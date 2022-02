Obviously none of this is actually surprising, so what I actually find most notable about it is that a website I've never heard of is doing this sort of investigative work to expose them, while the likes of BBC and the Guardian routinely report their obviously fake financial figures as gospel truth. That's pretty damning on them and their lack of anything approaching journalism when it comes to football.But you know, as Barney Ronay tells us, it's not because of money they are where they are.