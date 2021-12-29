« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19520 on: Yesterday at 05:51:23 pm »
They got a lot of things that work in their advantage in this league that doesnt translate to Europe, can see why they havent won the CL, the Pl actually oversells how good they are.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19521 on: Yesterday at 05:52:11 pm »
Quote from: SpaceDimensionController on Yesterday at 05:02:29 pm
You have to ask yourself if its really worth the hassle watching football these days when a doped up Manchester City are just going to walk it every year. The premier league is so dull now.
Judging by the number of empty seats, a lot of city fans ask themselves that very same question every home game, unless there just arent that many of them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19522 on: Yesterday at 05:55:51 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19523 on: Yesterday at 06:31:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 03:24:07 pm
The issue is that refs have a negative bias against us. We can barely tackle while our opponents wrestle Salah without a freekick being awarded.

On the rare occasion that we get a decision, there is a large press uproar that our players are cheats. When things go against us and are highlighted by our manangers, it's because they are looking for an excuse.

The number of dubious decision thses Manchester clubs have gotten is my lifetime is incredible and I'm in my mid twenties. Time and time again. Little wonder why they struggle in Europe.

It takes me back to Walker's last-man foul against Soton. How's that neither a pen nor a red?????????

This.

Im 47, imagine having alnost 30 years of this agenda (you will get little support of this however even on here). It has and still does exist, particularly in the Rafa and Klopp years
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19524 on: Yesterday at 06:49:06 pm »
Remember..being Man City, you have the unique ability to be awarded an offside goal under (the then) rules which VAR should have disallowed for offside.(vs Villa)
The Premier League admitted afterwards it was wrong & subsequently changed the rules mid season.
There was (later) then an identical goal scored in another game, the same circumstances and was ruled out.
Fair play..for who?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19525 on: Yesterday at 06:51:08 pm »
Quote from: SpaceDimensionController on Yesterday at 05:02:29 pm
You have to ask yourself if its really worth the hassle watching football these days when a doped up Manchester City are just going to walk it every year. The premier league is so dull now.

If we hadn't won the title two seasons ag0, they would be sealing their fifth title in a row this season. I think this post absolutely nails it from the main forum:

Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on December 29, 2021, 07:23:36 pm
For me, this is a very underrated post.

We are Liverpool FOOTBALL Club. We are not a sports washing vehicle for murderous despots who are willing to throw multiple billions at a reputation cleansing project. We operate within the rules of the game, but are trying to compete with a regime that doesn't.

The playing field is nowhere near level. We are playing a legitimate game against someone who has bought all the cheat codes. Facts are, those with the cheat codes should come out on top almost every time.

Personally, I wouldn't want us to be like them. We are human, and as such we will be affected by injuries to crucial players. We will play below par once in a while and lose too. This is the nature of life and the nature of the game. The sports washers? Well they are playing a different game altogether. With unlimited unearned wealth they can play fantasy football manager and build a virtual club. One top player is injured, and they just slot in another off-the-shelf purchase to take his place. They don't have to worry about injuries. They don't have to worry about finances. They have no jeopardy to be concerned with. It's all just like a soulless computer game, but one real football clubs have to try to compete with.

Of course, the Premier League is to blame for this utter travesty. It's all about the money with them. They allowed this shambles to come into being, then they doubled down on it by allowing the Saudis in too.

For proper football clubs to compete with this grotesque entity it takes virtually superhuman efforts and near perfection. Our 19th title win never got the credit for the monumental achievement it was. When you consider what we were up against it was a staggering achievement. One that would always be very difficult to replicate though.

To me, we can only be ourselves and concentrate on ourselves. We can only strive to be the best Liverpool we can be, then see where that takes us. Even as it stands, we are the best non-sportswash team on the planet, with the best non-fantasy football manager in the game. I'd take that every single time over being a soulless abomination like Abu Dhabi FC.

We are what we are, and I'm more than happy with who and what we are too. Yes, we'll lose the odd game. No, we won't be perfect. It's probable we won't win the league, but we'll give it our all anyway. The odds are against us, but if one team, one club, one manager can beat the odds, you know who that is. I'll take that.

The soulless, robotic, cheat-code sports washers might Lance Armstrong their way to another meaningless title, but I thank my lucky stars Liverpool FC are nothing like them. We are what we are, and I'm glad of that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19526 on: Yesterday at 06:57:37 pm »
Quote from: SpaceDimensionController on Yesterday at 05:02:29 pm
You have to ask yourself if its really worth the hassle watching football these days when a doped up Manchester City are just going to walk it every year. The premier league is so dull now.

Newcastle will be exactly the same within the next 5-10 years. It will be them 2 competing for the title season after season since theyll both find loopholes to spend their bottomless cash.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19527 on: Yesterday at 08:01:14 pm »
Quote from: Rafas3leggedtable on Yesterday at 06:31:17 pm
This.

Im 47, imagine having alnost 30 years of this agenda (you will get little support of this however even on here). It has and still does exist, particularly in the Rafa and Klopp years
Even the refs can't hide their bias.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19528 on: Yesterday at 08:26:11 pm »
Its not so much the bias from officials it is the media agenda.
We have been slated when over the years Owen, Suarez and Salah have "cheated" their way to penalties. Yet when other teams and their players do it - it is "clever".
It has got so old, boring and predictable it is now beyond worth arguing over. It can be literally a 10 point swing per season.
The FFP shambles is there to stay including Newcastle.
We can only match and beat them on the day with a fair playing field, on and off the pitch. And for many of the last 20 odd seasons we have not been afforded that right.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19529 on: Yesterday at 08:44:30 pm »
When we win our games in hand it's only 6 points. Chelsea will beat them, we'll beat them, then their wheels will fall off. Out the CL and with only the FA Cup to play for. Arsenal will beat them in the final and they'll win fuck all. What's the fucking problem you snivelling little toss pots. Woe is me, City are just too good, Pep's a genius. Happy New Year
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19530 on: Yesterday at 09:03:26 pm »
We're 2nd in the league with a game in hand.

City dont count.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19531 on: Yesterday at 09:04:12 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Yesterday at 08:44:30 pm
When we win our games in hand it's only 6 points. Chelsea will beat them, we'll beat them, then their wheels will fall off. Out the CL and with only the FA Cup to play for. Arsenal will beat them in the final and they'll win fuck all. What's the fucking problem you snivelling little toss pots. Woe is me, City are just too good, Pep's a genius. Happy New Year

How much of the sherry have you had old man?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19532 on: Yesterday at 09:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:04:12 pm
How much of the sherry have you had old man?

Looks to be exactly the right amount
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19533 on: Yesterday at 09:08:09 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Yesterday at 08:44:30 pm
When we win our games in hand it's only 6 points. Chelsea will beat them, we'll beat them, then their wheels will fall off. Out the CL and with only the FA Cup to play for. Arsenal will beat them in the final and they'll win fuck all. What's the fucking problem you snivelling little toss pots. Woe is me, City are just too good, Pep's a genius. Happy New Year

post of the day.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19534 on: Yesterday at 09:11:18 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Yesterday at 08:44:30 pm
When we win our games in hand it's only 6 points. Chelsea will beat them, we'll beat them, then their wheels will fall off. Out the CL and with only the FA Cup to play for. Arsenal will beat them in the final and they'll win fuck all. What's the fucking problem you snivelling little toss pots. Woe is me, City are just too good, Pep's a genius. Happy New Year
I like the way you think young Viva   :wellin
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19535 on: Yesterday at 10:17:07 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 09:03:26 pm
We're 2nd in the league with a game in hand.

City dont count.

I think we are 3rd.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19536 on: Yesterday at 10:39:08 pm »
I would love to share some poster's optimism, lol 

I'm now at a point where I'm struggling to 'enjoy' a football season. It is way too intense.
Our games this season where we have 'dropped points' (Brentford, Brighton, Leicester, Spurs, failed to finish Chelsea off at home etc) are results that historically Champions had. They were accepted as decent results, and you moved on to the next game.
 Now any points dropped whatsoever is a 'crisis', a terrible result, 'we're not good enough etc'. You almost need to be 100% to win the league.
We almost were, when we did win the league. We almost were the season prior, achieving 97 points, but it still wasn't enough.
This is wrong. The problem is that most fans of other teams are happy enough if Liverpool (or Man Utd) don't win the league. They don't care about man city. The problem here is that they are sleeping into an era when their own team will never win the league, will probably never qualify for Europe, and we'll have a league where man city win it 9 times in 10 seasons. 
Even this year, the inability, or outright refusal by the PL to come to a transparent, and fair for all teams, decision, on how this latest wave of Covid affects games has made a hugely entertaining 3 way title race, into a complete lottery, in the space of only 2/3 weeks. Teams are manipulating the situation, made much easier by the PLs decision to allow injuries to be included in the total number of players unavailable, others are made to play with 6/7 of their first team out. It is disgraceful.
Everyone knew that the peak of this wave of the virus was expected over Christmas, so why not shut it down for the peak? Yes, there would be a backlog of fixtures, but it would be the same for all the teams. The SPL moved their winter break forward. Not everyone was happy, but they made a decision for the good of the game, and the integrity of the title.
Some will point out that Klopp has not asked for any of our games to be postponed. I really like that we are a club that plays by the rules, and Klopp always wants to do the right thing, but sometimes I'd just like us to have a little 'bending of the rules, or a few 'white lies'' to do what is best for us. We're too nice. We've already been shafted by City, FFP, the refs, VAR etc and should not in any position to make things even easier for them by being whiter than white.
It's hugely frustrating. It really is. We could win all our remaining games and still not win the league.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:41:19 pm by MH41 »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19537 on: Yesterday at 11:26:18 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Yesterday at 08:44:30 pm
When we win our games in hand it's only 6 points. Chelsea will beat them, we'll beat them, then their wheels will fall off. Out the CL and with only the FA Cup to play for. Arsenal will beat them in the final and they'll win fuck all. What's the fucking problem you snivelling little toss pots. Woe is me, City are just too good, Pep's a genius. Happy New Year

:wellin
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19538 on: Yesterday at 11:37:46 pm »
Thing is, we can laugh at citys support being non-existent, but in 10 years itll be different, globally. I already see increasing numbers of kids in the park near my house in Belfast wearing City tops. Success does that - We saw it with Chelsea previously.

I mean, Im a Liverpool fan cos I was a kid in the 80s when they were brilliant. Ive no familial affinity to the club or the city. In fact, my mum was born in London to a family of Chelsea fans.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19539 on: Yesterday at 11:39:21 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Yesterday at 08:44:30 pm
When we win our games in hand it's only 6 points. Chelsea will beat them, we'll beat them, then their wheels will fall off. Out the CL and with only the FA Cup to play for. Arsenal will beat them in the final and they'll win fuck all. What's the fucking problem you snivelling little toss pots. Woe is me, City are just too good, Pep's a genius. Happy New Year

I very much likee!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19540 on: Yesterday at 11:40:07 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:08:09 pm
post of the day.

Posted this earlier in your thread...

Quote
Arsenal so unlucky. Went right at them and turned them over a few times in dangerous areas. Partey outstanding. There are other teams capable of playing this way against Abu Dhabi. United, Chelsea, Leicester, Wolves, Villa, West Ham, Spurs, Brighton and us. Not even close to being over yet.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19541 on: Yesterday at 11:46:57 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Yesterday at 11:40:07 pm
Posted this earlier in your thread...


They have already played and beaten Leicester twice.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19542 on: Today at 12:04:26 am »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Yesterday at 08:44:30 pm
When we win our games in hand it's only 6 points. Chelsea will beat them, we'll beat them, then their wheels will fall off. Out the CL and with only the FA Cup to play for. Arsenal will beat them in the final and they'll win fuck all. What's the fucking problem you snivelling little toss pots. Woe is me, City are just too good, Pep's a genius. Happy New Year

Is the right answer.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19543 on: Today at 12:13:17 am »
as Gus said many years, if you can't be good, be lucky

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19544 on: Today at 12:54:21 am »
Blueloon in full meltdown about us
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19545 on: Today at 02:30:22 am »
Quote from: Lfckingkenny on Today at 12:54:21 am
Blueloon in full meltdown about us
Why this time?
