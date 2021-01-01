« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

RyanBabel19

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 05:05:46 pm
We just dont have the resources mate (IMO)

It looks more and more every year like to keep up we need a perfect storm. Last year was mad, okay we should have replaced Lovren but still, the injuries were horrible luck. This year there was always concerns for some over what injuries would do to our side, in the middle of the park we were playing a risky game carrying so many injury prone players and players who havent brought that level of consistency needed for various reasons. We were a bad injury or two from a bad situation and unfortunately that coupled with covid is exactly what has reared its head. Weve had our fair share of luck, our front 3 stay fit a great deal but City dont need their first choice forwards to stay fit as much as we do as the difference between their drop of and ours is huge. They could be in trouble if their midfield suffered a lot of injuries at once but they always have one of Fernandinho, Rodri or Gundogan available when a tough game rolls around! Their defence is another area they could struggle in the big games but Cancelo has improved and been fit, Walkers obviously been missing but they dont seem to be picking up many knocks at CB so Laporte, Stones or Dias are available when they need them most, Ake is a drop off but he can just be dropped in when they can afford to play him to be honest.

For us, we just always look a couple of injuries from being completely disjointed and its cost us. We need a more robust midfield with someone who can run a game in there! The forwards output has been excpetional, love them all and its been great having them available so much. The shit thing is, even with an injury crisis taking out a few of those players mentioned for City, they would only have had to have kept it tight until now then just sign a new player or two. We cant compete consistently without some changes, were up against it so much we need to close the gap any way we can and we need to cut loose some of the sub par or injury prone players, the stakes are too high for us to have a number of them IMO, if we can replace some with exceptional or ever present players then we stand a much better chance. We need refreshing of the squad though

Weve gone from a tight well drilled unit it was extremely hard to create chances against, to a side who is very gung ho. City have taken up our hard to create chances against mantle and Ederson doesnt face loads of shots
Koplass

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 05:21:27 pm
Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:48:24 pm
we can only be the best Liverpool we can be, then see where that takes us.

I think it's an excellent point and can any of us, hand on heart, say that this season we're the best Liverpool we can be? I'm not talking about a team that hits 99 points but a team that you're confident won't sacrifice a two-goal lead against Brighton? Or won't let Brentford back into a game twice? Or won't miss some of the easiest chances imaginable against Leicester?

City's sportswashing makes life incredibly difficult but this season we've made life impossible for ourselves before a proper title race even really began. We could have easily taken 9 points from those games but we ended up taking 2 (and I've not even mentioned yesterday's result). Give us those points and we'd be 4 behind City with a game in hand and looking like the best Liverpool we can be.

The way City have manipulated competition in this league is obscene but it's possible to acknowledge that and also think Liverpool aren't giving a decent enough account of themselves at the same time.
Crosby Dick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 05:32:34 pm
There has to be some degree of normality though. Our run in 19/20 was unprecedented and incredible. We all know that cant be realistically repeated.

In any normal season dropping some points from winning positions is normal, especially given we take the lead far more often than we concede first.

We have dropped some silly points, Brentford and Brighton stand out the most, but we cant be at our limit every season. I still think well finish mid 80s. If we dont win it Id almost rather finish 5+ behind so we dont say what if. But well see.
jillc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 05:36:25 pm
Crosby Dick on Yesterday at 05:32:34 pm
There has to be some degree of normality though. Our run in 19/20 was unprecedented and incredible. We all know that cant be realistically repeated.

In any normal season dropping some points from winning positions is normal, especially given we take the lead far more often than we concede first.

We have dropped some silly points, Brentford and Brighton stand out the most, but we cant be at our limit every season. I still think well finish mid 80s. If we dont win it Id almost rather finish 5+ behind so we dont say what if. But well see.

That's the most important point that a lot of people are missing. Yes, we can be better than this season but to win a title we need to be just about perfect every season. How doable is that for anyone? It's asking an awful lot for the competition and I am not sure long-term how much longer it can be done.
RedSince86

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 05:37:18 pm
Be interesting to see who their next Manager is in 18 months time.


Hopefully fingers and toes crossed that he leaves without getting the trophy he was hired for. ;D

Crosby Dick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 05:38:09 pm
jillc on Yesterday at 05:36:25 pm
That's the most important point that a lot of people are missing. Yes, we can be better than this season but to win a title we need to be just about perfect every season. How doable is that for anyone? It's asking an awful lot for the competition and I am not sure long-term how much longer it can be done.

We can win it again. But I dont think we or anyone else will ever win 27 of the first 28 or whatever it was. Absolutely insane.
a treeless whopper

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 05:38:40 pm
Crosby Dick on Yesterday at 05:32:34 pm
There has to be some degree of normality though. Our run in 19/20 was unprecedented and incredible. We all know that cant be realistically repeated.

In any normal season dropping some points from winning positions is normal, especially given we take the lead far more often than we concede first.

We have dropped some silly points, Brentford and Brighton stand out the most, but we cant be at our limit every season. I still think well finish mid 80s. If we dont win it Id almost rather finish 5+ behind so we dont say what if. But well see.

When Guardiola leaves. We get one season with Klopp without Guardiola in the league.
jillc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 05:39:41 pm
a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:38:40 pm
When Guardiola leaves. We get one season with Klopp without Guardiola in the league.

I still have a nightmare that they will persuade him to re-sign.
a treeless whopper

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 05:41:09 pm
jillc on Yesterday at 05:39:41 pm
I still have a nightmare that they will persuade him to re-sign.

Maybe. But we need to be primed and ready to win the league that season because whilst he is here, we need 90 plus points.
darragh85

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 05:43:27 pm
to be honest the key to picking up another title is to remain consistent and be there when these c*nts decide to take a season off again.

Suareznumber7

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 05:49:27 pm
RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:37:18 pm
Be interesting to see who their next Manager is in 18 months time.


Hopefully fingers and toes crossed that he leaves without getting the trophy he was hired for. ;D

I won't be surprised to see him sign an extension.  All reports say that he really enjoys it there, obviously has a great working relationship with the guys above him, and he can bring in any players he wants.  City will be favorites to win the league every year that he is there so let's hope he goes when his current contract is up. 
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 05:54:36 pm
MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:13:31 pm
Throwing 2-goal leads twice halfway through is not good enough and we've lost many points due to our inability to close games out. That's our fault not theirs because we already knew what we were up against.

When you're under pressure of not being allowed to commit a mistake, you're more likely to commit one.

To win the league against City, you have to to have an absolutely perfect season without a single mistake. That means you have to hit 100+ points. Do you think that's normal? Personally I'm not mad at us at all. It's fucking normal to lose or draw, to have ups and downs, that's football. City on the other hand have 11 consecutive wins, and probably they'll win them all. How you match that?
MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 06:08:25 pm
Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 05:54:36 pm
When you're under pressure of not being allowed to commit a mistake, you're more likely to commit one.

To win the league against City, you have to to have an absolutely perfect season without a single mistake. That means you have to hit 100+ points. Do you think that's normal? Personally I'm not mad at us at all. It's fucking normal to lose or draw, to have ups and downs, that's football. City on the other hand have 11 consecutive wins, and probably they'll win them all. How you match that?
What pisses me off is the fact that we had a clear psychological advantage last year but we were unlucky with injuries. They were still reeling from the hammering they suffered in the previous season and we looked like we could run away with it.
Kalito

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 01:37:26 am
Crosby Dick on Yesterday at 05:38:09 pm
We can win it again. But I dont think we or anyone else will ever win 27 of the first 28 or whatever it was. Absolutely insane.
I agree - don't think that will be beaten again. Ever.

What's even mind blowing is, if you take into account the last 9 games (which we won) the season before, we'd won 35 out of 36 premier games.

Fucking unreal.  :o

Does not get talked about or anything by the media or pundits.

Red Being

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 01:57:52 am
They will drop points. But the problem is, so will we. If chelsea somehow get a result, the race is back on.
ljycb

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 02:21:02 am
Red Being on Today at 01:57:52 am
They will drop points. But the problem is, so will we. If chelsea somehow get a result, the race is back on.

All that we can do at this point is throw everything at the next two league matches, six points and see where we are when Mané and Salah return from international duty. If we have made some ground on Manchester City then why shouldnt we have some cause for optimism?
