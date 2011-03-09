« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 496 497 498 499 500 [501]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1236708 times)

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,297
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20000 on: Today at 08:49:18 am »
Deleted a load of posts. If anyone wants to justify Abu Dhabi FC's cheating please do it here: https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/forums/bluemoon-forum.1/



Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20001 on: Today at 08:57:43 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:49:18 am
Deleted a load of posts. If anyone wants to justify Abu Dhabi FC's cheating please do it here: https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/forums/bluemoon-forum.1/
Nice one.
A useful link for the sportswashed out there.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,535
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20002 on: Today at 09:12:00 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:49:18 am
Deleted a load of posts. If anyone wants to justify Abu Dhabi FC's cheating please do it here: https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/forums/bluemoon-forum.1/





His posts remind me of Kaizer
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,568
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20003 on: Today at 09:19:45 am »
A cracking and well deserved win for the Reds yesterday, but I'm starting to agree that the league is already done in January.

This isn't being defeatist, but you are playing a team with three first team squads. With AFCON, Covid and injuries, there are few that can compete.

It will only take a few seasons of this before TV fans will switch off and walk away. You only have to see other countries and the way their top sides throttle their leagues and see how popular they are across the world to see the truth in this.

Manchester City have killed the league and the Tory government are 100% complicit in the death of English football.
Logged
I like cats

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,157
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20004 on: Today at 09:25:28 am »
Guardiola is the football equivalent of those "I bought my own house at 22!" people from the papers who turn out to have been given £500k by their dad.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,297
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20005 on: Today at 09:34:03 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:25:28 am
Guardiola is the football equivalent of those "I bought my own house at 22!" people from the papers who turn out to have been given £500k by their dad.

A bit like this:

Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,022
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20006 on: Today at 09:34:56 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:34:03 am
A bit like this:



Hahahaha is that actually a Times article and not a Onion article?
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20007 on: Today at 09:35:50 am »
Just seen their financial results.

Theyve actually. become a pretty self sustaining and very well run club in the last 5 years. With the caveat there might be some brown envelopes flying around in there somewhere.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,297
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20008 on: Today at 09:36:21 am »
It's real - they also decided to downgrade from an Audi A3 to a Tesla as a money-saving tip..
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20009 on: Today at 09:37:12 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 09:35:50 am
Just seen their financial results.

Theyve actually. become a pretty self sustaining and very well run club in the last 5 years. With the caveat there might be some brown envelopes flying around in there somewhere.
Dont you start
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,441
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20010 on: Today at 09:37:30 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:19:45 am
A cracking and well deserved win for the Reds yesterday, but I'm starting to agree that the league is already done in January.

This isn't being defeatist, but you are playing a team with three first team squads. With AFCON, Covid and injuries, there are few that can compete.

It will only take a few seasons of this before TV fans will switch off and walk away. You only have to see other countries and the way their top sides throttle their leagues and see how popular they are across the world to see the truth in this.

Manchester City have killed the league and the Tory government are 100% complicit in the death of English football.
The cynic in me thinks their massive cheating will suddenly become a problem if Liverpool FC experience a drop off after Klopp leaves and the oil cheats are stopping other teams from competing.

Their successful sportswashing is possible due to media complicity sure, but tribalism plays a huge role too. As long as they stop the nasty Scousers it's okay. Likewise, if Arsenal were in our position, for example, Spurs fans and fans of other clubs would want the oil cheats to win and so on. What these morons don't realise is that this cheating hurts ALL clubs. Without them and the London cheats, other teams would have the chance to challenge for the title or at least get a Champions League place. The likes of West Ham and Leicester would be in a good spot for such an opportunity.

City, specifically, were a shit yo-yo club before winning the blood money lottery. This affects teams in the relegation battle and those fighting it out in the Championship playoff/promotion spots and so on. With City being their old shit selves, they would probably be in relegation battles most seasons and get relegated as they have done before. How many teams have missed out on the Premier League or missed out on staying in the league because of this cheating? Yet no one seems to think about the huge effect it has had AWAY from the top of the table. Newcastle is another example. Their blood money takes away a Premier League spot from someone else because let's be honest, they were going nowhere fast as a club until the takeover.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,297
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20011 on: Today at 09:37:47 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 09:35:50 am
Just seen their financial results.

Theyve actually. become a pretty self sustaining and very well run club in the last 5 years.

Hahahahaha...
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,297
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20012 on: Today at 09:41:38 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 09:37:30 am
The cynic in me thinks their massive cheating will suddenly become a problem if Liverpool FC experience a drop off after Klopp leaves and the oil cheats are stopping other teams from competing.

Their successful sportswashing is possible due to media complicity sure, but tribalism plays a huge role too. As long as they stop the nasty Scousers it's okay. Likewise, if Arsenal were in our position, for example, Spurs fans and fans of other clubs would want the oil cheats to win and so on. What these morons don't realise is that this cheating hurts ALL clubs. Without them and the London cheats, other teams would have the chance to challenge for the title or at least get a Champions League place. The likes of West Ham and Leicester would be in a good spot for such an opportunity.

City, specifically, were a shit yo-yo club before winning the blood money lottery. This affects teams in the relegation battle and those fighting it out in the Championship playoff/promotion spots and so on. With City being their old shit selves, they would probably be in relegation battles most seasons and get relegated as they have done before. How many teams have missed out on the Premier League or missed out on staying in the league because of this cheating? Yet no one seems to think about the huge effect it has had AWAY from the top of the table. Newcastle is another example. Their blood money takes away a Premier League spot from someone else because let's be honest, they were going nowhere fast as a club until the takeover.


If City win the next five league titles (not out of the question) the ability to market the Premier League as the "Best League in the World" is going to be severely damaged, whether Liverpool are successful or not.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,568
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20013 on: Today at 09:43:43 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 09:37:30 am
The cynic in me thinks their massive cheating will suddenly become a problem if Liverpool FC experience a drop off after Klopp leaves and the oil cheats are stopping other teams from competing.

Their successful sportswashing is possible due to media complicity sure, but tribalism plays a huge role too. As long as they stop the nasty Scousers it's okay. Likewise, if Arsenal were in our position, for example, Spurs fans and fans of other clubs would want the oil cheats to win and so on. What these morons don't realise is that this cheating hurts ALL clubs. Without them and the London cheats, other teams would have the chance to challenge for the title or at least get a Champions League place. The likes of West Ham and Leicester would be in a good spot for such an opportunity.

City, specifically, were a shit yo-yo club before winning the blood money lottery. This affects teams in the relegation battle and those fighting it out in the Championship playoff/promotion spots and so on. With City being their old shit selves, they would probably be in relegation battles most seasons and get relegated as they have done before. How many teams have missed out on the Premier League or missed out on staying in the league because of this cheating? Yet no one seems to think about the huge effect it has had AWAY from the top of the table. Newcastle is another example. Their blood money takes away a Premier League spot from someone else because let's be honest, they were going nowhere fast as a club until the takeover.


Yeah good post.

The problem isn't Manchester City or Newcastle though.

The problem is the organisations that are set up to prevent this not doing their jobs.

The way it's set up is amateur and laughable. There should be no way to hide finances. Every aspect of every financial transaction should be public and visible.

Any deviance from this and any hiding of any funds from any source should lead directly to points deductions, relegation and the like.

Financial fines are worthless against the holdings of an oil rich nation.

If you break the law. If you go against the rules. Minimum is a 10 point deduction. Do it 2 or 3 times and it's relegation with no appeals.
Logged
I like cats

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,441
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20014 on: Today at 09:44:57 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:41:38 am
If City win the next five league titles (not out of the question) the ability to market the Premier League as the "Best League in the World" is going to be severely damaged, whether Liverpool are successful or not.
That's a logical take Alan but I'm not so sure it will affect things that much. We'll still get the lavish ads and BS hyperbole as pundits salivate over the oil cheats and focus on the 'race for the Top 4' by January each year. Most clubs never challenge for a title in any case so they won't care that much. Other major European leagues are just as uncompetitive in the long run so it isn't as if there are other leagues to turn to.

Long story short, I'm not confident that football fans will revolt and start switching off.

Of course by then Newcastle will likely have their feet under the table and be challenging so we'll be 'treated' to a 2-horse race every year  ::) There is also the possibility that United get their act together by then (unlikely but who knows?)
« Last Edit: Today at 09:46:32 am by 1892tillforever »
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,317
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20015 on: Today at 09:48:29 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:49:18 am
Deleted a load of posts. If anyone wants to justify Abu Dhabi FC's cheating please do it here: https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/forums/bluemoon-forum.1/






I understand you want to clean up the thread and delete a ton of posts with impunity but it's quite annoying when you delete posts that some people have gone through a lot of time and trouble to type up and submit.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,066
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20016 on: Today at 09:49:04 am »
I dont really think they give a fuck if its competitive, the 'we dont care as long as we all get paid' mantra has dripped pretty quickly down from the top.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,297
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20017 on: Today at 09:54:52 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:48:29 am


I understand you want to clean up the thread and delete a ton of posts with impunity but it's quite annoying when you delete posts that some people have gone through a lot of time and trouble to type up and submit.

I understand that but it would have helped if people hadn't kept engaging with ridiculous posts. If I had an hour or two I'd have taken more time to read through each of those posts before cleaning up the thread but given the volume of shite I had to take a broad brush approach. It's a two way street  - we try not to over-moderate and prefer not to delete unless necessary, but the thread had descended into insults and was a complete mess.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20018 on: Today at 09:56:09 am »
The optimist in me thinks that its unlikely the TV contracts get sold for their current value if City keep pissing the league every season (which hopefully they wont this season but its far from beyond the realms).

Really, if you want to see a genuine title race, or at least start a season with 3 teams that have a genuine chance of winning it, then La Liga is the best bet currently with Real, Barca and Atletico (I know that Barca are nowhere near it currently but I cant imagine it will be too long before they are again).

The annoying thing is you watch great matches like ours vs Spurs and Chelsea and the likes of Neville will hype it up suggesting that its illustrative of the competitiveness of the division, and in isolation hed have a point, but the reality is that more often than not, these matches, despite being great to watch, will have little impact on where the title ends up because City will be streets ahead generally.

The hope has to be that Guardiola fucks off and City revert to their pre-Guardiola levels which meant that yes they still won the league, but it wasnt every year and you didnt need 95 points to have a realsitic chance of beating them, luckily Guardiola isnt the type to hang around too long so hopefully that continues.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,595
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20019 on: Today at 09:58:23 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:41:38 am
If City win the next five league titles (not out of the question) the ability to market the Premier League as the "Best League in the World" is going to be severely damaged, whether Liverpool are successful or not.

I do agree. But if in the next five years two or three other English sides win a Champions League or make the final (not beyond the realms of possibility) there could still be an argument that its the strongest. But yeah, certainly wouldnt be the best if they end up with something like 9 out of the last 10.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,297
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20020 on: Today at 10:02:05 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 09:44:57 am
That's a logical take Alan but I'm not so sure it will affect things that much. We'll still get the lavish ads and BS hyperbole as pundits salivate over the oil cheats and focus on the 'race for the Top 4' by January each year. Most clubs never challenge for a title in any case so they won't care that much. Other major European leagues are just as uncompetitive in the long run so it isn't as if there are other leagues to turn to.

Long story short, I'm not confident that football fans will revolt and start switching off.

Of course by then Newcastle will likely have their feet under the table and be challenging so we'll be 'treated' to a 2-horse race every year  ::) There is also the possibility that United get their act together by then (unlikely but who knows?)

European leagues that are dominated by one or two clubs (Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A) get about half the money that the Premier League gets.  Ligue Un gets a quarter of the money and from there it goes down to a tenth or less.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,441
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20021 on: Today at 10:06:43 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:02:05 am
European leagues that are dominated by one or two clubs (Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A) get about half the money that the Premier League gets.  Ligue Un gets a quarter of the money and from there it goes down to a tenth or less.
True again but if no other league is particularly competitive, do you think the 'best league in the world' will retain its prominence solely by default? If not, where will the money go? Will we see the bubble finally burst in football as a whole?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,535
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20022 on: Today at 10:12:26 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:56:09 am
The optimist in me thinks that its unlikely the TV contracts get sold for their current value if City keep pissing the league every season (which hopefully they wont this season but its far from beyond the realms).

Really, if you want to see a genuine title race, or at least start a season with 3 teams that have a genuine chance of winning it, then La Liga is the best bet currently with Real, Barca and Atletico (I know that Barca are nowhere near it currently but I cant imagine it will be too long before they are again).

The annoying thing is you watch great matches like ours vs Spurs and Chelsea and the likes of Neville will hype it up suggesting that its illustrative of the competitiveness of the division, and in isolation hed have a point, but the reality is that more often than not, these matches, despite being great to watch, will have little impact on where the title ends up because City will be streets ahead generally.

The hope has to be that Guardiola fucks off and City revert to their pre-Guardiola levels which meant that yes they still won the league, but it wasnt every year and you didnt need 95 points to have a realsitic chance of beating them, luckily Guardiola isnt the type to hang around too long so hopefully that continues.


Sadly I think they will, as people don't subscribe, especially those from abroad, to watch City, they want to watch footy in general, but mainly it us and the Red Mancs that is the big draw as far as the PL is concerned.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20023 on: Today at 10:19:08 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:12:26 am
Sadly I think they will, as people don't subscribe, especially those from abroad, to watch City, they want to watch footy in general, but mainly it us and the Red Mancs that is the big draw as far as the PL is concerned.

They do but us and United start the season with a genuine belief that we can win the title, granted I Uniteds case that belief is misplaced but it exists nevertheless.

If the league reaches a stage where the title is virtually done before a ball is kicked as is the case generally in Germany and France save for the odd mad season, then I just think the product loses its value somewhat and the games lose their edge which surely affects the marketability of the product.

What may save the PL in the event that that happens is the top 4 race which should always remain relatively competitive, I mean Chelsea have had shitloads of money for almost 20 years now and they still fail to qualify now and then (and I wouldnt absolutely rule out that happening this season if they drop points again any time soon). As I said above the hope is that City lose their manager and revert to a previous normal level, my worry is that the management of the club has setup an infrastructure which makes it easier for Guardiolas successor to carry the process on without a massive drop off.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,070
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20024 on: Today at 10:22:13 am »
The only realistic chance of a more level PL playing field is a post-Guardiola, unstable Man City bouncing through a succession of managers....would love to think Jurgen would still be here to make hay when that happens - he and we deserve every accolade in the football book for going toe to toe with them over the past few years...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20025 on: Today at 10:22:24 am »
Quote
City Xtra
@City_Xtra
Officials at #ManCity were thoroughly unimpressed by Jim Beglin referring to the Etihad Stadium as the Emptyhad during the 1-0 win vs Chelsea, and they complained to in-house broadcaster Premier League Productions while the match was ongoing.

[via @MikeKeegan_DM
]

https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1482846305219133451

They've become such sensitive souls. ;D
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20026 on: Today at 10:22:54 am »
I can't remember the pre Rafa days of the PL but was it competitive then? 

I know Arsenal had a bit of a go when Wenger first arrived, then Chelsea after Roman took over but it was pretty much a one horse race most seasons with the red mancs.

Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,535
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20027 on: Today at 10:27:18 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:22:54 am
I can't remember the pre Rafa days of the PL but was it competitive then? 

I know Arsenal had a bit of a go when Wenger first arrived, then Chelsea after Roman took over but it was pretty much a one horse race most seasons with the red mancs.



No it wasn't really that competitive, not until Wenger rocked up anyway. They never pulled constant 90+ pts seasons though. Without City, we'd be dominating the league
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20028 on: Today at 10:27:40 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:22:54 am
I can't remember the pre Rafa days of the PL but was it competitive then? 

I know Arsenal had a bit of a go when Wenger first arrived, then Chelsea after Roman took over but it was pretty much a one horse race most seasons with the red mancs.

Arsenal won it in 1998, 2002 and 2004, they were also involved in a title race a few years in between (as were we in 1997).

I think the fundamental difference is that Uniteds dominance was a) self created and therefore impressive and b) wasnt built on a model which could theoretically continue forever. With Citys stranglehold on the league you can see it continuing until at least someone as rich as them show up (which will probably happen with Newcastle).

Its also o worth noting that the TV money in the 90s and early 00s was a fraction of what it is now, both in terms of the actual numbers when you factor in inflation but also in terms of the European equivalents at the same time, the disparity between clubs in Spain vs England or Ittaly vs England in terms of TV revenue was nowhere near what it is now.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,695
  • Bam!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20029 on: Today at 10:29:19 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:27:18 am
No it wasn't really that competitive, not until Wenger rocked up anyway. They never pulled constant 90+ pts seasons though. Without City, we'd be dominating the league

United won it with less than 2 points per game one season. Now you need at least 2.5 to be competitive.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,792
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20030 on: Today at 10:35:10 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:22:54 am
I can't remember the pre Rafa days of the PL but was it competitive then? 

I know Arsenal had a bit of a go when Wenger first arrived, then Chelsea after Roman took over but it was pretty much a one horse race most seasons with the red mancs.



I remember Neville said the Utd lads used to dominate a lot in the 90s purely because they were one of the only teams who took it serious in terms of fitness.

Absolute joke in comparison to nowadays really isn't it, you draw away to someone like Spurs in November and you feel like the title is gone. Getting boring.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20031 on: Today at 10:38:21 am »
I know the points totals weren't as high but they weren't as low at the bottom either.

I'm just not so sure there'll be that many fucks given until they start getting near to overtaking the red mancs number of titles.

The media's darlings won't want that to happen although I guess give it 3 or 4 years and Newcastle will be winning stuff then too
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20032 on: Today at 10:42:43 am »
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,425
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20033 on: Today at 10:48:30 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:41:38 am
If City win the next five league titles (not out of the question) the ability to market the Premier League as the "Best League in the World" is going to be severely damaged, whether Liverpool are successful or not.

Is that even a thing outside of England, and maybe the US though?

Its almost uttered as a joke by plenty IN England these days too.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 496 497 498 499 500 [501]   Go Up
« previous next »
 