What is their injury history like this season?

Have they had any players missing through injury for a few weeks, a month, longer?

Hard to believe they have been this incredibly lucky, particularly given that a smaller squad will mean more reliance on the same players.

Compare this to our 'bad luck' last season and this one with bad injuries meaning season ending ones, and a long list of lengthy ones.

Is it luck, or is there something that they are managing better than us? (Bar the season ending tackles obviously)