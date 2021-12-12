Part of the enjoyment of football, a big part, is the uncertainty. When you know your club is going to spend hundreds of millions every year and are virtually guaranteed success because you have such an unfair playing field, due to being owned by a despotic state whilst all the other clubs are properly owned and run, it absolutely would be joyless. Unlimited state funds eradicate risk. Yes some fans will love it for a while as theyve not really had success before, but at what point does this guaranteed success begin to eat away at your enjoyment?

Football needs to be erratic at times, there needs to be an element of risk , in transfers, in the actual game . Without this it becomes dull and joyless. Using Man City as an example, this risk free approach is even evident in their play. It is dull and joyless. When Utd were winning I would always watch their games and obviously root for the opposition but you knew it would likely be a good game. I just cant sit through a full Man City game, watching them make a hundred passes then cut it back for someone to shoot. It is dull and joyless.

Im one of the fans on here that call out our owners due to lack of investment but I would still rather have what we do than be guaranteed to spend hundreds of millions every year and buy success. It would bore the fuck out of me.



Spot on. There's no way it can possibly mean that much to them anymore. I mean, I'm sure winning the title in 2012 was great for their fans, especially with the way it happened and getting to steal it from under their city rivals' noses. But there's absolutely no chance most of their fanbase (the ones who aren't thick children at least) aren't aware on some level of how meaningless it all is now. Its like completing the video game on cheat mode - yeah it was fun to see the whole thing and get to watch the end sequence (showing my 'legacy fan' age there), but it's empty and you don't feel like there's any meaning in doing it again and again. Deep down the vast majority of City fans know that they've earned nothing and that without the cheat codes they'd be absolutely nowhere. It's why they're one of the most prickly and defensive fanbases going now.It's why I hope we never go down the same road of having oligarch or nation state ownership. Even if it meant we could compete on a level playing field with the likes of City, ultimately it would render everything that happens just that bit less meaningful. 'This Means More' is a bullshit slogan, but it genuinely does mean far more when you win the big prizes the right way, especially when you've beaten cheats to do it. I'll take not winning if I can feel that we're at least a real club, instead of a gaudy, undignified propaganda vehicle for horrendous people.