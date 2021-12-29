I would love to share some poster's optimism, lol



I'm now at a point where I'm struggling to 'enjoy' a football season. It is way too intense.

Our games this season where we have 'dropped points' (Brentford, Brighton, Leicester, Spurs, failed to finish Chelsea off at home etc) are results that historically Champions had. They were accepted as decent results, and you moved on to the next game.

Now any points dropped whatsoever is a 'crisis', a terrible result, 'we're not good enough etc'. You almost need to be 100% to win the league.

We almost were, when we did win the league. We almost were the season prior, achieving 97 points, but it still wasn't enough.

This is wrong. The problem is that most fans of other teams are happy enough if Liverpool (or Man Utd) don't win the league. They don't care about man city. The problem here is that they are sleeping into an era when their own team will never win the league, will probably never qualify for Europe, and we'll have a league where man city win it 9 times in 10 seasons.

Even this year, the inability, or outright refusal by the PL to come to a transparent, and fair for all teams, decision, on how this latest wave of Covid affects games has made a hugely entertaining 3 way title race, into a complete lottery, in the space of only 2/3 weeks. Teams are manipulating the situation, made much easier by the PLs decision to allow injuries to be included in the total number of players unavailable, others are made to play with 6/7 of their first team out. It is disgraceful.

Everyone knew that the peak of this wave of the virus was expected over Christmas, so why not shut it down for the peak? Yes, there would be a backlog of fixtures, but it would be the same for all the teams. The SPL moved their winter break forward. Not everyone was happy, but they made a decision for the good of the game, and the integrity of the title.

Some will point out that Klopp has not asked for any of our games to be postponed. I really like that we are a club that plays by the rules, and Klopp always wants to do the right thing, but sometimes I'd just like us to have a little 'bending of the rules, or a few 'white lies'' to do what is best for us. We're too nice. We've already been shafted by City, FFP, the refs, VAR etc and should not in any position to make things even easier for them by being whiter than white.

It's hugely frustrating. It really is. We could win all our remaining games and still not win the league.