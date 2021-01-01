The FFP thread on BlueLoon is hilarious reading, it's like Jonestown and they drank the Koolaid.



One listed says the Etihad deal is on 10% of their turnover., Some saying they dont need Etihad anymore



For a fanbase obsessively clued up on FFP and the charges against them and all being legal eagles during the CAS trial how can they forget that Etihad started out as a £40 million a year deal deal, soon after Aguero scored that goal the summer that year it was boosted to £80 million a year and the Lawyers at the CAS admitted that in 2019 that Etihad the Enron of the skies was paying City £140 million a year.



I did read the Etihad deal is up for renewal, I suspect these 2 deals inked this week will be very low for now, as soon as they get a new naming rights partner to replace Etihad then those 2 deals will be boosted to make up for the loss of that overpaid Etihad deal, they'll be going non owner linked for that stadium/shirt/ training ground deal to make them look a "Legit" club.





