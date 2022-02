Its not jealousy. If some random (non-sportswashing) billionaire bought Man City and spent the same and didn't break the rules to do so, I wouldn't really give a shit. Its the fact that Man City flagrantly break whatever rule they can get away with to spend money provided by people who use slave labour and torture people regularly. That's where the ire comes from.



i think when city fans talk about jealousy in other fan bases regarding city's 'wealth' they are being genuinebut they're judging other fans on what their own reaction would be, what they fail to see is not everyone is like they are, it's a form of mental blindness where they can't see beyond themselvesthe thought that some fan bases would reject certain owners regardless of the wealth they bring to a club is outside of their field of vision, not through stubborness on their part but they simply can't wrap their heads around the very idea that not all fans are so easily bought and newcastle's recent acceptance of dirty money only cements their mindset - the 'same as us' validationthe general rationalisation that 'everyone would do it' is an age old response adopted by the weak minded that 'justifies' their own stance, it never has been a case of whether something was right or not, simply what enables someone to be comfortable in their own choices (which in itself flags to an individual something isn't right, ironcially)