I dont doubt it, there are Liverpool fans all over the world so only logical there would be a lot in Manchester. The question is, where are all the city fans? Theyre clearly not at the Emptyhad on a match day.



I lived in Manchester pre Abu Dhabi days, and there was plenty of them around, knew a few at work too, as well as a good friend at the time who I followed the ice hockey team in Manchester withI lived right next to Maine Road for a couple years as well, and saw plenty of them each and every match day there too!They where always less of a presence of course, being the smaller of the 2 Manchester teams, but they where there.Decent bunch too. Back then I used to occasionally post on Blue Moon - and they where a good lot there too, more than welcoming to a Liverpool fan, and one Liverpool game at the City of Manchester stadium as it was, me and a mate actually met up with a few of them in a pub before hand, and one of them sorted a ticket for my mate.Now that forum is know for being a home to paranoid, vicious gobshites and lunatics. Abu Dhabi may have bought them trophies and great players but it also has turned them into a bitter hateful lot who are beset by jealousy and irriation because they know they arent respected. And I suspect the core of fans who where there back then, have slinked off.