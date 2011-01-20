Not sure I understand the city need a striker constant refrain first of all they have 2 (Jesus and Torres are basically number 9s for Spain and Brazil) but more fundamentally than that the reason they can control games is having so many technical attacking, pressing players on the pitch



Its maddening seeing every football show analyse where a striker would have been to finish their chances when their chances were produced by having so many AMs on the pitch that control games in the first place



I think they do need a better striker because there are some games where those multitudes of Attacking Midfielders will just hit a bit of a brick wall, and for all the control and insightful play, they just can't get through and don't look like going through either. We have seen it tonnes of times over the years with out own team, just those games where you are doing everything but just not getting clear chances.Sometimes it makes no sense because the same group of players will play the same park the bus type team and rip them to shreds, and sometimes they will just be missing that edge.They had a game like that against Soton and against Spurs. And with a league of such fine margins, if you have one game like that every 5 or 10 games, on top of the difficult fixtures as well, that can cost you in the end.It's all about fine margins, but no elite level striker may harm them in the long run.