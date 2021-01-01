Just another example that they have completed sportswashing. The media in this country have mostly been pathetic in their coverage , or rather non coverage, if citys cheating. I wonder why.



This is it. Its mission accomplished for them. What they're doing is now totally normalised and even praised. It's also hard to tell sometimes if they've paid for the praise as well, or if football writers really are that thick and ignorant.As someone mentioned earlier though, their problem might come in pushing the sportswashing too far. They might feel that they're clever getting a lot of gullible/corrupt media on-side, but if they keep winning title after title in this cheat mode way, I do think people will start to turn off. The one thing on earth that might make PL step in and do something with Man City is if they feel the product is getting ruined and people aren't paying to watch. The same will happen for UEFA if they win a couple of CLs in the coming years - the rest of Europe will kick off massively.