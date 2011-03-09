The optimist in me thinks that its unlikely the TV contracts get sold for their current value if City keep pissing the league every season (which hopefully they wont this season but its far from beyond the realms).
Really, if you want to see a genuine title race, or at least start a season with 3 teams that have a genuine chance of winning it, then La Liga is the best bet currently with Real, Barca and Atletico (I know that Barca are nowhere near it currently but I cant imagine it will be too long before they are again).
The annoying thing is you watch great matches like ours vs Spurs and Chelsea and the likes of Neville will hype it up suggesting that its illustrative of the competitiveness of the division, and in isolation hed have a point, but the reality is that more often than not, these matches, despite being great to watch, will have little impact on where the title ends up because City will be streets ahead generally.
The hope has to be that Guardiola fucks off and City revert to their pre-Guardiola levels which meant that yes they still won the league, but it wasnt every year and you didnt need 95 points to have a realsitic chance of beating them, luckily Guardiola isnt the type to hang around too long so hopefully that continues.