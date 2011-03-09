I understand that but it would have helped if people hadn't kept engaging with ridiculous posts. If I had an hour or two I'd have taken more time to read through each of those posts before cleaning up the thread but given the volume of shite I had to take a broad brush approach. It's a two way street - we try not to over-moderate and prefer not to delete unless necessary, but the thread had descended into insults and was a complete mess.



It's a shame you didn't Al. [read them all that is]. For all that there were a few patronizing if pretty harmless insults it was a hell of a fucking read and full credit to all who took the trouble to make it so with some excellently constructed posts/responses.Fact was it had turned into a highly entertaining and fascinating debate which a quick shufty might not have revealed as seems to have been the case in your instance. Fascinating mainly because the main protaganist [Stigen] and those arguing with him [quite a few] were actually all singing from the same hymn sheet of utter contempt for City and Abu Dhabi yet somehow still managing to make it seem like they were ferociously disagreeing.All parties were thoroughly contemptuous of City and Abu Dhabi's obscene prostituting of that once great - albeit largely prior to Abu Dhabi trophy and glory challenged - club to further their own non-sporting ends. The soleof contention [and it really was compelling dog with a bone stuff] was Stigen's insistence that owing to the relentless recruitment of Pep and all City's sprawling backroom empire, Abu Dhabi had managed to attain a level of efficiency that ensured the endless Abu Dhabi reserves were employed to ensure that maximum efficiency.This was interpreted - and as an non active observer I could see why such interpretation was the case - by those arguing with the hapless Stigen that he was supportive of City and Abu Dhabi when in fact he was of the completely opposite mindset. It was simply that in the ensuing debate it became clear he would rather lose his right arm than submit to any assertion that City/Abu Dhabi had not finally attained a position were they not fucking monstrously efficient however heinous a reality that might happen to be to all those like ourselves [and dear Stigen himself]who happen to despise the heinous regime.Anyroad, for those not privileged to read the lengthy discourse I thought I'd just chuck this in to let you all know what a terrific read you all missed.PS To ensure no further misinterpretation/misrepresentation I'll just add that if it can be proven that anybody - and I really do mean anybody - despises City and the evil desecration of the game they've now become more than me then I'll willingly denote my plums to the Joe Mercer Remembrance Society.