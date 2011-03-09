A cracking and well deserved win for the Reds yesterday, but I'm starting to agree that the league is already done in January.



This isn't being defeatist, but you are playing a team with three first team squads. With AFCON, Covid and injuries, there are few that can compete.



It will only take a few seasons of this before TV fans will switch off and walk away. You only have to see other countries and the way their top sides throttle their leagues and see how popular they are across the world to see the truth in this.



Manchester City have killed the league and the Tory government are 100% complicit in the death of English football.



The cynic in me thinks their massive cheating will suddenly become a problem if Liverpool FC experience a drop off after Klopp leaves and the oil cheats are stopping other teams from competing.Their successful sportswashing is possible due to media complicity sure, but tribalism plays a huge role too. As long as they stop the nasty Scousers it's okay. Likewise, if Arsenal were in our position, for example, Spurs fans and fans of other clubs would want the oil cheats to win and so on. What these morons don't realise is that this cheating hurts ALL clubs. Without them and the London cheats, other teams would have the chance to challenge for the title or at least get a Champions League place. The likes of West Ham and Leicester would be in a good spot for such an opportunity.City, specifically, were a shit yo-yo club before winning the blood money lottery. This affects teams in the relegation battle and those fighting it out in the Championship playoff/promotion spots and so on. With City being their old shit selves, they would probably be in relegation battles most seasons and get relegated as they have done before. How many teams have missed out on the Premier League or missed out on staying in the league because of this cheating? Yet no one seems to think about the huge effect it has had AWAY from the top of the table. Newcastle is another example. Their blood money takes away a Premier League spot from someone else because let's be honest, they were going nowhere fast as a club until the takeover.