Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1177563 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19240 on: December 13, 2021, 12:24:23 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on December 12, 2021, 11:54:30 am
I see that City are out in front in terms of income from fans buying crypto tokens. You got to hand it to them, theyre creative and tireless when it comes to circumventing the rules.
Well the Ruler of Abu Dhabi is technically a fan, he wears his MDCR gear all the time.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19241 on: December 13, 2021, 02:33:30 pm »
Quote from: JRed on December 13, 2021, 12:24:23 pm
Well the Ruler of Abu Dhabi is technically a fan, he wears his MDCR gear all the time.
While ordering his slaves to build him a bigger phallic building?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19242 on: December 13, 2021, 06:29:37 pm »
Sporting will not be a pushover as people think, just saying..
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19243 on: December 13, 2021, 07:09:35 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on December 13, 2021, 06:29:37 pm
Sporting will not be a pushover as people think, just saying..
Have you watched them regularly?
« Reply #19244 on: December 13, 2021, 08:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on December 13, 2021, 07:09:35 pm
Have you watched them regularly?
Yes as i follow turkish football and followed their 4 matches as they were in Beşiktaş' group. Not saying they will necessarily win but they do have a chance. They conceded only 5 goals in the league in 14 matches, they managed to finish above Dortmund in CL. They are much tougher opponent for them than Villareal would be.

They are capable of getting a 1-0 at home and fingers crossed they do that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19245 on: December 13, 2021, 09:07:53 pm »
One thing I only realised/remembered the other day - Seb Coates is at Sporting now.
He's the Captain, and actually won the league's player of the season for 20/21.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19246 on: December 13, 2021, 09:33:26 pm »
Quote from: RJH on December 13, 2021, 09:07:53 pm
One thing I only realised/remembered the other day - Seb Coates is at Sporting now.
He's the Captain, and actually won the league's player of the season for 20/21.

Overhead kick incoming?
« Reply #19247 on: Yesterday at 04:10:18 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on December 13, 2021, 08:35:23 pm
Yes as i follow turkish football and followed their 4 matches as they were in Beşiktaş' group. Not saying they will necessarily win but they do have a chance. They conceded only 5 goals in the league in 14 matches, they managed to finish above Dortmund in CL. They are much tougher opponent for them than Villareal would be.

They are capable of getting a 1-0 at home and fingers crossed they do that.
Cheers. I don't have much hope for them purely based on the huge gap between Portuguese and English clubs right now Hopefully like you say they can be a tough opponent. If they're defensively sound at least it could be a contest.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19248 on: Yesterday at 08:58:21 pm »
52,613 vs Wolves apparently.. ;D

Wonder what tonight's crypto attendance will be..


« Reply #19249 on: Yesterday at 09:00:07 pm »
Are they not Leeds fans? :D
« Reply #19250 on: Yesterday at 09:46:51 pm »
Thats their goal difference fixed and the game aint over yet
« Reply #19251 on: Yesterday at 11:10:54 pm »
I really can't see them dropping any points except when they play us.
« Reply #19252 on: Today at 12:20:40 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 11:10:54 pm
I really can't see them dropping any points except when they play us.

An XG of 2 tonight, this is City in a nutshell. They'll smasj teams 5, 6 or 7 nil and will drop points somewhere along the line at home. They won a game you would expect them to win tonight against a team in patchy form and decimated by injuries.
« Reply #19253 on: Today at 02:14:44 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 11:10:54 pm
I really can't see them dropping any points except when they play us.
They drew with Soton and lost to Palace at home. Did you expect them to drop points in those two games?
« Reply #19254 on: Today at 02:21:45 am »
They also shouldn't have gotten anything from their game the weekend either except the softest penalty you were ever likely to see until United needed one later in the day.
