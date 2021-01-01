« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1251193 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20200 on: Yesterday at 08:04:04 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 07:44:43 pm
I can talk about rural Lincolnshire where I sojourn. It is Liverpool way out in front from United and Chelsea. City nowhere to be seen
Never had you down as a wool mate ;)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20201 on: Yesterday at 08:08:38 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 08:04:04 pm
Never had you down as a wool mate ;)

With the 6 fingers and incest he could pass for a manc ;)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20202 on: Yesterday at 09:14:09 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:25:18 pm
Im still really surprised when I see a kid in a Man City top. ( well both times it surprised me). Thats twice more than it ever happened before 2008 tho.
I should add I now live in West Yorkshire, clearly I would never see two kids wearing city shirts back home in Liverpool.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20203 on: Yesterday at 09:18:35 pm »
Never met a City supporter in my life! (Did have a "run in" once with a Newcastle fan though)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20204 on: Yesterday at 10:16:38 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:27:36 pm
People didn't think they'd drop points at home to Palace and Southampton either. And the good thing is that if we do the business in our games, then we don't need them to drop 'many' anyway. 1 defeat or 2 draws could be all we need if we keep winning. Those in bold on paper look like their toughest games, but you never know.
I'll firmly latch my waning optimism on to your coattails!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20205 on: Today at 12:44:02 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:03:39 pm
I can talk about Manchester seeing as its where I now live and its still predominantly Utd.  You see the odd City shirt/coat, mainly worn by older City fans, but the kids are all wearing Utd shirts or madly Liverpool shirts. There is more LFC stuff in Sports Direct than City stuff. My sons have between them 1 mate who is a City fan, there are 4 Liverpool fans in my youngests year at Primary ;D.
We seem to have fans all over the Manchester area. Isn't that one reason Gary Neville is so bitter about us, seeing as when he was at school in Bury it was full of Liverpool fans.  :)

Two of my cousins married Mancs, and their kids are LFC fans. I also remember working on a rough-arsed housing estate in Rochdale in the 80s and houses there had LFC posters in the windows.

I barely recall anything about the former Manchester City, other than I always hated Maine Road. An absolutely dour, depressing shithole. I did enjoy going there though, because we always won when I did, and there were Reds all over their ground. Still a horrible place though.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20206 on: Today at 02:26:34 am »
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 08:04:04 pm
Never had you down as a wool mate ;)

Part time country bumpkin, Alb. Loving it, mate  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20207 on: Today at 02:59:03 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:44:02 am
We seem to have fans all over the Manchester area. Isn't that one reason Gary Neville is so bitter about us, seeing as when he was at school in Bury it was full of Liverpool fans.  :)

Two of my cousins married Mancs, and their kids are LFC fans. I also remember working on a rough-arsed housing estate in Rochdale in the 80s and houses there had LFC posters in the windows.

I barely recall anything about the former Manchester City, other than I always hated Maine Road. An absolutely dour, depressing shithole. I did enjoy going there though, because we always won when I did, and there were Reds all over their ground. Still a horrible place though.
There are loads of Liverpool fans in Manchester, you'll be very surprised :)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20208 on: Today at 12:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 02:59:03 am
There are loads of Liverpool fans in Manchester, you'll be very surprised :)
I dont doubt it, there are Liverpool fans all over the world so only logical there would be a lot in Manchester. The question is, where are all the city fans? Theyre clearly not at the Emptyhad on a match day.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20209 on: Today at 12:09:12 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:00:44 pm
I dont doubt it, there are Liverpool fans all over the world so only logical there would be a lot in Manchester. The question is, where are all the city fans? Theyre clearly not at the Emptyhad on a match day.

I lived in Manchester pre Abu Dhabi days, and there was plenty of them around, knew a few at work too, as well as a good friend at the time who I followed the ice hockey team in Manchester with  ;D I lived right next to Maine Road for a couple years as well, and saw plenty of them each and every match day there too!

They where always less of a presence of course, being the smaller of the 2 Manchester teams, but they where there.

Decent bunch too. Back then I used to occasionally post on Blue Moon - and they where a good lot there too, more than welcoming to a Liverpool fan, and one Liverpool game at the City of Manchester stadium as it was, me and a mate actually met up with a few of them in a pub before hand, and one of them sorted a ticket for my mate.

Now that forum is know for being a home to paranoid, vicious gobshites and lunatics. Abu Dhabi may have bought them trophies and great players but it also has turned them into a bitter hateful lot who are beset by jealousy and irriation because they know they arent respected.  And I suspect the core of fans who where there back then, have slinked off.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20210 on: Today at 12:43:27 pm »
Apparently got a new song for Zinchenko copying our Si Senor song for Bobby and couldn't help but mention us in it as well, don't learn do they.

Shite fans them lot, well the few they have.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20211 on: Today at 12:54:07 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:09:12 pm
I lived in Manchester pre Abu Dhabi days, and there was plenty of them around, knew a few at work too, as well as a good friend at the time who I followed the ice hockey team in Manchester with  ;D I lived right next to Maine Road for a couple years as well, and saw plenty of them each and every match day there too!

They where always less of a presence of course, being the smaller of the 2 Manchester teams, but they where there.

Decent bunch too. Back then I used to occasionally post on Blue Moon - and they where a good lot there too, more than welcoming to a Liverpool fan, and one Liverpool game at the City of Manchester stadium as it was, me and a mate actually met up with a few of them in a pub before hand, and one of them sorted a ticket for my mate.

Now that forum is know for being a home to paranoid, vicious gobshites and lunatics. Abu Dhabi may have bought them trophies and great players but it also has turned them into a bitter hateful lot who are beset by jealousy and irriation because they know they arent respected.  And I suspect the core of fans who where there back then, have slinked off.
They havent handled success well have they?
I must admit I used to go on bluemoon to have a laugh at their paranoia over the CAS farce , however its not good for anyones mental health to go on there ( the blue looners in particular). It is just one vile comment after another on there. Particularly the Liverpool and media threads.
Ive heard people say city fans used to be ok pre 2008 but having the Abu Dhabi state own their club certainly does seem to have turned them into a bitter, paranoid group of the vilest people you could encounter.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20212 on: Today at 01:47:07 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:00:44 pm
I dont doubt it, there are Liverpool fans all over the world so only logical there would be a lot in Manchester. The question is, where are all the city fans? Theyre clearly not at the Emptyhad on a match day.
Stuck in traffic.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20213 on: Today at 01:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 12:43:27 pm
Apparently got a new song for Zinchenko copying our Si Senor song for Bobby and couldn't help but mention us in it as well, don't learn do they.

Shite fans them lot, well the few they have.

Christ, on the ball with the songs aren't they? Even Wolves have had their Jimenez song for ages now. Maybe by 2025 City will have come up with one to the Jota tune.

Dare I ask what they sing about us in it? Is it as offensive as their last one?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20214 on: Today at 02:01:07 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:56:10 pm
Christ, on the ball with the songs aren't they? Even Wolves have had their Jimenez song for ages now. Maybe by 2025 City will have come up with one to the Jota tune.

Dare I ask what they sing about us in it? Is it as offensive as their last one?
If they sing anything offensive about us in it then Im sure we will see their players singing it next time they buy a trophy.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20215 on: Today at 02:03:33 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:56:10 pm
Christ, on the ball with the songs aren't they? Even Wolves have had their Jimenez song for ages now. Maybe by 2025 City will have come up with one to the Jota tune.

Dare I ask what they sing about us in it? Is it as offensive as their last one?

Theres something that the South Stand wants you to know
Second/Third best left back in our squad is Zinchenko
Our number eleven
Give him the ball and hell retain possession in a safe and methodical way ensuring well never be caught in possession
Da comrade
Give the ball to Olexksandr and hell get well paid
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20216 on: Today at 02:39:28 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:56:10 pm
Dare I ask what they sing about us in it? Is it as offensive as their last one?
Along the lines of us not being Champions anymore...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20217 on: Today at 02:48:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:03:33 pm
Give him the ball and hell retain possession in a safe and methodical way ensuring well never be caught in possession
;D

Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 02:39:28 pm

Along the lines of us not being Champions anymore...

Seriously? Fucking hell :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20218 on: Today at 03:00:00 pm »
They must mention the Bus surely?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20219 on: Today at 03:08:02 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 03:00:00 pm
They must mention the Bus surely?

They tried to smash our bus up,
We shit ourselves and lost,
We spent a quarter of a billion,
on complete and utter dross,

We bought so many fullbacks,
Yet they are were mainly shite,
Pep and his baldy head
played Zinchenko on the right
