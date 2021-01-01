What we really could do with is getting all our players back from injury and fit at the same time (a real rarity) as I believe at full strength our squad can achieve anything, and individually I think we have the better players, just not quite the depth of theirs (obviously, as we dont have their cheat codes). And to go on the type of run we have to well need them all or the majority fit and firing. Lets start with a win tomorrow though and go from there, I think this season could be very exciting