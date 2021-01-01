Lets be honest, he is also jealous of all the love and respect Jurgen is getting. No matter how many titles he wins, Pep will never be loved and admired as Jurgen is, and that must be painful for someone competing at the very top level ...
You are right. On a fundamental level, we all want to be loved and respected. Pep knows deep down that the work he's doing there will never get the same recognition as Klopp's job here for obvious reasons and he has even moaned about it publicly.
As Virgil said, 1 title for Liverpool is bigger than 5 elsewhere.