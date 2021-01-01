« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 07:44:47 pm
About to post in the now locked how does it make you feel (aka the throw the towel in) thread. So Ill stick it in here instead.

I feel like City, whilst obviously very good, have been a little bit fortunate to build up what looks like a pretty commanding lead.

Therefore Im not 100% convinced its as commanding a lead as it looks. Theyve got the potential for a wobble, and half a season is a long time to have one. Long enough to not throw the towel in. Its difficult, and others factors seem to conspire against us; but we cant just feel sorry for ourselves. Thats not how it worksor else Barcelona, Dortmund, Istanbul or any of the other against the odds moments never happen.

We just need to somehow stay in touch and wait for a wobble, then beat them at their place in April to really put the squeeze on. If were still in touch with six games to go, anything could happen. And Klopp will deliberately feed that momentum.

At the risk of provoking a Lloyd Christmas meme, Im saying theres a chance.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 07:47:03 pm
Banquo's Ghost on Yesterday at 07:27:33 pm
I suppose getting into bed with ones sister is very Manchester.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:26:51 am
PaddyPower-

Manchester City have announced a partnership with Masdar, a renewable energy firm owned by Mubadala Investment Company. "This is a great deal," said Man City chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak. "I agree," said Mubadala CEO, Khaldoon Al Mubarak.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:31:43 am
newterp on Today at 12:26:51 am
PaddyPower-

Manchester City have announced a partnership with Masdar, a renewable energy firm owned by Mubadala Investment Company. "This is a great deal," said Man City chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak. "I agree," said Mubadala CEO, Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

The problem is it's all a bit jokey jokey now, no one cares a jot that they do it. No one will bother reporting their sponsorship deals anymore, there will be a headline or 2, paddypower will make their jokes and the cash machine will continue rolling and the sportwashing will continue to happen.

Same with Newcastle in the coming years.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:55:04 am
Chakan on Today at 12:31:43 am
The problem is it's all a bit jokey jokey now, no one cares a jot that they do it. No one will bother reporting their sponsorship deals anymore, there will be a headline or 2, paddypower will make their jokes and the cash machine will continue rolling and the sportwashing will continue to happen.

Same with Newcastle in the coming years.
That's the thing, we comment on it, paddy power makes a joke about it, but no pundits or managers are calling it out.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:57:07 am
Egyptian36 on January  5, 2022, 05:45:40 am
UAE to invest £10 billion in priority UK industries

The UK Office for Investment (OfI) and Abu Dhabis Mubadala Investment Company, today signed an agreement at Downing Street to significantly expand the UAE-UK Sovereign Investment Partnership (UAE-UK SIP), a framework for investment announced in March 2021

As part of todays agreement the UAE has committed £10 billion via the UAE-UK SIP, overseen by the OfI and Mubadala, one of the worlds leading sovereign investors. This builds on Mubadalas £800 million commitment and the UK Governments £200 million to UK life sciences when the partnership was established in March.


Mubadala Board of Directors
https://www.mubadala.com/en/who-we-are/board-of-directors

Mansour bin Zayed ( Manchester City owner )
Khaldoon Al Mubarak ( chairman of Manchester City )




Terrifying isn't it? How on earth are these lot permitted to own a football club. Are we really expected to believe they aren't getting preferential treatment? A £10b investment and their football club didn't come up once. Riiight. . . . . .
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 01:01:50 am
Honestly, what is the fucking point!?

Its weird but i think it will take someone in the public eye with credibility to start talking about this (not Alan Davies), because i don't have any faith at all in the PL, FA, FIFA, or UEFA or anybody directly connected to the game.

It'll take some form of 'Bowling for Columbine' documentary IMO.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 09:14:12 am
Red_Mist on Yesterday at 07:44:47 pm
About to post in the now locked how does it make you feel (aka the throw the towel in) thread. So Ill stick it in here instead.

I feel like City, whilst obviously very good, have been a little bit fortunate to build up what looks like a pretty commanding lead.

Therefore Im not 100% convinced its as commanding a lead as it looks. Theyve got the potential for a wobble, and half a season is a long time to have one. Long enough to not throw the towel in. Its difficult, and others factors seem to conspire against us; but we cant just feel sorry for ourselves. Thats not how it worksor else Barcelona, Dortmund, Istanbul or any of the other against the odds moments never happen.

We just need to somehow stay in touch and wait for a wobble, then beat them at their place in April to really put the squeeze on. If were still in touch with six games to go, anything could happen. And Klopp will deliberately feed that momentum.

At the risk of provoking a Lloyd Christmas meme, Im saying theres a chance.
I certainly havent given up, just being realistic. Of course we have a chance, although we dont have a squad packed full of expensive internationals so we simply cannot cope with having our first team players out for what never reason. Citys corrupt financing has given them that advantage. Also, we dont yet know how much they are going to spend in January, they have the inexplicable Torres transfer money to spend and however much else they want to pump in via sponsorship
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 09:33:04 am
Chakan on Today at 12:31:43 am
The problem is it's all a bit jokey jokey now, no one cares a jot that they do it. No one will bother reporting their sponsorship deals anymore, there will be a headline or 2, paddypower will make their jokes and the cash machine will continue rolling and the sportwashing will continue to happen.

Same with Newcastle in the coming years.

Yeah, I was saying the same thing to someone the other night, we all laugh at it because you just have to as it's so fucking blatant it's ridiculous, but that just means no one cares or takes them seriously enough to actually do anything about it. They're actually taking the piss now, it feels like, to see how much they can get away with.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 10:32:56 am
JRed on Today at 09:14:12 am
I certainly havent given up, just being realistic. Of course we have a chance, although we dont have a squad packed full of expensive internationals so we simply cannot cope with having our first team players out for what never reason. Citys corrupt financing has given them that advantage. Also, we dont yet know how much they are going to spend in January, they have the inexplicable Torres transfer money to spend and however much else they want to pump in via sponsorship

All i saw in that locked thread were most people saying it was either unlikely we would win it this season, though admitting it was still possible (like me) and those not entertaining doubt saying that there's enough time left/its only january.
A few seemed to have given up in this moment and then there were those calling out others for whatever they believe etc

Not a huge degree of separation in what people feel about our chances at the moment but if we win the next 7/8 games in a row and city drop points in as many as 2/3 games (for example) it will feel different naturally.
We can all agree nothing is decided yet, but we have a tall order for the remainder of the season.

They WILL be spending money, however ill-gotten but I do not see much being done in January which would have a massive effect on the season for them. I think they buy their striker in summer and Sterling will be off to be honest

The sort of consensus I am getting from wider footy fans (admittedly dont expose myself to huge amounts) is that what City, Chelsea and Newcastle will do is not right but is just part of the game now. What United do by leveraging on their own club doesn't seem to bother many apart from their own fans once rtheir wins start drying up, the norwich scarves are dusted off.
Nobody takes any sanctions seriously and as long as there is football entertaining them there will be no huge push to force a change and that is what is needed because those at the top who can make a difference are not going to start doing things for the good of the game.
It is way too political and there is too much money swirling around in places where it shouldn't.

 
