Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20120 on: Today at 08:13:17 pm
That'll do pig, that'll do.
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20121 on: Today at 08:13:45 pm
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 08:13:17 pm
That'll do pig, that'll do.

Very nicely ;)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20122 on: Today at 08:31:15 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 07:34:42 pm
Mystic Duvva eh?


Its just like Jurgen says you see. You just have to believe
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20123 on: Today at 08:42:21 pm
"City are in one of their 15-match unbeaten runs", you said?
Hmmm....
Could've sworn that's 12? And we can easily better that.
This league is ours! ;D
They been shite for a while now. Results just haven't refelcted that, but once the seam bursts....
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20124 on: Today at 08:57:52 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:44:52 pm
Grealish what was the point in signing him.

Pep has taken his natural game away from him, he's not a ball carrier anymore, all he does is pass the ball 5 yards backwards and sideways.

They were very unlucky today, should have been 3-0 down at HT if Broja knew how to keep himself onside.

'PR' is the answer to the bolded bit.

PR is all the club (such as it is now) exists for. Winning is just a means to attaining the good PR for awful people. Grealish was the media-darling, flavour of the month last season and during the Euros, so signing him is all to do with that - it's automatic good press from the English media, whether City win or not. The fact that he's a good player counts, but is almost secondary.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20125 on: Today at 09:20:24 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20126 on: Today at 09:27:47 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:57:52 pm
'PR' is the answer to the bolded bit.

PR is all the club (such as it is now) exists for. Winning is just a means to attaining the good PR for awful people. Grealish was the media-darling, flavour of the month last season and during the Euros, so signing him is all to do with that - it's automatic good press from the English media, whether City win or not. The fact that he's a good player counts, but is almost secondary.
For another example of this, their pursuit of Lord Sir Harold of Kaneshire OBE MBE PTQ OFCH
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20127 on: Today at 09:32:53 pm
Not been scoring much since their little spree over Christmas have they.

These are their next Prem matches before we visit their shithole.

Man City v Brentford
Norwich v Man City
Man City v Spurs
Everton v Man City
Man City v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Man City
Man City v Brighton
Burnley v Man City

Can't see them dropping many points at all here.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20128 on: Today at 09:34:07 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:27:47 pm
For another example of this, their pursuit of Lord Sir Harold of Kaneshire OBE MBE PTQ OFCH PGMOL

Fixed
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20129 on: Today at 09:59:32 pm
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 09:32:53 pm
Not been scoring much since their little spree over Christmas have they.

These are their next Prem matches before we visit their shithole.

Man City v Brentford
Norwich v Man City
Man City v Spurs
Everton v Man City
Man City v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Man City
Man City v Brighton
Burnley v Man City

Can't see them dropping many points at all here.
They don't have to drop many though mate. A point here or there... a loss or two...
Just one draw out of all of those and we're set for a helluva final run- and it's easy to see at least a draw from those fixtures. (We need to win our 2 games in hamd though)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20130 on: Today at 10:02:11 pm
Good result for us today and we need to win tomorrow to keep the pressure on them. If we can beat City at their own ground then that would put us 3 points behind so its still possible. It wont be easy but we need to grind out win after win.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20131 on: Today at 10:09:58 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:02:11 pm
Good result for us today and we need to win tomorrow to keep the pressure on them. If we can beat them at their own ground then that would put us 3 points behind so its still possible. It wont be easy but we need to grind out win after win.
Exactly! That's why I'm saying... a draw from that run of fixtures looks certain. If we do our thing as we've done in the second half of the seasons under Jurgen... I can see US as "being on one of their 15-match unbeaten runs again.."
If we can creep up, it will rattle them and that brings with it a whole other ball game, BUT we need to play our part.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20132 on: Today at 10:17:12 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:09:58 pm
Exactly! That's why I'm saying... a draw from that run of fixtures looks certain. If we do our thing as we've done in the second half of the seasons under Jurgen... I can see US as "being on one of their 15-match unbeaten runs again.."

Yeah it would be very tough and I think we may have to win every game. Even then we need City to lose 1 match or draw 2. Even if the lose 1 game (and we win all ours) then they still might win on goal difference. It could get very interesting if we grind out maximum points even though that will be very difficult.

It all starts again tomorrow and we need to get a win even if its a last minute winner.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20133 on: Today at 10:18:50 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:17:12 pm
Yeah it would be very tough and I think we may have to win every game. Even then we need City to lose 1 match or draw 2. Even if the lose 1 game (and we win all ours) then they still might win on goal difference. It could get very interesting if we grind out maximum points even though that will be very difficult.

It all starts again tomorrow and we need to get a win even if its a last minute winner.
Agree mate.
Our run of fixtures before our match, reads like a Christmas-present list though! We've only really got United and Burnley to be worried about (perhaps Brighton), but our fixture list is like candy compared to theirs- even though theirs ain't too bad.
GD.. has a 4-goal difference atm.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20134 on: Today at 10:29:11 pm
What we really could do with is getting all our players back from injury and fit at the same time (a real rarity) as I believe at full strength our squad can achieve anything, and individually I think we have the better players, just not quite the depth of theirs (obviously, as we dont have their cheat codes). And to go on the type of run we have to well need them all or the majority fit and firing. Lets start with a win tomorrow though and go from there, I think this season could be very exciting
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20135 on: Today at 11:37:41 pm
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 09:32:53 pm
Not been scoring much since their little spree over Christmas have they.

These are their next Prem matches before we visit their shithole.

Man City v Brentford
Norwich v Man City
Man City v Spurs
Everton v Man City
Man City v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Man City
Man City v Brighton
Burnley v Man City

Can't see them dropping many points at all here.

That is not their complete fixture list ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:00:53 pm
We will know until the first weekend of March how things are standing:

05.02 - Fulham (H) FA Cup 4th round
09.02 - Brentford (H)
12.02 - Norwich (A)
15.02 - Sporting (A) Champions League last 16
19.02 - Tottenham (H)
26.02 - Everton (A)
02.03 - FA Cup 5th round (?)
05.03 - Man Utd (H)
09.03 - Sporting (H) Champions League last 16

We need to win our games ...

They will drop more points ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20136 on: Today at 11:39:14 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:37:41 pm
That is not their complete fixture list ...

They will drop more points ...

So you've added in a few more games against plasterers, electricians and post office managers?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20137 on: Today at 11:46:07 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:39:14 pm
So you've added in a few more games against plasterers, electricians and post office managers?

Yes, Sporting Lisbon are plasterers, electricians and post office managers. That is why they are in the knock-out stages of the Champions League, eliminating Borussia Dortmund in the process. And for all that we know, Man City's FA Cup 5th round tie might be against LFC at Anfield ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20138 on: Today at 11:47:12 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:18:50 pm
Agree mate.
Our run of fixtures before our match, reads like a Christmas-present list though! We've only really got United and Burnley to be worried about (perhaps Brighton), but our fixture list is like candy compared to theirs- even though theirs ain't too bad.
GD.. has a 4-goal difference atm.

I thought they changed the rules about the goal difference. Isn't it now based on head to head if the points are equal?
Or was it total wins,  then head to head, then goal difference?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20139 on: Today at 11:47:52 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:46:07 pm
Yes, Sporting Lisbon are plasterers, electricians and post office managers. That is why they are in the knock-out stages of the Champions League, eliminating Borussia Dortmund in the process. And for all that we know, Man City's FA Cup 5th round tie might be against LFC at Anfield ...

They'll get slapped about by Man City and you know that.
