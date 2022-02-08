« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1265651 times)

Offline rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20280 on: February 8, 2022, 10:42:13 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on February  8, 2022, 10:27:51 am
there is probably not a person on rawk who hasnt been guilty of that

but nice clip of him with the fan. He really made her day

As I've said to my brother, than fuck there was no such thing as social media and mass mobile phone ownership when we were young. :lmao
Offline boots

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20281 on: February 8, 2022, 10:48:14 am »
It was bad enough in the local sea side press when hordes of scooterists would descend upon Isle of Wight, Skegness, Whitby and the like. Walking around with feck all on except a grass skirt pissed at 9am and looking like something from King Kurt on acid. Oh, happy days...
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20282 on: February 8, 2022, 11:04:57 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on February  8, 2022, 10:27:51 am
there is probably not a person on rawk who hasnt been guilty of that



Not just one incident though is it? He was also sent home from training recently for showing up in no condition to train, and also the drunk driving thing from before.

I bet not too many on here would've done those though.

Just because he signs an autograph once doesn't make him some sort of role model or even a nice person
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20283 on: February 8, 2022, 11:07:35 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on February  7, 2022, 12:06:27 pm
Read a few days ago that they tried to sign Cavani in summer 2013, fee was agreed, player contract sorted.

Only stumbling block why it didn't happen was City wanted the fee to be reported far less than the £58 million agreed, Di Laurentiis refused that obviously dodgy request, City pulled out of the deal and he ended up going to PSG later that window.

That was around the time they were posting massive losses and had the FFP violations coming to the fore.

Now they just signed the biggest star to come out of Argentina from River Plate and signed him for £14 million, seems a low fee for someone highly rated.

Aguero and Cavani, both at their peaks? That would've been something!

But then what were they going for, 4-4-2?
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20284 on: February 8, 2022, 11:13:32 am »
The thing with celebrities is that it has become such a low bar that even signing some autographs has become a 'gesture'. What I would call a gesture from a celebrity is when they donate to the needy, help people with their life objectives or raise awareness for a social/medical/environmental issue and such.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20285 on: February 8, 2022, 11:33:06 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on February  8, 2022, 11:13:32 am
The thing with celebrities is that it has become such a low bar that even signing some autographs has become a 'gesture'. What I would call a gesture from a celebrity is when they donate to the needy, help people with their life objectives or raise awareness for a social/medical/environmental issue and such.

Yeah I just don't get it either. Takes a few steps to his right to sign something for a screaming fan, what a fucking tirade. Now I'm supposed to think what an amazing human being he was?

You know who else signed autographs? Adolf Hitler.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20286 on: February 8, 2022, 11:36:06 am »
A lot don't to be fair, and he probably made her life then going over and giving her a little cuddle. It doesn't make him mother Theresa but its a nice thing to do. And he does seem a good lad generally, if a bit thick
Offline boots

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20287 on: February 8, 2022, 11:44:49 am »
Weve gone from Mother Theresa to Adolf Hitler. Now Thats What I Call Social Media
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20288 on: February 8, 2022, 11:49:29 am »
Manchester City dont seem to bother doing due-dilligence on their signings. I suppose it doesnt matter when money is no object.
Online Bullan

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20289 on: February 8, 2022, 12:01:54 pm »
 
Quote from: Dim Glas on February  8, 2022, 11:49:29 am
Manchester City dont seem to bother doing due-dilligence on their signings. I suppose it doesnt matter when money is no object.

Maybe they are the ones driving Grealish to drink  ;)
Offline paulrazor

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20290 on: February 8, 2022, 01:49:56 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on February  8, 2022, 11:04:57 am
Not just one incident though is it? He was also sent home from training recently for showing up in no condition to train, and also the drunk driving thing from before.

I bet not too many on here would've done those though.

Just because he signs an autograph once doesn't make him some sort of role model or even a nice person
think most are just praising him for that one incident rather than thinking he is a big role model

no problem with that
Offline ToneLa

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20291 on: February 8, 2022, 02:02:12 pm »
I AM SO UPSET BECAUSE THEY DIDN'T INVITE ME
Offline tubby

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20292 on: February 8, 2022, 02:10:43 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on February  8, 2022, 11:33:06 am
You know who else signed autographs? Adolf Hitler.

lol
Offline rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20293 on: February 8, 2022, 02:26:07 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on February  8, 2022, 11:04:57 am
Not just one incident though is it? He was also sent home from training recently for showing up in no condition to train, and also the drunk driving thing from before.

I bet not too many on here would've done those though.

Just because he signs an autograph once doesn't make him some sort of role model or even a nice person

When I was a stupid 24yr old, I got in from our kids father in laws 50th birthday at 5am pissed as a fart, (I had gone out with no intention of drinking) was in work at 8 and fell asleep on the desk before jumping in my van and starting my deliveries. Fuck all to be proud of, but people do stupid stuff, especially when young and not having a care in the world.

He's not a role model by any stretch, the likes of Mane are more what kids should aspire to, but it was nice to see him sign the shirt and make the girls day for her, plenty just walk past without a care.
Offline rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20294 on: February 8, 2022, 02:27:03 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on February  8, 2022, 11:33:06 am

You know who else signed autographs? Adolf Hitler.

he also bombed his brothers house (well his Luftwaffe did)
Offline paulrazor

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20295 on: February 8, 2022, 02:35:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  8, 2022, 02:26:07 pm
When I was a stupid 24yr old, I got in from our kids father in laws 50th birthday at 5am pissed as a fart, (I had gone out with no intention of drinking) was in work at 8 and fell asleep on the desk before jumping in my van and starting my deliveries. Fuck all to be proud of, but people do stupid stuff, especially when young and not having a care in the world.

He's not a role model by any stretch, the likes of Mane are more what kids should aspire to, but it was nice to see him sign the shirt and make the girls day for her, plenty just walk past without a care.
exactly

Offline ToneLa

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20296 on: February 8, 2022, 06:10:05 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on February  8, 2022, 02:02:12 pm
I AM SO UPSET BECAUSE THEY DIDN'T INVITE ME

Did anyone else see Pep saying this?  ;)

Can't see Klopp ever like that. Not even the superleague stuff. He wasn't happy nor on board nor even consulted

But it's yet another way I just can't be jealous of City. Why would we be. Any of us?

Quote
Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker and Riyad Mahrez were pictured on a night out in Manchester over the weekend after Manchester City's FA Cup win against Fulham; "They will be fined because they didn't invite me," joked manager Pep Guardiola

...  Just comes off wrong to me. That's Pep all over for me. Awkward. Tries to be funny. Doesn't work.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20297 on: February 8, 2022, 06:20:42 pm »
Quote from: boots on February  8, 2022, 11:44:49 am
Weve gone from Mother Theresa to Adolf Hitler. Now Thats What I Call Social Media

 ;D
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20298 on: February 8, 2022, 06:21:39 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on February  8, 2022, 06:10:05 pm
Did anyone else see Pep saying this?  ;)

Can't see Klopp ever like that. Not even the superleague stuff. He wasn't happy nor on board nor even consulted

But it's yet another way I just can't be jealous of City. Why would we be. Any of us?

...  Just comes off wrong to me. That's Pep all over for me. Awkward. Tries to be funny. Doesn't work.

I cant stand Guardiola, but I didn't think there was anything wrong with it. Yeah, its awkward, thats the sort of weird character he is, he just isnt charismatic.

Behind the scenes, I am sure he was raging at Grealish about it and let him know. What manager wouldnt be, these players are in the spotlight, so his 100 mill man, whos been underperforming badly so far, is so drunk in the centre of Manchester, he can barely stand up. Its a terrible look.

But no real need to fuel the fire by raging at him in a press conference and giving them ammo.

I guess Abu Dhabi are rather uninteresting to the the English tabloid media mind, I can only imagine if thatd been a non English star of any other team. Itd be headline news.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20299 on: February 8, 2022, 06:33:33 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on February  8, 2022, 11:36:06 am
A lot don't to be fair, and he probably made her life then going over and giving her a little cuddle. It doesn't make him mother Theresa but its a nice thing to do. And he does seem a good lad generally, if a bit thick

Doesn't it say more about the modern celebrity culture than about Grealish or any player who does that? I mean, when I went to local music concerts a couple of decades ago, none of the band members made a fuss about putting their signatures on a book. I know it's not the same level of fame, but plenty of film stars used to meet up with people and engage with them as well.

Now, it's a gesture because he scribbled his name? I'm not taking away anything from Grealish, and he what is a decent thing, but it is not a 'gesture' because it is done rarely. Yes, the kid would've been happy for a day or two, but whatever he signed on will go to the shelf and the kid will get on with her life until she thinks about it years later.

Compare that to what Alisson did, as the girl got to meet the one who saved her life through him and when they met, the whole world got to know about the amazing thing that Ethan did to save her life and it also raised an awareness about bone marrow transplant, now that is what I would call a 'gesture'.
Offline davidlpool1982

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20300 on: Yesterday at 10:24:11 am »
Not exactly news by now since they seem to have to do this every time they play in Europe, but they've started a deal to sell tickets for the Champions League home game for 17.50 with a discount code. No other English team ever has to do that but apparently they're one of the biggest clubs in the world with "wide appeal".
Online JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20301 on: Yesterday at 10:26:50 am »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 10:24:11 am
Not exactly news by now since they seem to have to do this every time they play in Europe, but they've started a deal to sell tickets for the Champions League home game for 17.50 with a discount code. No other English team ever has to do that but apparently they're one of the biggest clubs in the world with "wide appeal".
To be fair the traffic is awful and its impossible to get to the stadium. I guess all other clubs are lucky they have grounds out in rural areas so they dont have traffic problems on match days.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20302 on: Yesterday at 10:37:27 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:26:50 am
To be fair the traffic is awful and its impossible to get to the stadium. I guess all other clubs are lucky they have grounds out in rural areas so they dont have traffic problems on match days.

Anfield is famously served by a major motorway that has a junction right by the cabbage.

You know because all our support isn't from Liverpool.
Offline rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20303 on: Yesterday at 10:40:00 am »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 10:24:11 am
Not exactly news by now since they seem to have to do this every time they play in Europe, but they've started a deal to sell tickets for the Champions League home game for 17.50 with a discount code. No other English team ever has to do that but apparently they're one of the biggest clubs in the world with "wide appeal".

Just had a look on the website, I can buy 4 tickets together behind the goal. There was a whole row unsold, big club my fucking arse :lmao
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20304 on: Yesterday at 10:50:05 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:40:00 am
Just had a look on the website, I can buy 4 tickets together behind the goal. There was a whole row unsold, big club my fucking arse :lmao
One of the biggest clubs commercially in the world. Nothing dodgy about it.
Online PaulF

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20305 on: Yesterday at 10:43:39 pm »
Quote
Premier League: Drama as Saints beat Spurs, Villa & Leeds draw thriller, Man City win
From BBC sport just now. They forgot to shoehorn anything about Mo's hat before the city result.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20306 on: Yesterday at 10:54:59 pm »
Just the 23 penalties "won" by Sterling in the PL era.

Salah and Mane are the true villains though.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20307 on: Yesterday at 11:17:39 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:54:59 pm
Just the 23 penalties "won" by Sterling in the PL era.

Salah and Mane are the true villains though.

Seemed to lean into the keeper to make sure the contact came.

Im sure hell get the Jota v Palace treatment.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20308 on: Yesterday at 11:43:12 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:54:59 pm
Just the 23 penalties "won" by Sterling in the PL era.

Salah and Mane are the true villains though.

Not to forget the absolute excuse of a penalty that he won against Denmark.
Offline Jambo Power

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20309 on: Today at 02:38:38 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on February  8, 2022, 11:33:06 am
Yeah I just don't get it either. Takes a few steps to his right to sign something for a screaming fan, what a fucking tirade. Now I'm supposed to think what an amazing human being he was?

You know who else signed autographs? Adolf Hitler.

You dont see many of his on Ebay.
Offline farawayred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20310 on: Today at 02:51:43 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:54:59 pm
Just the 23 penalties "won" by Sterling in the PL era.

Salah and Mane are the true villains though.
He'd do well in the Olympics.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20311 on: Today at 07:18:19 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:17:39 pm
Seemed to lean into the keeper to make sure the contact came.

Im sure hell get the Jota v Palace treatment.
Has the ref been stood down yet?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20312 on: Today at 07:22:32 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:18:19 am
Has the ref been stood down yet?

Presumably.

Watched it on MOTD, seemed to be very little arguments that I wasnt a penalty. And by the rules it probably is. I think he knows what hes doing though, he definitely just left his leg hanging there a while to make sure the contact came. And to be honest thats probably fine, but only if everyone gets judged by the same standards.

Micah Richards was the pundit and didnt really mention it at all, compared to his reaction with Jotas are Palace calling it the worst decision of the seasons. And this one out them ahead, ours just wxt need the lead and made the last 2 minutes of the game more comfortable. Funny that.
