« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 477 478 479 480 481 [482]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1176499 times)

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19240 on: Yesterday at 12:24:23 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on December 12, 2021, 11:54:30 am
I see that City are out in front in terms of income from fans buying crypto tokens. You got to hand it to them, theyre creative and tireless when it comes to circumventing the rules.
Well the Ruler of Abu Dhabi is technically a fan, he wears his MDCR gear all the time.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,442
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19241 on: Yesterday at 02:33:30 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 12:24:23 pm
Well the Ruler of Abu Dhabi is technically a fan, he wears his MDCR gear all the time.
While ordering his slaves to build him a bigger phallic building?
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,991
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19242 on: Yesterday at 06:29:37 pm »
Sporting will not be a pushover as people think, just saying..
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,442
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19243 on: Yesterday at 07:09:35 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:29:37 pm
Sporting will not be a pushover as people think, just saying..
Have you watched them regularly?
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,991
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19244 on: Yesterday at 08:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 07:09:35 pm
Have you watched them regularly?
Yes as i follow turkish football and followed their 4 matches as they were in Beşiktaş' group. Not saying they will necessarily win but they do have a chance. They conceded only 5 goals in the league in 14 matches, they managed to finish above Dortmund in CL. They are much tougher opponent for them than Villareal would be.

They are capable of getting a 1-0 at home and fingers crossed they do that.
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,022
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19245 on: Yesterday at 09:07:53 pm »
One thing I only realised/remembered the other day - Seb Coates is at Sporting now.
He's the Captain, and actually won the league's player of the season for 20/21.
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19246 on: Yesterday at 09:33:26 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 09:07:53 pm
One thing I only realised/remembered the other day - Seb Coates is at Sporting now.
He's the Captain, and actually won the league's player of the season for 20/21.

Overhead kick incoming?
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,442
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19247 on: Today at 04:10:18 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:35:23 pm
Yes as i follow turkish football and followed their 4 matches as they were in Beşiktaş' group. Not saying they will necessarily win but they do have a chance. They conceded only 5 goals in the league in 14 matches, they managed to finish above Dortmund in CL. They are much tougher opponent for them than Villareal would be.

They are capable of getting a 1-0 at home and fingers crossed they do that.
Cheers. I don't have much hope for them purely based on the huge gap between Portuguese and English clubs right now Hopefully like you say they can be a tough opponent. If they're defensively sound at least it could be a contest.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 477 478 479 480 481 [482]   Go Up
« previous next »
 