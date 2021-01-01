« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1247756 times)

Online Jshooters

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20160 on: Yesterday at 04:38:16 pm »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Yesterday at 04:21:05 pm
I see their fans took out their anger on Saints stewards and police after not winning. Same as Wigan not long ago.

What happened mate?
Believer

Online Tobelius

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20161 on: Yesterday at 04:39:53 pm »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Yesterday at 04:21:05 pm
I see their fans took out their anger on Saints stewards and police after not winning. Same as Wigan not long ago.

They part of The Cartel as well?
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20162 on: Yesterday at 04:40:05 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 01:35:00 pm
He'll definitely be watching our game today. If we win, it'll be a blow becasue we have goals in our team and they are limping in that aspect which might see struggle later on.

They remind of Chelsea earlier in the season, just getting over the line but a few bad results here and there and their confidence will be dented.

Love to be a fly on the wall in his house tonight, it'll rival this



Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20163 on: Yesterday at 06:38:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:40:05 pm
Love to be a fly on the wall in his house tonight, it'll rival this




Our pen will have really pissed him off.
Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20164 on: Yesterday at 06:43:23 pm »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Yesterday at 04:21:05 pm
I see their spoilt self entitled bunch of cry baby whoppers took out their anger on Saints stewards and police after not winning. Same as Wigan not long ago.

Edited for accuracy.
Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20165 on: Yesterday at 07:42:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:40:05 pm
Love to be a fly on the wall in his house tonight, it'll rival this




:lmao
Love getting under the ole Poindexter's skin! ;D

He doesn't have a thick one and it's so satisfying! When he loses it... man! You can just see he's about to pop a vein! ;D
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20166 on: Yesterday at 07:44:43 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:42:09 pm
:lmao
Love getting under the ole Poindexter's skin! ;D

He doesn't have a thick one and it's so satisfying!

Had to google poindexter. Excellent and educational post!
Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20167 on: Yesterday at 07:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:44:43 pm
Had to google poindexter. Excellent and educational post!
Thanks mate! Befitting, isnt it? Maybe not the "socially unskilled" part, but he does provide some awkward social moments.. ;D
Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20168 on: Yesterday at 08:06:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:40:05 pm
Love to be a fly on the wall in his house tonight, it'll rival this





 ;D
Offline lfc_col

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20169 on: Yesterday at 09:28:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:40:05 pm
Love to be a fly on the wall in his house tonight, it'll rival this





Loved it when he went all Basil Fawlty
Offline darragh85

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20170 on: Yesterday at 10:07:10 pm »
drug cheat pep's true colours show when he doesnt win.
Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20171 on: Yesterday at 10:17:07 pm »
These Gifs are underrated and underused.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20172 on: Yesterday at 10:58:40 pm »
He is a very strange man indeed the bald one.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20173 on: Today at 11:12:57 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:17:07 pm
These Gifs are underrated and underused.



Got a head like Kryton in that first gif.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20174 on: Today at 11:48:06 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:12:57 am
Got a head like Kryton in that first gif.

He also appears to be talking to a giant spider.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20175 on: Today at 02:54:51 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:58:40 pm
He is a very strange man indeed the bald one.
I suppose fronting the sportswashing of a horrific, human rights abusing state, and having to abandon any previous compassion for the wrongful treatment of your fellow humans in order to do so, would have an impact on most people.
Online Tobelius

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20176 on: Today at 03:00:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:40:05 pm
Love to be a fly on the wall in his house tonight, it'll rival this





 ;D He's fucking nuts. Or the last remnants of Nandrolone kicking in.
Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20177 on: Today at 03:03:06 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:54:51 pm
I suppose fronting the sportswashing of a horrific, human rights abusing state, and having to abandon any previous compassion for the wrongful treatment of your fellow humans in order to do so, would have an impact on most people.

Careful. You'll be outed as a racist by Stu Brennan or one of the "Cityzens"
Online JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20178 on: Today at 03:07:10 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 03:03:06 pm
Careful. You'll be outed as a racist by Stu Brennan or one of the "Cityzens"
Lets face it. Anyone who disagrees with sportswashing is labelled a racist by them.
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20179 on: Today at 03:25:59 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:54:51 pm
I suppose fronting the sportswashing of a horrific, human rights abusing state, and having to abandon any previous compassion for the wrongful treatment of your fellow humans in order to do so, would have an impact on most people.

Lets be honest, he is also jealous of all the love and respect Jurgen is getting. No matter how many titles he wins, Pep will never be loved and admired as Jurgen is, and that must be painful for someone competing at the very top level ...
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20180 on: Today at 03:31:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:25:59 pm
Lets be honest, he is also jealous of all the love and respect Jurgen is getting. No matter how many titles he wins, Pep will never be loved and admired as Jurgen is, and that must be painful for someone competing at the very top level ...
You are right. On a fundamental level, we all want to be loved and respected. Pep knows deep down that the work he's doing there will never get the same recognition as Klopp's job here for obvious reasons and he has even moaned about it publicly.

As Virgil said, 1 title for Liverpool is bigger than 5 elsewhere.
