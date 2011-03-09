« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

red_Mark1980

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19800 on: January 10, 2022, 07:19:53 am
CAS appeal incoming as to why Bournemouth got their fourth round tie.
Alan_X

  • RAWK Staff
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19801 on: January 10, 2022, 07:29:56 am
Quote from: decosabute on January  8, 2022, 09:30:24 am
I have no doubt the PL and media would attempt to hype-up such a thing, but no one except clueless, impressionable kids would be interested. If United and Liverpool (the only true giants in England) have third place as a ceiling on a regular basis, then you've got no product.

Clueless, impressionable kids is the worldwide market they're after. You'e just showing yourself up as a 'legacy fan' mate.
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Its all about winning shiny things.

RedSince86

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19802 on: January 10, 2022, 06:33:26 pm
City and court cases always go their way, astounding ruling today!!
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19803 on: January 10, 2022, 07:22:03 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on January 10, 2022, 06:33:26 pm
City and court cases always go their way, astounding ruling today!!
Shocking, but then again, not shocking.
Why would they even want to get out of it? Disgraceful. Surely they should be wanting to help the people affected? Although cant say Im surprised unfortunately.
newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19804 on: January 10, 2022, 07:28:34 pm
which case went their way today - and on what technicality?
Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19805 on: January 10, 2022, 07:40:56 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on January 10, 2022, 06:33:26 pm
City and court cases always go their way, astounding ruling today!!

Yes but we postponed a match. Were the real baddies here.
ToneLa

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19806 on: Yesterday at 07:59:23 am
Quote from: newterp on January 10, 2022, 07:28:34 pm
which case went their way today - and on what technicality?

the grim Barry Bennell trial

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-59934051

Quote
But the judge ruled that the claims were brought too late to result in a fair trial.

He said while each of the men had a "good explanation" for the delay, the evidence was less clear than it would have been had the claims been brought in time - in part because a key witness died in 2010.

"It is not fair, after all these years, to reach a binding determination on MCFC's responsibility for the abuse based on the partial evidence that is still available," he added.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19807 on: Yesterday at 08:38:47 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 07:59:23 am
the grim Barry Bennell trial

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-59934051
Claims were brought too late? That reminds me of something else
harleydanger

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19808 on: Yesterday at 11:28:33 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on January 10, 2022, 06:33:26 pm
City and court cases always go their way, astounding ruling today!!

Englands Brave Manchester City
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Capon Debaser

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19809 on: Today at 07:56:54 am
Saw this before

'A 37-year-old Qatari billionaire buys a football club with an unlimited budget to attract the worlds best players to one of its greatest cities. Over the course of a decade he wins seven league titles by a combined margin of 101 points. On paper  and lets set aside the morality of the thing for a minute  this sounds like the most riotously fun project in the history of football. And yet for some reason, its not. It feels malcontent and unsatisfying and overwrought and over-serious and thoroughly joyless.'

ignore the greatest cities bit but they could be talking about, psg city or Chelsea

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jan/11/kylian-mbappes-graphic-yearning-for-real-madrid-lays-bare-psgs-joyless-state

JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19810 on: Today at 09:03:21 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:56:54 am
Saw this before

'A 37-year-old Qatari billionaire buys a football club with an unlimited budget to attract the worlds best players to one of its greatest cities. Over the course of a decade he wins seven league titles by a combined margin of 101 points. On paper  and lets set aside the morality of the thing for a minute  this sounds like the most riotously fun project in the history of football. And yet for some reason, its not. It feels malcontent and unsatisfying and overwrought and over-serious and thoroughly joyless.'

ignore the greatest cities bit but they could be talking about, psg city or Chelsea

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jan/11/kylian-mbappes-graphic-yearning-for-real-madrid-lays-bare-psgs-joyless-state
Part of the enjoyment of football, a big part, is the uncertainty. When you know your club is going to spend hundreds of millions every year and are virtually guaranteed success because you have such an unfair playing field, due to being owned by a despotic state whilst all the other clubs are properly owned and run, it absolutely would be joyless. Unlimited state funds eradicate risk. Yes some fans will love it for a while as theyve not really had success before, but at what point does this guaranteed success begin to eat away at your enjoyment?
Football needs to be erratic at times, there needs to be an element of risk , in transfers, in the actual game . Without this it becomes dull and joyless. Using Man City as an example, this risk free approach is even evident in their play. It is dull and joyless. When Utd were winning I would always watch their games and obviously root for the opposition but you knew it would likely be a good game. I just cant sit through a full Man City game, watching them make a hundred passes then cut it back for someone to shoot. It is dull and joyless.
Im one of the fans on here that call out our owners due to lack of investment but I would still rather have what we do than be guaranteed to spend hundreds of millions every year and buy success. It would bore the fuck out of me.
lobsterboy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19811 on: Today at 09:10:25 am
Soon they will have Newcastle challenging them.
The pundits and media, all bought and paid for now, will proclaim it the most exciting league ever.
Lee0-3Liv

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19812 on: Today at 09:24:37 am
So in the past week, this lot have signed a dodgy self sponsorship deal, their player accused of seven counts of rape has been released on bail and the club won a case against eight former players abused by a City scout but all we hear about is our covid false positives.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19813 on: Today at 09:38:47 am
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 09:24:37 am
So in the past week, this lot have signed a dodgy self sponsorship deal, their player accused of seven counts of rape has been released on bail and the club won a case against eight former players abused by a City scout but all we hear about is our covid false positives.

Because they're a small club and no one cares about them. We on the other hand are headline news.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19814 on: Today at 09:42:47 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:38:47 am
Because they're a small club and no one cares about them. We on the other hand are headline news.
I think its more to do with them winning at sportswashing.
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19815 on: Today at 10:38:27 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:03:21 am
Part of the enjoyment of football, a big part, is the uncertainty. When you know your club is going to spend hundreds of millions every year and are virtually guaranteed success because you have such an unfair playing field, due to being owned by a despotic state whilst all the other clubs are properly owned and run, it absolutely would be joyless. Unlimited state funds eradicate risk. Yes some fans will love it for a while as theyve not really had success before, but at what point does this guaranteed success begin to eat away at your enjoyment?
Football needs to be erratic at times, there needs to be an element of risk , in transfers, in the actual game . Without this it becomes dull and joyless. Using Man City as an example, this risk free approach is even evident in their play. It is dull and joyless. When Utd were winning I would always watch their games and obviously root for the opposition but you knew it would likely be a good game. I just cant sit through a full Man City game, watching them make a hundred passes then cut it back for someone to shoot. It is dull and joyless.
Im one of the fans on here that call out our owners due to lack of investment but I would still rather have what we do than be guaranteed to spend hundreds of millions every year and buy success. It would bore the fuck out of me.

My wife said this about the Red Mancs. She started going the game in the 80's and said while they were shit on the field, it was a laugh on the terraces, especially the away games. Then they started winning things and it was enjoyable, but eventually got boring as it was just oh here's another league title and she eventually got fed up and stopped going in 2008 when our first son was born.

I know we all took winning things for granted, I think it was 11 titles by the time I was 20, 4 European Cups, UEFA etc etc and I know I got more joy from winning Big Ears than I did from the League as it was something new. Winning the Prem though was for me better than Istanbul and Madrid, as it was so long and meant so much since the last one in 1990.

At least though both teams earned their domination, City just cheated their way to it.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19816 on: Today at 11:17:55 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:38:27 am
My wife said this about the Red Mancs. She started going the game in the 80's and said while they were shit on the field, it was a laugh on the terraces, especially the away games. Then they started winning things and it was enjoyable, but eventually got boring as it was just oh here's another league title and she eventually got fed up and stopped going in 2008 when our first son was born.

That's pretty much verbatim what my former boss (a top guy, despite being a red Manc) related to me. He'd been going to Old Trafford since he was a kid, walking from Urmston through Trafford Park with his dad. Went to away days (some pretty hairy stories to tell!) and had a season ticket for years. Loved the success, but it became a bit hollow, especially when the Glazers took over. He wasn't one of the early FC Utd people, but drifted to start watching them, meeting up with old mates and having a more relaxed and fun matchday.


Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:38:27 am
At least though both teams earned their domination, City just cheated their way to it.

Ain't that the truth.

Just never try to debate this sensibly and rationally with an Abu Dhabi fan.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19817 on: Today at 12:37:20 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:38:27 am
My wife said this about the Red Mancs. She started going the game in the 80's and said while they were shit on the field, it was a laugh on the terraces, especially the away games. Then they started winning things and it was enjoyable, but eventually got boring as it was just oh here's another league title and she eventually got fed up and stopped going in 2008 when our first son was born.

I know we all took winning things for granted, I think it was 11 titles by the time I was 20, 4 European Cups, UEFA etc etc and I know I got more joy from winning Big Ears than I did from the League as it was something new. Winning the Prem though was for me better than Istanbul and Madrid, as it was so long and meant so much since the last one in 1990.

At least though both teams earned their domination, City just cheated their way to it.
The Abu Dhabi fans know their club have cheated their way to success which is why they are such an odd, bitter bunch.
mickeydocs

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19818 on: Today at 12:57:11 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:10:25 am
Soon they will have Newcastle challenging them.
The pundits and media, all bought and paid for now, will proclaim it the most exciting league ever.


And yet will struggle to understand why La Liga and Serie A replace the EPL as the world's top leagues.
They are too far up the backside of City to comprehend that City are a non-entity globally.
lfc_col

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19819 on: Today at 12:59:45 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:56:54 am
Saw this before

'A 37-year-old Qatari billionaire buys a football club with an unlimited budget to attract the worlds best players to one of its greatest cities. Over the course of a decade he wins seven league titles by a combined margin of 101 points. On paper  and lets set aside the morality of the thing for a minute  this sounds like the most riotously fun project in the history of football. And yet for some reason, its not. It feels malcontent and unsatisfying and overwrought and over-serious and thoroughly joyless.'

ignore the greatest cities bit but they could be talking about, psg city or Chelsea

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jan/11/kylian-mbappes-graphic-yearning-for-real-madrid-lays-bare-psgs-joyless-state



Maybe thats the way certain people like to do things but it's not for me or at least 90 percent of football fans i imagine
