Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1218853 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19760 on: Today at 04:07:40 am »
The covid hit headline is hilarious/pathetic in equal measure.  Making it look like they won against the odds.

A starting lineup that cost around £420 million, against a team 3 divisions below them  ::)  Yeah, poor old Abu Dhabi.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19761 on: Today at 06:26:36 am »
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 10:15:44 pm
And the BBC headline is not Man City cruise past Swindon but Covid-hit Man City cruise past Swindon and some nonsense about 20 players being out  although apparently only 7 are 1st team. Journalists are either stupid or just lazily passing on copy written for them by Citys press officer (probably both).  Ridiculous.

"City manager Pep Guardiola was missing from the dugout at a packed County Ground, as he and 20 of his players and staff were isolating after testing positive for the virus."
"Despite seven first-team players being among those who could not travel"
"Four changes were made to the City side that beat Arsenal 2-1 on Saturday"

All quotes from a single BBC article.

Article doesn't bother to mention that Swindon were themselves forced to make 3 changes from their previous game, including being without their first choice goal keeper.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19762 on: Today at 07:44:58 am »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 06:26:36 am
"City manager Pep Guardiola was missing from the dugout at a packed County Ground, as he and 20 of his players and staff were isolating after testing positive for the virus."
"Despite seven first-team players being among those who could not travel"
"Four changes were made to the City side that beat Arsenal 2-1 on Saturday"

All quotes from a single BBC article.

Article doesn't bother to mention that Swindon were themselves forced to make 3 changes from their previous game, including being without their first choice goal keeper.
Just another example that they have completed sportswashing. The media in this country have mostly been pathetic in their coverage , or rather non coverage, if citys cheating. I wonder why.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19763 on: Today at 07:56:54 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:44:58 am
Just another example that they have completed sportswashing. The media in this country have mostly been pathetic in their coverage , or rather non coverage, if citys cheating. I wonder why.

This is it. Its mission accomplished for them. What they're doing is now totally normalised and even praised. It's also hard to tell sometimes if they've paid for the praise as well, or if football writers really are that thick and ignorant.

As someone mentioned earlier though, their problem might come in pushing the sportswashing too far. They might feel that they're clever getting a lot of gullible/corrupt media on-side, but if they keep winning title after title in this cheat mode way, I do think people will start to turn off. The one thing on earth that might make PL step in and do something with Man City is if they feel the product is getting ruined and people aren't paying to watch. The same will happen for UEFA if they win a couple of CLs in the coming years - the rest of Europe will kick off massively.
