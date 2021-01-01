I certainly havent given up, just being realistic. Of course we have a chance, although we dont have a squad packed full of expensive internationals so we simply cannot cope with having our first team players out for what never reason. Citys corrupt financing has given them that advantage. Also, we dont yet know how much they are going to spend in January, they have the inexplicable Torres transfer money to spend and however much else they want to pump in via sponsorship



All i saw in that locked thread were most people saying it was either unlikely we would win it this season, though admitting it was still possible (like me) and those not entertaining doubt saying that there's enough time left/its only january.A few seemed to have given up in this moment and then there were those calling out others for whatever they believe etcNot a huge degree of separation in what people feel about our chances at the moment but if we win the next 7/8 games in a row and city drop points in as many as 2/3 games (for example) it will feel different naturally.We can all agree nothing is decided yet, but we have a tall order for the remainder of the season.They WILL be spending money, however ill-gotten but I do not see much being done in January which would have a massive effect on the season for them. I think they buy their striker in summer and Sterling will be off to be honestThe sort of consensus I am getting from wider footy fans (admittedly dont expose myself to huge amounts) is that what City, Chelsea and Newcastle will do is not right but is just part of the game now. What United do by leveraging on their own club doesn't seem to bother many apart from their own fans once rtheir wins start drying up, the norwich scarves are dusted off.Nobody takes any sanctions seriously and as long as there is football entertaining them there will be no huge push to force a change and that is what is needed because those at the top who can make a difference are not going to start doing things for the good of the game.It is way too political and there is too much money swirling around in places where it shouldn't.