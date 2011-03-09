I made a list of all the League winning managers in the Top 5 Leagues since 2000 and it was interesting to note who worked their way up and who were born with a silver spoon.
Really enjoyed that list - thanks for taking the time to post it.
Another thing with Guardiola that's often overlooked is not just the team he inherited, but the culture and style of football. Whilst there's no doubt that Barca team was incredible in the few years he was there, some people were making out as if he'd somehow just invented football.
The reality was that the seeds of that team style were planted decades earlier and had their basis in Holland, not Spain. Also, Guardiola played for Barca, was coached by Barca, was trained how to coach the Barca way (by Barca), and was manager of the B Team at a time when La Masia produced the finest collection of footballers in history in just a few short years (many of whom Rijkaard had already blooded and integrated). He inherited arguably the best selection of players any manager could ever hope to wish for - all with the same skillsets, mindsets, team ethic, culture, and desire built up during their formative years eating, sleeping and playing together, day in day out.
It was the dreamiest of dream tickets you could possibly have, and probably the best circumstances and conditions in which to become manager (especially when compared to the significant challenges faced by many of the managers on your list). Barca was also a club that was already in the ascendancy, having won back to back titles in 04/05 and 05/06 (plus the CL in 06) - wrestling back the La Liga crown after Real and Valencia had won the previous 5 titles.
What Guardiola added was an obsessive, relentless approach and an attention to small details like we'd rarely seen. But anyone suggesting that it was 'his team' or 'his style' is doing a huge disservice to the incredible work of a talented army of coaches, players, and La Masia staff in the 10 years before he took over that meant it was probably harder for him to fail than it was to succeed.