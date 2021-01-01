« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19360 on: Yesterday at 12:40:35 pm
Cant wait till Saturday. For the first time in years, Im looking forward to facing Man city. They wont drop many points this season but weve won 7 in a row at home and will give them a good kicking this time.

lol, youll get absolutely battered.

 
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19361 on: Yesterday at 12:41:56 pm
You've got no chance. You Lego haired boss will shit his pants again.

Another stroll for his boss.

Cups are a different matter. One game can throw you a mickey.

They should have done much better. They absolutely should have beaten Chelsea in the European cup.

That's not me throwing the towel in. As I said. What we did in 19/20 makes an absolute fool out of them.

This season is a joke though. I'll say this if we win the league. This is the true tainted title. Clubs are making an absolute mockery of the league
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19362 on: Yesterday at 12:49:52 pm
Ill be here on Saturday so you can tell me how wrong you were.


Although I might also  be heading to a ski slope somewhere in the alps so wi fi might be dodgy . ✈️ 🎿
Reply #19363 on: Yesterday at 10:52:56 pm
As shitty as it seems, City's run is Guardiola-driven with their money.  Look at La Liga now.  Is everyone getting to 90-100 points every year?

Pep with money will driven up the bar when he's there.  Teams were winning La Liga with point totals in the 70s before he and Messi turned it up a notch.  Hell, Depor won the title with 69 points in 2000.  He drives up the bar and investment, and the bar stays high for some clubs, but it doesn't mean 95 point seasons are the norm.  We remember what City was like before 17/18, right?  There are no guarantees in football.  Real Madrid won like 1 title in 8 years during Barca's peak (which was molded by Guardiola and carried on by others), but it sure didn't stop them in the Champions League.  The difference in places like Germany and Spain is that post-Pep, even with a dip, other clubs often don't have the money to compete on a consistent basis (Dortmund always come up short against Bayern even though the latter has been vulnerable at times post-Pep.  Their head to head record against them is dreadful as well).

As long as we're well-run, we'll be fine.  If Pep stays at City, then yea, short of massive investment and stars aligning, the title will be tough every year.  But if he leaves, he'll leave the bar high, but there's few other managers that can achieve that many points year in year out.

We'll just have to go every year and see how far we get (while trying to win some cups), and go from there.  90+ point title seasons won't the norm that it seems like today.  But as long as Pep gets his millions, yea, it'll be tough.  Then again, he just had an 82-point season 2 years ago.
Reply #19364 on: Yesterday at 11:21:29 pm
The problem with trying to catch them is that they can lose any player and they can be replaced by someone else without the team being effected.

It often doesnt matter who they select in most areas of the field. With us, it does.
Reply #19365 on: Today at 03:01:29 am
If they win all the remaining games, they get 104 points. I don't think they will though. However, i don't believe they will lose any league game either, they could draw some. If they draw three games, that's still enough to win the league with 98 points.

I don't blame us either for not being able to reach 100 points to win the league. Nobody can do that year in and year out except for the City.

Why does everyone in the media give them so much praise? No one mentions the ridiculous amounts theyve spent. What Klopp has done with this net spend (25m?) is so so ahead of that bald bast*rd
Quote from: Songs to Sing on Today at 08:01:39 am
Why does everyone in the media give them so much praise? No one mentions the ridiculous amounts theyve spent. What Klopp has done with this net spend (25m?) is so so ahead of that bald bast*rd

It's all about the product - not the truth!

Nobody in the game wants to acknowledge reality, plus everyone hates Liverpool.
Quote from: Songs to Sing on Today at 08:01:39 am
Why does everyone in the media give them so much praise? No one mentions the ridiculous amounts theyve spent. What Klopp has done with this net spend (25m?) is so so ahead of that bald bast*rd

All part of the sports wash process.
