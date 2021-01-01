As shitty as it seems, City's run is Guardiola-driven with their money. Look at La Liga now. Is everyone getting to 90-100 points every year?



Pep with money will driven up the bar when he's there. Teams were winning La Liga with point totals in the 70s before he and Messi turned it up a notch. Hell, Depor won the title with 69 points in 2000. He drives up the bar and investment, and the bar stays high for some clubs, but it doesn't mean 95 point seasons are the norm. We remember what City was like before 17/18, right? There are no guarantees in football. Real Madrid won like 1 title in 8 years during Barca's peak (which was molded by Guardiola and carried on by others), but it sure didn't stop them in the Champions League. The difference in places like Germany and Spain is that post-Pep, even with a dip, other clubs often don't have the money to compete on a consistent basis (Dortmund always come up short against Bayern even though the latter has been vulnerable at times post-Pep. Their head to head record against them is dreadful as well).



As long as we're well-run, we'll be fine. If Pep stays at City, then yea, short of massive investment and stars aligning, the title will be tough every year. But if he leaves, he'll leave the bar high, but there's few other managers that can achieve that many points year in year out.



We'll just have to go every year and see how far we get (while trying to win some cups), and go from there. 90+ point title seasons won't the norm that it seems like today. But as long as Pep gets his millions, yea, it'll be tough. Then again, he just had an 82-point season 2 years ago.