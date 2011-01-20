« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19440
Quote from: a treeless whopper
I agree that Guardiola is a huge part of their success but you are crazy if you think we are anywhere close to the spending power of any of those clubs. We absolutely are not and there is no evidence to suggest we are anywhere close to that.

Yup. One of the worlds best managers + a bottomless pit of cash = well, what we are seeing. Similar to Mourinho coming in at Chelsea. Thing is though Guardiola will leave, the spending will continue (unless there are rules put in place that back the game rather than owners) but you would imagine their next manager will be a step down.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19441
I know we mostly sing about our own team, but most other teams supporters don't... Just had this thought, what if all the supporters of all the teams facing City just shout CHEATS! CHEATS! CHEATS! every time they're on the ball for the whole 90 mins of every single match... That'd be interesting...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19442
Quote from: StigenKeegan
I know we mostly sing about our own team, but most other teams supporters don't... Just had this thought, what if all the supporters of all the teams facing City just shout CHEATS! CHEATS! CHEATS! every time they're on the ball for the whole 90 mins of every single match... That'd be interesting...

Why would they do that? The fans of every team in the league hate us more than they hate Man City.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19443
Quote from: Sangria
Why would they do that? The fans of every team in the league hate us more than they hate Man City.

Well...Maybe because while they're actually playing against City they're not playing us at the exact same time?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19444
Quote from: StigenKeegan
I know we mostly sing about our own team, but most other teams supporters don't... Just had this thought, what if all the supporters of all the teams facing City just shout CHEATS! CHEATS! CHEATS! every time they're on the ball for the whole 90 mins of every single match... That'd be interesting...
No chance others would do that, football fans are hypocrites. They would sooner support Abu Dhabi and Saudi than us.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19445
To be clear I never expected this to happen. (I'm not THAT daft) I just thought it would be interesting (and appropriate). It would probably also be unsettling for the City players, more so than most other chants, if it happened relentlessly and at every match, so even in the short term, purely self serving, interest of the various supporter groups it would be beneficial.
But obviously it will never happen...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19446
There's a small part of me (not that part) that still holds out some hope that there will be a breakthrough, a leak, a whistle-blower, or some other event that brings them down and exposes the whole facade for the doping scandal it really is.

It took years to finally bring Armstrong down as so many people were in on it, including his team mates, managers, plus doctors and officials. There was also the Calciopoli scandal in Serie A which probably seemed bulletproof until it all unravelled.

At some stage I think we'll reach a tipping point where they are either found out, or where other clubs are able to combine to put enough pressure on FFP, UEFA and the FA for them to act.

That may sound overly optimistic, but if it continues much longer then the pressure to level the playing field will only intensify, and the motivation for organisations like Der Spiegel to expose more fraud and money laundering will be huge. I have no doubt there are still plenty of people doing plenty more digging to find a breakthrough.

It's amazing they've gotten away with it this long - especially as no-one seemed to question why in 2011, Eithad Airways decided that the best way they could get more global exposure for their brand would be to sponsor the stadium and shirts of the 2nd best club in Manchester, paying more than it cost FSG to buy our entire club a year earlier.

It's like a crime that everyone knows has taken place (and which everyone can see the effects), but either no-one wants to bring the perpetrator to justice, or they have so many expensive lawyers that it's not worth the fight.

In years to come, I sincerely hope there are lectures being given in Law School, citing 'The Peoples Game vs Manchester City', as a landmark legal case that exposed one of the biggest financial frauds in sporting history.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19447
Quote from: Iska
I actually think youre misdiagnosing it by putting it down to Citys spending power.  Theres no real significant difference *right now* between City, Utd, Chelsea and us in spending power (so long as we buy well; if we stop buying well thats when wed fall behind).  Those four clubs can aim for top-tier players; the others cant.



What have you been smoking??   :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19448
Quote from: Iska
I actually think youre misdiagnosing it by putting it down to Citys spending power.  Theres no real significant difference *right now* between City, Utd, Chelsea and us in spending power (so long as we buy well; if we stop buying well thats when wed fall behind).  Those four clubs can aim for top-tier players; the others cant.

Spending isnt whats making the difference *between* those four clubs imo.

I think whats gone wrong is that the game has been something close to *solved*.  A well-coached side with maximum fitness, pressing hard, retaining shape and possession and throwing in a tactical foul on the rare occasions they lose the ball, and attacking in the ways determined by the percentages, cannot be beaten, if it has top-tier players.  Only a similar team can beat them.  Nobody can do that 100% of the time (yet), but us, City and Chelsea can do it maybe 80-90% of the time.  Rangnick might conceivably be able to get Utd into the bracket, but its beyond everybody else.

Fucking hell, come on man. No real difference ? 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19449
Haha, I do get it, we think of ourselves as the underdogs and we are among those four to some extent, but its really only that we cant afford to *waste* money imo - so long as we arent doing that, its not like were performing miracles with lesser players or anything.  Youre only seeing it when we make signings that dont quite work for whatever reason, like Thiago or Naby.

So yeah, I accept we have less money and it does give them an advantage but its not a massive one certainly compared to nearly every other club.  Thats why I explained my point by saying its *not significant while were recruiting well* - none of them are buying the types of players that we cant buy.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19450
Quote from: Iska
Haha, I do get it, we think of ourselves as the underdogs and we are among those four to some extent, but its really only that we cant afford to *waste* money imo - so long as we arent doing that, its not like were performing miracles with lesser players or anything.  Youre only seeing it when we make signings that dont quite work for whatever reason, like Thiago or Naby.

So yeah, I accept we have less money and it does give them an advantage but its not a massive one certainly compared to nearly every other club.  Thats why I explained my point by saying its *not significant while were recruiting well* - none of them are buying the types of players that we cant buy.

But - in City's case - they're buying multiples of those players. I get that you can only field XI players at any given time, but they've got a much deeper squad to draw from over the course of a full campaign - the fact they're so consistent in the league & in the league cup, but have yet to crack it in Europe would seem to back this up (they've got depth & endurance to go the distance on multiple fronts, even if the best can match/better them on their day).
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19451
Quote from: keyop
There's a small part of me (not that part) that still holds out some hope that there will be a breakthrough, a leak, a whistle-blower, or some other event that brings them down and exposes the whole facade for the doping scandal it really is.

It took years to finally bring Armstrong down as so many people were in on it, including his team mates, managers, plus doctors and officials. There was also the Calciopoli scandal in Serie A which probably seemed bulletproof until it all unravelled.

At some stage I think we'll reach a tipping point where they are either found out, or where other clubs are able to combine to put enough pressure on FFP, UEFA and the FA for them to act.

That may sound overly optimistic, but if it continues much longer then the pressure to level the playing field will only intensify, and the motivation for organisations like Der Spiegel to expose more fraud and money laundering will be huge. I have no doubt there are still plenty of people doing plenty more digging to find a breakthrough.

It's amazing they've gotten away with it this long - especially as no-one seemed to question why in 2011, Eithad Airways decided that the best way they could get more global exposure for their brand would be to sponsor the stadium and shirts of the 2nd best club in Manchester, paying more than it cost FSG to buy our entire club a year earlier.

It's like a crime that everyone knows has taken place (and which everyone can see the effects), but either no-one wants to bring the perpetrator to justice, or they have so many expensive lawyers that it's not worth the fight.

In years to come, I sincerely hope there are lectures being given in Law School, citing 'The Peoples Game vs Manchester City', as a landmark legal case that exposed one of the biggest financial frauds in sporting history.

I admire your optimism... or naivety... I think for all intents and purposes the fraud has already been exposed. The problem is that there is absolutely no will from the ones in charge of the game to do something about it. That includes FIFA, UEFA and most certainly the PL/FA. UEFA had more than enough evidence on MC and PSG, yet mysteriously "fumbled" the cases, the WC in Quatar, the PL granting the Saudis fit and proper status really tells you all you need to know about were they're at. They're all in in it. For City to be taken down it would take either the collapse of the whole network or, somehow, for the rulings on the matters to be handed over to actual impartial judges.
The leak, the whistleblowing you are longing for HAS ALREADY HAPPENED! Look how far that got us...

And to those who thinks City dominating and winning X league titles in a row will "wake people/sky up" look at Germany, France, Italy... Do you see any evidence of people being wide awake?

I would love to hear the "rightful outrage" from all Sky and all the "pundits" if something actually happend though. Pretending that they never knew and that it is a shock, a scandal etc...

Meanwhile, in the actual world we live in, Kashoggis murderers are living in luxury with private chefs and gardeners and their boss just got admitted into the PL... The people of Liverpool know better than most that justice is not something that is just waiting around the corner...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19452
Quote from: StigenKeegan
I know we mostly sing about our own team, but most other teams supporters don't... Just had this thought, what if all the supporters of all the teams facing City just shout CHEATS! CHEATS! CHEATS! every time they're on the ball for the whole 90 mins of every single match... That'd be interesting...
I'm amazed that every fanbase in the league hasn't been doing just that for a number of years now. These, Newcastle and Chelsea should have derision ringing in their ears in every game they play.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19453
Quote from: StigenKeegan
Well...Maybe because while they're actually playing against City they're not playing us at the exact same time?

Never stopped them before...

Quote from: Iska
I actually think youre misdiagnosing it by putting it down to Citys spending power.  Theres no real significant difference *right now* between City, Utd, Chelsea and us in spending power (so long as we buy well; if we stop buying well thats when wed fall behind).  Those four clubs can aim for top-tier players; the others cant.

Spending isnt whats making the difference *between* those four clubs imo.

I think whats gone wrong is that the game has been something close to *solved*.  A well-coached side with maximum fitness, pressing hard, retaining shape and possession and throwing in a tactical foul on the rare occasions they lose the ball, and attacking in the ways determined by the percentages, cannot be beaten, if it has top-tier players.  Only a similar team can beat them.  Nobody can do that 100% of the time (yet), but us, City and Chelsea can do it maybe 80-90% of the time.  Rangnick might conceivably be able to get Utd into the bracket, but its beyond everybody else.

Other than the fact they don't have to sell to buy players, yeah there's no real difference...

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19454
Quote from: Iska
I actually think youre misdiagnosing it by putting it down to Citys spending power.  Theres no real significant difference *right now* between City, Utd, Chelsea and us in spending power (so long as we buy well; if we stop buying well thats when wed fall behind).  Those four clubs can aim for top-tier players; the others cant.

Spending isnt whats making the difference *between* those four clubs imo.

I think whats gone wrong is that the game has been something close to *solved*.  A well-coached side with maximum fitness, pressing hard, retaining shape and possession and throwing in a tactical foul on the rare occasions they lose the ball, and attacking in the ways determined by the percentages, cannot be beaten, if it has top-tier players.  Only a similar team can beat them.  Nobody can do that 100% of the time (yet), but us, City and Chelsea can do it maybe 80-90% of the time.  Rangnick might conceivably be able to get Utd into the bracket, but its beyond everybody else.
I know it's New Year's Eve, but it's a bit early to be hammering the sherry. ;D

Their spending capabilities make all the difference. I believe our best eleven is the best team in the world, but our squad isn't the best squad, and that's down to spending power.

When our first choice in the vast majority of positions is out, his replacement tends to be a step down in quality. Abu Dhabi don't really have that problem.

It's a bit like having a performance car in your garage but a limited budget to maintain it. We might have to order a new part, but can we afford main dealer and original parts prices? On the other hand, Abu Dhabi have two or three replacement parts for each component sat on the shelf in their own replacement parts store. Original parts too, so they are swapping like for like. That is all down to spending power. Even if they do encounter a dud part, they can afford to throw it away and buy new once more. This is what gives them such an advantage over everyone else.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19455
Quote from: red1977
Yup. One of the worlds best managers + a bottomless pit of cash = well, what we are seeing. Similar to Mourinho coming in at Chelsea. Thing is though Guardiola will leave, the spending will continue (unless there are rules put in place that back the game rather than owners) but you would imagine their next manager will be a step down.

And why would he be there without a bottomless pit of money? He obviously wouldn't.

Guardiola's relentless is the difference between having them pushing 100 points most seasons and them being a fair bit off that level as you say. Since he's been there they won 18 games in a row in 17/18, every game bar one after Christmas in 18/19, 15 games in a row last season and on course for the same now. The season we won every game bar one before March had them rattled enough to drop more points than they have otherwise, but still got over 80.

Obviously if they had Sean Goater as manager (their equivalent of Ole) then it's a leveller. In pure monetary terms we've got no rights to finish above United either and they should be the ones pushing City. But they've been mismanaged and City have made the right moves.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19456
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer
I know it's New Year's Eve, but it's a bit early to be hammering the sherry. ;D

Still a wee bit gutted about the Leicester game and about Covid hitting the club and losing some of our players to AFCON but Iska's comedy post has brighten the mood somewhat.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19457
People aren't up in arms yet when it comes to the balance of the PL because City doesn't dwarf everyone else.  Us and United have more revenues.  Chelsea obviously have the spending power.  The rest of the league, including the likes of Spurs, Arsenal, Leicester, Everton, etc have spent more than ever during the era of City.  City can win 4 out of 5, but it's not like Germany or Italy.  Bayern and Juventus (not owned the way City are, of course) are the most successful clubs in those leagues historically.  Inter and Milan have had to go through decline and mismanagement.  Bayern have no challengers.  Looking at the financial situation, the gap from Bayern to Dortmund is absolutely insane, and that's backed up by the fact that Bayern have won more than half the titles since the Bundesliga's official formation.  Even before this 9 in a row run, they were over 40% of the title wins and by far the most dominant club.

City are not.  And neither was Chelsea.  Chelsea got money pumped in during a time when FFP wasn't even around.  They could rack up record-breaking losses year in year out.  They got 95 and 91 points in back to back seasons under Mourinho.  I believe they've spent more than anyone else in the PL since Abramovich took over?  Yet, they've only had one other season at that level (Conte's 93 points).  They've bought themselves a place at the big kids table, but they aren't the dominating force you'd expect.  United's spending power can match City's, yet they're struggling to top 70 points these days.  The "City will win 10 titles in a row" argument has not really been proven out or tested in the PL.  There could be pushback, but more likely, there will be a natural fall-off post-Guardiola.  If City hired a post-his-prime Ancelotti or Niko Kovac, would they get 90+ points with this squad?  Guardiola is a factor that makes City seem so invincible, but he's always a checkbook manager but can deliver results (a more consistent Mourinho).  The fact is, City can waste hundreds of millions and still win, but that's Guardiola.  Imagine a lesser manager not playing Grealish and still relying on Fernandinho.  Hell, City's most important players this decade are Kompany, D. Silva, Fernandinho, Aguero, De Bruyne, and maybe a few of the current team.  How many of these were signed by Pep?  City look insane in their squad and their ability to waste money, but that's with Pep as manager.  United are just as crazy in their spend, but they're nowhere near (their spending post-Ferguson is out of control, but they've won nothing compared to his time).  Lampard probably spent more in 1 year than Pep ever did in 1 year, and it did him no good (cos he's a bad manager). 

There are still a few areas that are undetermined:
1. Will City even be able to maintain some semblance of this success post-Guardiola?  (The Chelsea and United examples are warnings for them)
2. Have new rules (e.g. there was some ruling on related-company sponsorships and such) at least prevented City from having such a strong financial leg-up on every other side?
3. Will clubs with traditionally large supporter bases and presence in the media (which can absolutely dwarf City's influence) be able to win titles?
4. Will City ever open up a gap like Bayern?  (Given the Chelsea example and the financial muscle of the "traditional" clubs, this may be doubtful)

As long as there's semblance of competition (Liverpool already overhauled City, and United and Chelsea can spend just as much as City can), there's likely going to be no major inquest.

We'd love it if there was, but that's not at the fore right now.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19458
All fair, I dont think we even disagree on it.  I just dont think its that significant really.  It means we usually finish second rather than first - and I am gutted about that because an era like this deserves more than one title - but take a step back and its hard for me to say seriously that were suffering a massive injustice when all the other factors that have eliminated the title race as a thing (which is what I started off talking about) are things we benefit from too.

If we were like West Ham - best team in thirty years, no chance of finishing above sixth - itd hold a bit more water.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19459
Quote from: Iska
All fair, I dont think we even disagree on it.  I just dont think its that significant really.  It means we usually finish second rather than first - and I am gutted about that because an era like this deserves more than one title - but take a step back and its hard for me to say seriously that were suffering a massive injustice when all the other factors that have eliminated the title race as a thing (which is what I started off talking about) are things we benefit from too.

If we were like West Ham - best team in thirty years, no chance of finishing above sixth - itd hold a bit more water.

The thing is, in this era we have to be perfect to win the league. We weren't last season and we aren't this season. In 19/20 we were, in 18/19 we pretty much were and it still wasn't enough.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19460
Quote from: skipper757
People aren't up in arms yet when it comes to the balance of the PL because City doesn't dwarf everyone else.  Us and United have more revenues.  Chelsea obviously have the spending power.  The rest of the league, including the likes of Spurs, Arsenal, Leicester, Everton, etc have spent more than ever during the era of City.  City can win 4 out of 5, but it's not like Germany or Italy.  Bayern and Juventus (not owned the way City are, of course) are the most successful clubs in those leagues historically.  Inter and Milan have had to go through decline and mismanagement.  Bayern have no challengers.  Looking at the financial situation, the gap from Bayern to Dortmund is absolutely insane, and that's backed up by the fact that Bayern have won more than half the titles since the Bundesliga's official formation.  Even before this 9 in a row run, they were over 40% of the title wins and by far the most dominant club.

City are not.  And neither was Chelsea.  Chelsea got money pumped in during a time when FFP wasn't even around.  They could rack up record-breaking losses year in year out.  They got 95 and 91 points in back to back seasons under Mourinho.  I believe they've spent more than anyone else in the PL since Abramovich took over?  Yet, they've only had one other season at that level (Conte's 93 points).  They've bought themselves a place at the big kids table, but they aren't the dominating force you'd expect.  United's spending power can match City's, yet they're struggling to top 70 points these days.  The "City will win 10 titles in a row" argument has not really been proven out or tested in the PL.  There could be pushback, but more likely, there will be a natural fall-off post-Guardiola.  If City hired a post-his-prime Ancelotti or Niko Kovac, would they get 90+ points with this squad?  Guardiola is a factor that makes City seem so invincible, but he's always a checkbook manager but can deliver results (a more consistent Mourinho).  The fact is, City can waste hundreds of millions and still win, but that's Guardiola.  Imagine a lesser manager not playing Grealish and still relying on Fernandinho.  Hell, City's most important players this decade are Kompany, D. Silva, Fernandinho, Aguero, De Bruyne, and maybe a few of the current team.  How many of these were signed by Pep?  City look insane in their squad and their ability to waste money, but that's with Pep as manager.  United are just as crazy in their spend, but they're nowhere near (their spending post-Ferguson is out of control, but they've won nothing compared to his time).  Lampard probably spent more in 1 year than Pep ever did in 1 year, and it did him no good (cos he's a bad manager). 

There are still a few areas that are undetermined:
1. Will City even be able to maintain some semblance of this success post-Guardiola?  (The Chelsea and United examples are warnings for them)
2. Have new rules (e.g. there was some ruling on related-company sponsorships and such) at least prevented City from having such a strong financial leg-up on every other side?
3. Will clubs with traditionally large supporter bases and presence in the media (which can absolutely dwarf City's influence) be able to win titles?
4. Will City ever open up a gap like Bayern?  (Given the Chelsea example and the financial muscle of the "traditional" clubs, this may be doubtful)

As long as there's semblance of competition (Liverpool already overhauled City, and United and Chelsea can spend just as much as City can), there's likely going to be no major inquest.

We'd love it if there was, but that's not at the fore right now.
The fact that Chelsea has gained legitimacy is an absolute joke. Their spending in 2003 and 2004 was by far the highest ever after adjusting for inflation.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19461
Quote from: Iska
I actually think youre misdiagnosing it by putting it down to Citys spending power.  Theres no real significant difference *right now* between City, Utd, Chelsea and us in spending power (so long as we buy well; if we stop buying well thats when wed fall behind).  Those four clubs can aim for top-tier players; the others cant.

Spending isnt whats making the difference *between* those four clubs imo.

I think whats gone wrong is that the game has been something close to *solved*.  A well-coached side with maximum fitness, pressing hard, retaining shape and possession and throwing in a tactical foul on the rare occasions they lose the ball, and attacking in the ways determined by the percentages, cannot be beaten, if it has top-tier players.  Only a similar team can beat them.  Nobody can do that 100% of the time (yet), but us, City and Chelsea can do it maybe 80-90% of the time.  Rangnick might conceivably be able to get Utd into the bracket, but its beyond everybody else.

But, City shouldnt be anywhere near that group. The fact they have Guardiola is because they have tempted him with cash. Thats the tragic thing, they have been bought by charletons who have no regard for the english game that are happy to handsomely outspend the likes of us and Utd to get to the top to enhance their image. I mean city somehow outspend Manchester Utd and claim its done fairly!!! City are a smallish club compared to us and Utd by quite some distance, yet their owners are far richer than ours and utds combined. That is why they are mentioned in that group of four on your post. No Abu Dhabi and you couldnt guess if they would be in the premier league or championship right now.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19462
Quote from: Fromola
The thing is, in this era we have to be perfect to win the league. We weren't last season and we aren't this season. In 19/20 we were, in 18/19 we pretty much were and it still wasn't enough.
Yeah absolutely, totally agree and I hate it.  Agree also that its masked in England by there being a few clubs on that level.  But there are dozens of factors that have produced this scenario and most of them benefit us, it just feels a bit much to be focusing on Citys wealth as the one thing thats ruining football.
Quote from: red1977
But, City shouldnt be anywhere near that group. The fact they have Guardiola is because they have tempted him with cash. Thats the tragic thing, they have been bought by charletons who have no regard for the english game that are happy to handsomely outspend the likes of us and Utd to get to the top to enhance their image. I mean city somehow outspend Manchester Utd and claim its done fairly!!! City are a smallish club compared to us and Utd by quite some distance, yet their owners are far richer than ours and utds combined. That is why they are mentioned in that group of four on your post. No Abu Dhabi and you couldnt guess if they would be in the premier league or championship right now.
Again, I dont disagree (throw in Chelsea too).  I guess Im taking an unusually broad view of things for a discussion like this.
Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire
Still a wee bit gutted about the Leicester game and about Covid hitting the club and losing some of our players to AFCON but Iska's comedy post has brighten the mood somewhat.
Haha, glad to help - Happy New Year to you!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19463
Quote from: MonsLibpool
The fact that Chelsea has gained legitimacy is an absolute joke. Their spending in 2003 and 2004 was by far the highest ever after adjusting for inflation.
Chelsea will never have legitimacy in my eyes, but they do seem to fly under the radar these days.

Personally, I feel it's a sporting travesty that they are currently champions of Europe.

They should be run out of this league, along with Abu Dhabi and Saudi.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19464
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer
Chelsea will never have legitimacy in my eyes, but they do seem to fly under the radar these days.

Personally, I feel it's a sporting travesty that they are currently champions of Europe.

They should be run out of this league, along with Abu Dhabi and Saudi.

I agree.   But money conquers all, unfortunately.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19465
Yeah Chelsea spent big, but I think before ffp right?. Anyway both are financially doped. City are worse because they are brazenly breaking the rules. Pisses me off because they have screwed us out of league titles because of it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19466
Quote from: Iska
Haha, I do get it, we think of ourselves as the underdogs and we are among those four to some extent, but its really only that we cant afford to *waste* money imo - so long as we arent doing that, its not like were performing miracles with lesser players or anything.  Youre only seeing it when we make signings that dont quite work for whatever reason, like Thiago or Naby.

So yeah, I accept we have less money and it does give them an advantage but its not a massive one certainly compared to nearly every other club.  Thats why I explained my point by saying its *not significant while were recruiting well* - none of them are buying the types of players that we cant buy.

The fact we can't afford to waste money makes it a significant difference. We need pretty much every signing to be the right one. The other three can replace the £50m signing with another one if it doesn't work out, then another one if that one doesn't work out. City went out and spent £100m on Jack fucking Grealish and wanted to spunk another £100m on Harry Kane. Chelsea and United both splashed the cash significantly. We can't do that season after season if our big money transfers don't work out.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
