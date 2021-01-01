« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 488 489 490 491 492 [493]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1215051 times)

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,319
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19680 on: Yesterday at 08:58:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:22:10 pm
City fans accusing him of racism on twitter,

odd bunch
https://twitter.com/horseycity/status/1478527949519347717


They love pulling that racism card don't they?

"It's sheer nastiness" awww bless. 😢
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,671
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19681 on: Yesterday at 09:07:41 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:58:44 pm
"It's sheer nastiness" awww bless. 😢

Towards people only known for wanting to give people nice cuddles as well.  Poor them.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,059
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19682 on: Yesterday at 10:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 02:30:43 pm
Sure is strange how a game with 22 blokes kicking a ball on a field has become key in massive geopolitical struggles.

At it's highest level you're on the UEFA or ECA board and then interacting with almost all of the political heads of state in Europe on equal terms.  It's a pretty good return when you have no real hard power to wield. 
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19683 on: Yesterday at 11:19:41 pm »
did pep test positive?

for covid this time is it as opposed to nandralone?
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,408
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19684 on: Yesterday at 11:20:55 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:19:41 pm
did pep test positive?


For complete insanity?

Yes. With flying colours
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,091
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19685 on: Today at 05:41:23 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:19:41 pm
did pep test positive?

for covid this time is it as opposed to nandralone?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,838
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19686 on: Today at 08:05:24 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:22:10 pm
City fans accusing him of racism on twitter,

odd bunch
https://twitter.com/horseycity/status/1478527949519347717

Fans who turn a blind eye to the homophobia and oppression of women by their owners are crying racism? Fuck me.

Its not even racist, either.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,972
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19687 on: Today at 08:20:28 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:05:24 am
Fans who turn a blind eye to the homophobia and oppression of women by their owners are crying racism? Fuck me.

Its not even racist, either.

Careful the resident bluemoon lurkers will see this and say you're racist.

They are truly insane.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19688 on: Today at 08:35:09 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:05:24 am
Fans who turn a blind eye to the homophobia and oppression of women by their owners are crying racism? Fuck me.

Its not even racist, either.
They excuse all the human rights abuse because the Abu Dhabi royal family bought a few trophies and put up a few expensive flats in Manchester, so thats all ok.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,972
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19689 on: Today at 10:31:20 am »
I do wonder how investment company Masdar that is owned by Mubadala who has Khaldoon Al Mubarak as the CEO and managing director managed to get a deal with Manchester City that has Khaldoon Al Mubarak as it's chairman.

They literally don't even try to hide it.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,851
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19690 on: Today at 10:38:47 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:31:20 am
I do wonder how investment company Masdar that is owned by Mubadala who has Khaldoon Al Mubarak as the CEO and managing director managed to get a deal with Manchester City that has Khaldoon Al Mubarak as it's chairman.

They literally don't even try to hide it.
I thought these deals were now banned after the vote the other week?

Or are they getting them all in now before the ban happens later?

They have the cheek to moan about that Alan Davies podcast too.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,972
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19691 on: Today at 10:42:00 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:38:47 am
I thought these deals were now banned after the vote the other week?

Or are they getting them all in now before the ban happens later?

They have the cheek to moan about that Alan Davies podcast too.
Isn't it that the PL want to see the details over a certain amount.

I guess it depends on their books and how the PL see it.

It stinks and I'm sure that makes me racist
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19692 on: Today at 10:48:22 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:31:20 am
I do wonder how investment company Masdar that is owned by Mubadala who has Khaldoon Al Mubarak as the CEO and managing director managed to get a deal with Manchester City that has Khaldoon Al Mubarak as it's chairman.

They literally don't even try to hide it.
Quite clearly not a related party so Im sure its fine.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,972
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19693 on: Today at 10:51:15 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:48:22 am
Quite clearly not a related party so Im sure its fine.

Insert Naked Gun "nothing to see here" clip here.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19694 on: Today at 10:53:26 am »
Richard Masters just got a brand new Yacht this morning moored in a private upmarket harbour 5 minutes away from his brand new palatial summer villa in Dubai that was gifted earlier this week

That's how I imagine Man City are getting away with these new commercial deals this week by the PL.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,812
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19695 on: Today at 10:54:13 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:53:26 am
Richard Masters just got a brand new Yacht this morning moored in a private upmarket harbour 5 minutes away from his brand new palatial summer villa in Dubai that was gifted earlier this week

That's how I imagine Man City are getting away with these new commercial deals this week by the PL.

Racist.
Logged

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,157
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19696 on: Today at 11:13:48 am »
Why do people keep saying they have 2 teams or that they can put out two teams? Their squad is fucking tiny. If Ian (Craig) had allowed the squad to contain 17 or 18 registered players he wouldve been accused on here of criminal negligence (which he has been in any case from recollection).

They cant unless people somehow think a team with unknowns such as Lavia, McAtee, Egan-Riley can reasonably compete.
Logged
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19697 on: Today at 11:55:05 am »
I thought the permier league had banned new sponsorships for a bit until new rules made? These have just sponsorsed themseleves twice in 48 hours.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19698 on: Today at 12:02:55 pm »
The FFP thread on BlueLoon is hilarious reading, it's like Jonestown and they drank the Koolaid.

One listed says the Etihad deal is on 10% of their turnover., Some saying they dont need Etihad anymore

For a fanbase obsessively clued up on FFP and the charges against them and all being legal eagles during the CAS trial how can they forget that Etihad started out as a £40 million a year deal deal, soon after Aguero scored that goal the summer that year  it was boosted to £80 million a year and the Lawyers at the CAS admitted that in 2019  that Etihad the Enron of the skies was paying City £140 million a year.

I did read the Etihad deal is up for renewal, I suspect these 2 deals inked this week will be very low for now, as soon as they get a new naming rights partner to replace Etihad then those 2 deals will be boosted to make up for the loss of that overpaid Etihad deal, they'll be going non owner linked for that stadium/shirt/ training ground deal to make them look a "Legit" club.


Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Egyptian36

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19699 on: Today at 12:05:59 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 05:45:40 am
UAE to invest £10 billion in priority UK industries

The UK Office for Investment (OfI) and Abu Dhabis Mubadala Investment Company, today signed an agreement at Downing Street to significantly expand the UAE-UK Sovereign Investment Partnership (UAE-UK SIP), a framework for investment announced in March 2021

As part of todays agreement the UAE has committed £10 billion via the UAE-UK SIP, overseen by the OfI and Mubadala, one of the worlds leading sovereign investors. This builds on Mubadalas £800 million commitment and the UK Governments £200 million to UK life sciences when the partnership was established in March.


Mubadala Board of Directors
https://www.mubadala.com/en/who-we-are/board-of-directors

Mansour bin Zayed ( Manchester City owner )
Khaldoon Al Mubarak ( chairman of Manchester City )


@AdamCrafton_
https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1479038671747788804?t=lGSL0FarHo-JZLlM3OKTWA&s=19

Manchester City sign global partnership with UAE project whose board of directors includes Razan Al Mubarak, who is the sister of City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

Masdar, one of these new remewabale/sustainable projects, is funded by Mubadala, a $230bn sovereign investment fund (valued by FT in 2019). Khaldoon Al Mubarak - the Man City chairman - is the CEO and managing director of Mubadala.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,155
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19700 on: Today at 12:11:22 pm »
Covid outbreak at City. However will they cope with only 15 £50m players
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19701 on: Today at 12:22:01 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:05:59 pm

@AdamCrafton_
https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1479038671747788804?t=lGSL0FarHo-JZLlM3OKTWA&s=19

Manchester City sign global partnership with UAE project whose board of directors includes Razan Al Mubarak, who is the sister of City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

Masdar, one of these new remewabale/sustainable projects, is funded by Mubadala, a $230bn sovereign investment fund (valued by FT in 2019). Khaldoon Al Mubarak - the Man City chairman - is the CEO and managing director of Mubadala.

Looks a similar setup to the one Newcastle have with PIF with MBS the chair there except that one looks even more direct.
I'd suspect both will have eventually untouchable status with these types of ties with the UK economy.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,233
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19702 on: Today at 12:23:40 pm »
And while the whole football world was losing their minds over Liverpools unwillingness to play the U8 team vs Arsenal, this whole dodgy sponsorship fiasco with Abu Dhabi has been swept under the carpet, barely a word uttered  ::)
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Egyptian36

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19703 on: Today at 12:49:19 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:22:01 pm
Looks a similar setup to the one Newcastle have with PIF with MBS the chair there except that one looks even more direct.
I'd suspect both will have eventually untouchable status with these types of ties with the UK economy.

UK economy? don't be naive. Let's just say some people are getting more rich.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,838
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19704 on: Today at 01:11:45 pm »
City supporters calling for a boycott of anything with Davies in it. He could lose tens of listeners/viewers.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,279
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19705 on: Today at 01:24:25 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:23:40 pm
And while the whole football world was losing their minds over Liverpools unwillingness to play the U8 team vs Arsenal, this whole dodgy sponsorship fiasco with Abu Dhabi has been swept under the carpet, barely a word uttered  ::)

Of course it has.  Gulf state money goes right to the top of UK government.  The end.
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,411
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19706 on: Today at 02:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:24:25 pm
Of course it has.  Gulf state money goes right to the top of UK government.  The end.

Our Royals love an arab despot as well.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19707 on: Today at 02:10:38 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:41:23 am


It's just impossible now to watch that gif without imagining the high pitched voice fucker at the end, then proceeding to watch it 3 or 4 more times and snigger
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19708 on: Today at 03:31:58 pm »
With all this Abu Dhabi investment in the UK I do wonder if Boris was told to make sure Man City are not hindered in any way and he has had a quiet word with the PL to tell them not to pull Man City up on anything.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19709 on: Today at 03:34:53 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:31:58 pm
With all this Abu Dhabi investment in the UK I do wonder if Boris was told to make sure Man City are not hindered in any way and he has had a quiet word with the PL to tell them not to pull Man City up on anything.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,291
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19710 on: Today at 03:36:48 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:31:58 pm
With all this Abu Dhabi investment in the UK I do wonder if Boris was told to make sure Man City are not hindered in any way and he has had a quiet word with the PL to tell them not to pull Man City up on anything.

How are the walls mate? Lighting a bit dim in your cell?
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,411
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19711 on: Today at 03:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:36:48 pm
How are the walls mate? Lighting a bit dim in your cell?

They stepped in over the Saudi deal for Newcastle.
Why wouldn't they do the same for Abu Dahbi money? If the money is on offer, their snouts are in the trough.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19712 on: Today at 03:52:22 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:43:23 pm
They stepped in over the Saudi deal for Newcastle.
Why wouldn't they do the same for Abu Dahbi money? If the money is on offer, their snouts are in the trough.
Exactly.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19713 on: Today at 03:54:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:36:48 pm
How are the walls mate? Lighting a bit dim in your cell?
You really dont think Boris would do that for billions of Abu Dhabi cash? How naive.
Why else have the PL done fuck all about Man Citys cheating?
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,059
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19714 on: Today at 04:53:39 pm »
Keep in mind ManC voted against the new rules in regards to related party sponsorships so I'd guess what is going on here is they're going to test the boundary of these rules right away with these deals to see what wiggle room there is with the PL and if need be start legal action.  They're already fighting the PL over their financials from years ago, what's another lawsuit to them at this point?
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,592
  • Sound
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19715 on: Today at 06:01:36 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:53:39 pm
Keep in mind ManC voted against the new rules in regards to related party sponsorships so I'd guess what is going on here is they're going to test the boundary of these rules right away with these deals to see what wiggle room there is with the PL and if need be start legal action.  They're already fighting the PL over their financials from years ago, what's another lawsuit to them at this point?

The whole thing stinks, not arsed how this sounds but it stinks of corruption.

City & Newcastle et al are free to do as they please, the PL lifted the ban on clubs signing sponsorship deals linked with their investors..realistically, there are no rules.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,492
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19716 on: Today at 06:48:20 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:10:38 pm
It's just impossible now to watch that gif without imagining the high pitched voice fucker at the end, then proceeding to watch it 3 or 4 more times and snigger

100%
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,655
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19717 on: Today at 06:53:40 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:31:20 am
I do wonder how investment company Masdar that is owned by Mubadala who has Khaldoon Al Mubarak as the CEO and managing director managed to get a deal with Manchester City that has Khaldoon Al Mubarak as it's chairman.

They literally don't even try to hide it.

Probably points to the fact the FFP investigation by the PL has been sorted back stage an' all. No case to answer there then...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,411
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19718 on: Today at 07:07:23 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:54:01 pm
You really dont think Boris would do that for billions of Abu Dhabi cash? How naive.
Why else have the PL done fuck all about Man Citys cheating?

Abu Dahbi own half of London now. Carriage processions with the Queen and when mayor, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was falling over himself to welcome their billions. They even own New Scotland Yard.
Qatar and Putin own the other half.

There's no way that greasy fat fucker and his pals wouldn't get involved on their behalf.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 488 489 490 491 492 [493]   Go Up
« previous next »
 