give them absurd spending power.

He always comes around with these rattled AF comments when it's CL week football, it's nothing new.



Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20367 on: Yesterday at 04:54:10 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 04:45:35 pm
Pep rattled, he knows that club is nothing but a plastic cheating facade of a Sportswashing program, he soooo craves the respect and adulation, but football fans just shrug their shoulders whenever City win anything when they have cheated every year of those last ten years he keeps repeating because it's expected when they have done everything illegal to grow their revenues to give them absurd spending power.

He always comes around with these rattled AF comments when it's CL week football, it's nothing new.
It's because foreign journalists have integrity, and aren't afraid to ask him uncomfortable questions, instead of the puppets in the UK media that do nothing but massage his fucking massive ego, he's so delicate when challenged about the cheating.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20368 on: Yesterday at 05:14:28 pm
Lot of self reflecting going on on blue moon today. Enjoying it
Slippers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20369 on: Yesterday at 05:18:19 pm
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 01:53:03 pm
Didn't realise but they are actually playing tonight .

I didn't know that,nor did I care.
sinnermichael

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20370 on: Yesterday at 06:18:38 pm
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20371 on: Yesterday at 06:50:56 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 03:47:13 pm
TBF I think its for the second leg on the 9th march

Anfield would be sold out by now.
stockdam

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20372 on: Yesterday at 06:57:35 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 14, 2022, 08:18:51 pm
What with that and Guardiolas insecure ramblings today:

https://twitter.com/manchesterisB/status/1493109298360115203?s

They absolutely hate that everyone knows what they are. A bought bunch of sportswashers.

What does he mean by sometimes unfairly?
Is he admitting that City cheated?

It is very clear that it galls him that he isnt taken seriously and his record has been blotted. He wants to be taken seriously but he cant be when the club cheat financially.

Its like Lance Armstrong asking for people to respect him when everyone knew what he was doing.

He says that the other clubs can knock on the door of the owners and talk about anything. So how about we all discuss where the clubs sponsorship money comes from? Lets be totally transparent since there is nothing to hide.

Guardiola knows what is going on. He knows that people know and he knows that his achievements at City are worth diddly squat. That annoys him which led to his rant.

The club has sports-washed the memories of Summerbee, Lee, Bell, Oakes, Trautmann etc. who played fairly to make City a great and respected team. All that has been stamped into the mud by owners who will do whatever they want to win. Sport is about competing fairly within the rules and if you get beaten then you try harder. Once the rules are disrespected then theres no honour in winning.
red_Mark1980

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20373 on: Yesterday at 08:01:22 pm
State of that weirdo  :lmao
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20374 on: Yesterday at 09:08:16 pm
Honestly, it must be so fucking boring being a Man City fan.

Imagine playing away from home in the knockout stages of the Champions League, and there just being no jeopardy involved, no real nerves, and a general expectation that you'll just go there and win comfortably. It sounds like something every club should strive for, but ultimately it just means no real joy when the inevitable victory comes. It isn't how football should work.

And of course when you add in that's all been built through cheating, via dirty money, I just don't get where any sort of passion can come from. There can't even be any pride.

Plus no one else gives a shit. They can score 9 tonight and no opposition fan will give it a second thought. There will be no respect, no congratulations, no jealousy.
The Test

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20375 on: Yesterday at 11:05:44 pm
Annoys me that we even have to play these as it validates them to some extent... However I am looking forward to playing them with Thiago / Fab in the middle. As I recall Thiago's not been available against them so far...
sinnermichael

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20376 on: Yesterday at 11:17:29 pm
Proper hardcore fans over there tonight.

Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20377 on: Yesterday at 11:42:45 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 11:17:29 pm
Proper hardcore fans over there tonight.


Bless. 😊

Nice shandies there, lads.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20378 on: Today at 12:24:54 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:08:16 pm
Honestly, it must be so fucking boring being a Man City fan.


They are such a tedious team to watch, it's the team you don't even want to watch the highlights of. I can stand watching United, Everton, Chelsea, Spurs but there is something about this current City team that makes them so fucking boring to watch. Mancini's team was watchable and there have been few games as good to watch as when they won the title for the first time. When they did Watford in the FA cup final no-one gave a shite about it. It just feels like only 19 teams are signed up and they have have to add a powerful computer to make up the numbers.


Occasional a good goal but usually grind a team down and get a 10 yard tap in, completely lacking in any personality, just a bunch of rich mercenaries who can be replaced within the machine (De Bruyne excepted)
Lynndenberries

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20379 on: Today at 12:29:15 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:24:54 am

They are such a tedious team to watch, it's the team you don't even want to watch the highlights of. I can stand watching United, Everton, Chelsea, Spurs but there is something about this current City team that makes them so fucking boring to watch. Mancini's team was watchable and there have been few games as good to watch as when they won the title for the first time. When they did Watford in the FA cup final no-one gave a shite about it. It just feels like only 19 teams are signed up and they have have to add a powerful computer to make up the numbers.


Occasional a good goal but usually grind a team down and get a 10 yard tap in, completely lacking in any personality, just a bunch of rich mercenaries who can be replaced within the machine (De Bruyne excepted)
Theyre robotic. They play nice stuff, but every goal is predictable and theres not much variation in how they do it.
Samie

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20380 on: Today at 12:32:38 am
Pip doesn't know how to play "off the cuff".
taylorb1991

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20381 on: Today at 01:03:18 am
Only just seen the results tonight. Find it quite amusing that their predictable and boring 5-0 win will no doubt be overshadowed in the media by an over the hill Ronaldo scoring for an awful United side.

No one cares what cheats do.
