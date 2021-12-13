Have you watched them regularly?



Yes as i follow turkish football and followed their 4 matches as they were in Beşiktaş' group. Not saying they will necessarily win but they do have a chance. They conceded only 5 goals in the league in 14 matches, they managed to finish above Dortmund in CL. They are much tougher opponent for them than Villareal would be.They are capable of getting a 1-0 at home and fingers crossed they do that.