« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 481 482 483 484 485 [486]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1196751 times)

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,030
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19400 on: December 29, 2021, 07:31:29 pm »
Imagine that Sporting gets the better of them in the first leg February, which is not impossible That can lead to City's total collapse. They are so hell-bent on winning the CL that their focus will drift away from the domestic games in the three weeks before the return. And imagine they get knocked out... City's mentality in the CL has been horrendous. They have the players to win it, even those on the bench, they don't have the mojo.

I ain't giving hope.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,171
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19401 on: December 29, 2021, 08:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on December 29, 2021, 07:06:48 pm

The timing of last night's game couldn't have been better for us.  We were rested after no Leeds game.  They'd played us and then City after a layoff with the 6-3 thrashing coming just 48 hours earlier.  We've only got ourselves to blame for last night.  They were there for the taking.  We fucked it up.

I meant the timing of dropping points. Had we won last night and dropped points at Chelsea you could understand it more but it now makes a tough game a real must win.
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,818
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19402 on: Yesterday at 11:13:31 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 29, 2021, 09:00:33 am
It's all about the product - not the truth!

Nobody in the game wants to acknowledge reality, plus everyone hates Liverpool.
Unfortunately money talks, and most of the media toe the line to support the Best League in the WorldTM myth, which in reality is a one-sided highly doped sportswash project. Their salaries depend upon the system being seen as fair and competitive, otherwise the whole charade would simply come crashing down.

Every time I hear a pundit, ex-player or journalist refer to them as 'incredible' or 'a superb team', it just sounds hollow.

Saying that City are superb if they beat a bottom half club 5-0 is like praising a Formula 1 team for winning a race against go-karts.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Brandy Mull of Kintyre

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,598
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19403 on: Yesterday at 11:44:52 am »
Boring team to watch.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,880
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19404 on: Yesterday at 01:12:25 pm »
As Tim Howard said yesterday (I can't believe I just wrote that) their B team would be challenging for a top 4 spot in the premier league, then they just laughed it off and carried on.

There's no even playing field.
Logged

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,731
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19405 on: Yesterday at 05:46:00 pm »
Can see them finishing on 95-96 points again this season  :wanker :butt
That means we must win 18 games from our remaining 19 to have a chance of winning the league  ::) :o :(
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,890
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19406 on: Yesterday at 06:51:49 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:12:25 pm
As Tim Howard said yesterday (I can't believe I just wrote that) their B team would be challenging for a top 4 spot in the premier league, then they just laughed it off and carried on.

There's no even playing field.
Its depressing. Nothing is decided yet but there is absolutely no more room for error for us. In a couple of years Newcastle will be able to field 22 world class players as well.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,668
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19407 on: Yesterday at 07:04:06 pm »
The PL will kill the golden goose if they can't bring these to heel. If we hadn't played a miracle season with a team that took 5 years to assemble and bring to the party, these would be walking away with 5 in a row right now, and damn near every game played dull as dishwater. 1000 passes and a tap in goal, 4 times a game.

Nobody wants to watch that, not even the city fans. Neither of them, they were asked.

Its been masked because we have given them a good battle a couple of times but zooming out the moneys having its way. Inevitably removing the competition means removing the interest so they best make a plan or eventually people will vote with their remotes.

Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,888
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19408 on: Yesterday at 07:16:20 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 06:51:49 pm
Its depressing. Nothing is decided yet but there is absolutely no more room for error for us. In a couple of years Newcastle will be able to field 22 world class players as well.
A bit pedantic in know, but can there be 44 world class players. In one league.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline west_london_red-nosed-reindeer

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,795
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19409 on: Yesterday at 07:18:15 pm »
Newcastle could be the saving grace in all of this, there seems at least for now some determination within the league to not allow them to buy their way to success and anything that stops Newcastle should also impact City, thats why they have voted with Newcastle when the clubs have looked at ways to stop inflated sponsorships.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,122
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19410 on: Yesterday at 07:20:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:16:20 pm
A bit pedantic in know, but can there be 44 world class players. In one league.

Of course there can. Do you think there's only 1 player in each position that can be considered world class?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,139
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19411 on: Yesterday at 08:30:15 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on December 29, 2021, 10:15:29 am
City will have a crisis at some point this season...and we need to capitalize on it, stay close as possible until then.

Just a feeling - though it looks like its there for the taking for them

Agree. They have the 3rd smallest squad in the division and they will wear thin at some point, especially with Covid.
Logged
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19412 on: Yesterday at 09:13:58 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on December 29, 2021, 10:15:29 am
City will have a crisis at some point this season...and we need to capitalize on it, stay close as possible until then.

Just a feeling - though it looks like its there for the taking for them

I can't remember when it went wrong for them. In fact, the only time i felt something went wrong with them was against Wigan in the league cup if I'm not mistaken
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,946
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19413 on: Yesterday at 11:52:19 pm »
They are not having any crisis.

There's a reason pep lost his hair in Italy and an awful lot of his players have receding hairlines.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,122
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19414 on: Today at 12:23:08 am »
Fucking rats

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59834308

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo says he suffered cuts to the face after attempting to fight off a gang of robbers while with his family.

The 28-year-old posted an image of his injuries on Instagram.

"Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family," he wrote.

"When you show resistance, this is what happens. They managed to take all my jewellery and leave me with my face with this state."

Cancelo has been a key part of the defending champions' march to the top of the Premier League table, appearing in all but one of City's games in the competition this season.

He was voted into the Professional Footballers' Association Premier League team of the season in 2020-21, having arrived at City in a £60m deal from Juventus in August 2019.

"After so many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome," Cancelo added.

As an 18-year-old, the Portuguese was a passenger in a car accident that killed his mother.

Manchester City said in a statement they were "shocked and appalled".

The club said: "Joao and his family are being supported by the Club and he is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter."


Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,602
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19415 on: Today at 01:01:47 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:23:08 am
Fucking rats

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59834308

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo says he suffered cuts to the face after attempting to fight off a gang of robbers while with his family.

i hate scum, they can go die in a hole, for real, really dont give a fuck for them, pussy state continually handing out passes for scum when keys should be thrown away, im sure it's not these c*nt's first time (aint interested in sob stories and second chances, just fuckoff and die)

and he's right, they are cowards, they are always cowards, cowards and c*nts go hand in hand, hope he's ok it will have shook him up
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,773
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19416 on: Today at 01:06:16 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 11:52:19 pm
They are not having any crisis.

There's a reason pep lost his hair in Italy and an awful lot of his players have receding hairlines.



Fabinho says hi

He was blowing out his arse when he first got here and couldn't play for a month or so, no doubt on the peds?

Sick to the back teeth of crying c*nts on here shouting conspiracy at everything if we're not winning, I'm done, bunch of absolute c*nts :wanker
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,668
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19417 on: Today at 01:35:35 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:16:20 pm
A bit pedantic in know, but can there be 44 world class players. In one league.

I guess world class as popularly used but never actually defined probably would technically have to be, if you made one league out of all the players in the world, would they start on most Saturdays.

so 20 x 11 220

there are 220 World Class players in the world, 20 in each position. and James Milner is always included no matter what, that goes without saying though, obvious. so 221 at the outside.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,693
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19418 on: Today at 02:37:22 am »
If they get Haaland, everyone is playing for 2nd for the forseeable. The PL basically becomes the SPL while Rangers were gone.
Logged

Offline RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,429
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19419 on: Today at 07:19:02 am »
Quote from: redk84 on December 29, 2021, 10:15:29 am
City will have a crisis at some point this season...and we need to capitalize on it, stay close as possible until then.

Just a feeling - though it looks like its there for the taking for them

good luck with that
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,946
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19420 on: Today at 08:49:09 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 01:06:16 am

Sick to the back teeth of crying c*nts on here shouting conspiracy at everything if we're not winning, I'm done, bunch of absolute c*nts :wanker

Ha ha ha. Happy new year to you too.

 :wave
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19421 on: Today at 08:55:38 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:35:35 am
I guess world class as popularly used but never actually defined probably would technically have to be, if you made one league out of all the players in the world, would they start on most Saturdays.

so 20 x 11 220

there are 220 World Class players in the world, 20 in each position. and James Milner is always included no matter what, that goes without saying though, obvious. so 221 at the outside.
Not everyone in their team is World Class. My definition is a players that the biggest clubs in Europe will try hard to sign if they become available and that will walk into their first team.

Based on this, the likes of KDB, Sterling.. are undisputed world class players. Grealish isn't despite his £100m fee. We actually have more in our team but they have more good/very good players on their bench.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,256
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19422 on: Today at 09:41:00 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:23:08 am
Fucking rats

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59834308

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo says he suffered cuts to the face after attempting to fight off a gang of robbers while with his family.

The 28-year-old posted an image of his injuries on Instagram.

"Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family," he wrote.

"When you show resistance, this is what happens. They managed to take all my jewellery and leave me with my face with this state."

Cancelo has been a key part of the defending champions' march to the top of the Premier League table, appearing in all but one of City's games in the competition this season.

He was voted into the Professional Footballers' Association Premier League team of the season in 2020-21, having arrived at City in a £60m deal from Juventus in August 2019.

"After so many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome," Cancelo added.

As an 18-year-old, the Portuguese was a passenger in a car accident that killed his mother.

Manchester City said in a statement they were "shocked and appalled".

The club said: "Joao and his family are being supported by the Club and he is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter."




Didn't know that about his mum, how awful for him.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19423 on: Today at 10:11:42 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:23:08 am
Fucking rats

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59834308

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo says he suffered cuts to the face after attempting to fight off a gang of robbers while with his family.

The 28-year-old posted an image of his injuries on Instagram.

"Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family," he wrote.

"When you show resistance, this is what happens. They managed to take all my jewellery and leave me with my face with this state."

Cancelo has been a key part of the defending champions' march to the top of the Premier League table, appearing in all but one of City's games in the competition this season.

He was voted into the Professional Footballers' Association Premier League team of the season in 2020-21, having arrived at City in a £60m deal from Juventus in August 2019.

"After so many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome," Cancelo added.

As an 18-year-old, the Portuguese was a passenger in a car accident that killed his mother.

Manchester City said in a statement they were "shocked and appalled".

The club said: "Joao and his family are being supported by the Club and he is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter."
Thoughts go out to his family. Must have been scary.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,897
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19424 on: Today at 10:23:54 am »
Anyone else got a feeling that Arsenal take points off City?.
Logged

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,018
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19425 on: Today at 10:24:29 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:23:54 am
Anyone else got a feeling that Arsenal take points off City?.

Just North Bank.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,664
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19426 on: Today at 10:26:50 am »
On Cancelo

Theres many problems with Manchester City and we rightly mock them.

But this is genuinely awful, poor guy. 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,897
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19427 on: Today at 10:30:07 am »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 10:24:29 am
Just North Bank.

 ;D yeah, its more hope than belief, but If Arsenal take their chances and all that. Oh ok 5-0 city.  :D
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,888
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19428 on: Today at 10:43:10 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:55:38 am
Not everyone in their team is World Class. My definition is a players that the biggest clubs in Europe will try hard to sign if they become available and that will walk into their first team.

Based on this, the likes of KDB, Sterling.. are undisputed world class players. Grealish isn't despite his £100m fee. We actually have more in our team but they have more good/very good players on their bench.
Yeah, it's subjective for sure. For me , to be world class, you have to be good enough to be a certain starter for any club in the world (even across rivalry boundaries). There may be times when there's not eleven world class players in the world (maybe because there are several outstanding players in one position).  Anyway that's my personal view.
I suppose , on topic, the problem is yes, City have a second XI that would displace most first XIs. And not through the academy, or good player development , but by buying up very expensive players.

I do wonder if us actually competing with them has slowed the process of 'people' realising what a farce the league is and doing more to level the playing field.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19429 on: Today at 11:06:20 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:23:08 am
Fucking rats

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59834308

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo says he suffered cuts to the face after attempting to fight off a gang of robbers while with his family.

The 28-year-old posted an image of his injuries on Instagram.

"Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family," he wrote.

"When you show resistance, this is what happens. They managed to take all my jewellery and leave me with my face with this state."

Cancelo has been a key part of the defending champions' march to the top of the Premier League table, appearing in all but one of City's games in the competition this season.

He was voted into the Professional Footballers' Association Premier League team of the season in 2020-21, having arrived at City in a £60m deal from Juventus in August 2019.

"After so many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome," Cancelo added.

As an 18-year-old, the Portuguese was a passenger in a car accident that killed his mother.

Manchester City said in a statement they were "shocked and appalled".

The club said: "Joao and his family are being supported by the Club and he is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter."

Fucking scum. Hope they get what's coming.
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19430 on: Today at 11:10:34 am »
Quote from: Songs to Sing on December 29, 2021, 08:01:39 am
Why does everyone in the media give them so much praise? No one mentions the ridiculous amounts theyve spent. What Klopp has done with this net spend (25m?) is so so ahead of that bald bast*rd

As others have said the last few days on here im hoping that if we can't win the league that we don't lose it by 4 or 5 points i hope it's 15 or 20 points. The sooner Sky's/BT's "product is ruined by this crowd the sooner something can be done about it. Tight title races is all TV cares about and if it turns into the German or French league season after season you just won't get people buying subs to see clubs battle it out for 2nd place.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,867
  • The only club that matters
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19431 on: Today at 12:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 11:10:34 am
As others have said the last few days on here im hoping that if we can't win the league that we don't lose it by 4 or 5 points i hope it's 15 or 20 points. The sooner Sky's/BT's "product is ruined by this crowd the sooner something can be done about it. Tight title races is all TV cares about and if it turns into the German or French league season after season you just won't get people buying subs to see clubs battle it out for 2nd place.
I ran through the numbers for the past five seasons and really its dismal reading.  Of the top four sides each season only Spurs collapse in 2018/19 shows a significant difference (ie more than about ten points) between the first and second halves of their seasons. And of the nine seasons with around a ten point difference, three were because us or City won 18 out of 19 in one half, and one was Tuchel taking over from Lampard - only us declining in 2016/17, Spurs improving that and the following year, and Utd improving in 2019/2020 were normal seasons.  Eight of the other ten seasons are five points or less.

So while its possible that theres still a title race this year, realistically its pretty unlikely.  Most likely is City take it by about 10-12 points.  We talk ourselves into the idea that we might go on a run, or that they might collapse, but that doesnt really happen anymore - or more accurately, the top sides are on a run *all the time*.
Logged

Online debs the hall with boughs of holly

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19432 on: Today at 12:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 11:10:34 am
As others have said the last few days on here im hoping that if we can't win the league that we don't lose it by 4 or 5 points i hope it's 15 or 20 points. The sooner Sky's/BT's "product is ruined by this crowd the sooner something can be done about it. Tight title races is all TV cares about and if it turns into the German or French league season after season you just won't get people buying subs to see clubs battle it out for 2nd place.

I can't be arsed checking but if I'm remembering right, on the 2 occasions the red mancs came 2nd to them they were miles off them points wise and not a peep was said about it becoming uncompetitive.

We just have to face up to the fact theyre not going anywhere, nothing will be done about their obvious cheating or their disregard of fair competition rules, especially if it's only us challenging them every season.

Maybe when they're hurtling unopposed towards the red mancs 20 titles, having won it by Christmas the previous 5 or 6 seasons will questions be asked by which time it'll be too late.

Thankfully I'll either be dead and buried or dementia will have taken my mind away to have to notice it.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,897
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19433 on: Today at 01:07:42 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 11:10:34 am
As others have said the last few days on here im hoping that if we can't win the league that we don't lose it by 4 or 5 points i hope it's 15 or 20 points. The sooner Sky's/BT's "product is ruined by this crowd the sooner something can be done about it. Tight title races is all TV cares about and if it turns into the German or French league season after season you just won't get people buying subs to see clubs battle it out for 2nd place.

But that would mean we have to lose games for them to get so far ahead, which for me isnt really such a grand idea. Especially not out of spite towards idiots who dont mind city cheating. The way to catch City out is to tighten the rules then the playing field becomes fairer. The same idiots will then be left wondering what happened to city when they cant buy titles anymore.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:09:13 pm by red1977 »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 481 482 483 484 485 [486]   Go Up
« previous next »
 