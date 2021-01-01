And the BBC headline is not Man City cruise past Swindon but Covid-hit Man City cruise past Swindon and some nonsense about 20 players being out
although apparently only 7 are 1st team. Journalists are either stupid or just lazily passing on copy written for them by Citys press officer (probably both). Ridiculous.
"City manager Pep Guardiola was missing from the dugout at a packed County Ground, as he and 20 of his players and staff were isolating after testing positive for the virus."
"Despite seven first-team players being among those who could not travel"
"Four changes were made to the City side that beat Arsenal 2-1 on Saturday"
All quotes from a single BBC article.
Article doesn't bother to mention that Swindon were themselves forced to make 3 changes from their previous game, including being without their first choice goal keeper.