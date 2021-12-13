I see that City are out in front in terms of income from fans buying crypto tokens. You got to hand it to them, theyre creative and tireless when it comes to circumventing the rules.
Well the Ruler of Abu Dhabi is technically a fan, he wears his MDCR gear all the time.
Sporting will not be a pushover as people think, just saying..
Have you watched them regularly?
One thing I only realised/remembered the other day - Seb Coates is at Sporting now.He's the Captain, and actually won the league's player of the season for 20/21.
Yes as i follow turkish football and followed their 4 matches as they were in Beşiktaş' group. Not saying they will necessarily win but they do have a chance. They conceded only 5 goals in the league in 14 matches, they managed to finish above Dortmund in CL. They are much tougher opponent for them than Villareal would be.They are capable of getting a 1-0 at home and fingers crossed they do that.
I really can't see them dropping any points except when they play us.
