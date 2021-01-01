What we really could do with is getting all our players back from injury and fit at the same time (a real rarity) as I believe at full strength our squad can achieve anything, and individually I think we have the better players, just not quite the depth of theirs (obviously, as we dont have their cheat codes). And to go on the type of run we have to well need them all or the majority fit and firing. Lets start with a win tomorrow though and go from there, I think this season could be very exciting