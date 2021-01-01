We just dont have the resources mate (IMO)



It looks more and more every year like to keep up we need a perfect storm. Last year was mad, okay we should have replaced Lovren but still, the injuries were horrible luck. This year there was always concerns for some over what injuries would do to our side, in the middle of the park we were playing a risky game carrying so many injury prone players and players who havent brought that level of consistency needed for various reasons. We were a bad injury or two from a bad situation and unfortunately that coupled with covid is exactly what has reared its head. Weve had our fair share of luck, our front 3 stay fit a great deal but City dont need their first choice forwards to stay fit as much as we do as the difference between their drop of and ours is huge. They could be in trouble if their midfield suffered a lot of injuries at once but they always have one of Fernandinho, Rodri or Gundogan available when a tough game rolls around! Their defence is another area they could struggle in the big games but Cancelo has improved and been fit, Walkers obviously been missing but they dont seem to be picking up many knocks at CB so Laporte, Stones or Dias are available when they need them most, Ake is a drop off but he can just be dropped in when they can afford to play him to be honest.



For us, we just always look a couple of injuries from being completely disjointed and its cost us. We need a more robust midfield with someone who can run a game in there! The forwards output has been excpetional, love them all and its been great having them available so much. The shit thing is, even with an injury crisis taking out a few of those players mentioned for City, they would only have had to have kept it tight until now then just sign a new player or two. We cant compete consistently without some changes, were up against it so much we need to close the gap any way we can and we need to cut loose some of the sub par or injury prone players, the stakes are too high for us to have a number of them IMO, if we can replace some with exceptional or ever present players then we stand a much better chance. We need refreshing of the squad though



Weve gone from a tight well drilled unit it was extremely hard to create chances against, to a side who is very gung ho. City have taken up our hard to create chances against mantle and Ederson doesnt face loads of shots