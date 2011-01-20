« previous next »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 10:29:55 pm
They certainly are a very good team and, imo, better than us at the moment.

The problem we have mainly with this result today is that, if they are running into form which it seems they are, i don't see any teams outside of us and Chelsea giving them a game. Most teams, especially at the emptyhad, are beaten within 20-30 mins if they haven't already given up before they set foot on the pitch. We come up against teams like Everton who raise their level about x100 when they play us. City don't have teams like that.

Utd are a bit of an x-factor at the moment. They could go either way, great or awful. However, i can guarantee that Utd will be up for our game in a way that they won't be for City. That is not to say that they won't bother but they would obviously see us as a bigger scalp and would find a City title much more palatable.

It showed today that we are an injury or two away from trouble and City have a much stronger depth in their squad.
Can't agree with this. I think we can keep our unbeaten run going for a good while yet. Playing these and chelsea away does not worry me at all. Its all to play for but anybody writing us off is going to look a fool at the end of the season in my opinion.
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 12:52:18 am
I'm not taking the piss mate but...
It's time for bed me arl mate...  :wave

Mate, VBG is up for his third piss of the night and he comes alive with trolling at this time of night. Trust me!  ;D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:09:32 am
Mate, VBG is up for his third piss of the night and he comes alive with trolling at this time of night. Trust me!  ;D
I know me arl mucker  ;D
tit
^^^
Love it!  ;D
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 10:29:55 pm

Somewhat disagree with this. I think their one weakness is definitely the lack of clinical finishers. They also don't have much of a presence in the box. They have some really technically gifted players and at times they cut through our press. But they tend to lose more often against teams that sit back and counter-attack.

We did the counter-attack part really well but we were not at our best defensively. Gave away two cheap goals.

They will drop points for sure, we just need to make sure that we keep doing the job week-in week out.

Groundhog day really.  We have the better team, they have the better squad.

We either need some luck with injuries, or some inspiration in the transfer market in Jan (but it appear we just don't have the cash).

As an aside, it's cringe the levels Guardiola is going to trying to convince everyone he's not a chequebook manager, and is somehow on level terms with Klopp.  Massive insecurity complex that fella.
KDB is fat.
Quote from: Rattleduser on Today at 01:34:41 am


tit


tit

I am what I am. I am my owwwnnnn special crreeeaaaatttiiioooonnnn!
Glad I finally got to see what £100m of British talent looks like in Grealish. It's the equivalent of taking a 25m player and giving him a 75m British passport.

Foden has to be worth £250m
Dirk Kuyt was right. Grealish is worth a third of what he cost.
Grealish is talented but he's never played in a game anything like that quality.
No European experience and has only played for Villa in the PL for three seasons.

He might step up, but Liverpool vs City is the big boy stuff and he's never had a sniff of that. Champions League QF/SF quality at least.
What an insufferable lot these are. So many talented players there to bring on too.
Not sure I understand the city need a striker constant refrain  first of all they have 2 (Jesus and Torres are basically number 9s for Spain and Brazil) but more fundamentally than that the reason they can control games is having so many technical attacking, pressing players on the pitch

Its maddening seeing every football show analyse where a striker would have been to finish their chances when their chances were produced by having so many AMs on the pitch that control games in the first place

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:54:24 am
Not sure I understand the city need a striker constant refrain  first of all they have 2 (Jesus and Torres are basically number 9s for Spain and Brazil) but more fundamentally than that the reason they can control games is having so many technical attacking, pressing players on the pitch

Its maddening seeing every football show analyse where a striker would have been to finish their chances when their chances were produced by having so many AMs on the pitch that control games in the first place

What they need is a better version of Jesus. Lewandowski or Haaland would be sensational there because they're the best around but somebody like Lautaro Martinez would fit more.
I see the poor poor coach got a mention again. Still not over it.
City have the better squad I think. If we avoid injuries, then our fans give us the edge we need.
Gary Neville calling Pep the best ever. He's a great manager when he can buy whatever players he likes. I'd like to see him take a Liverpool team with Mignolet, Joe Allen and Benteke from 8th to the league title working on £15m net spend per season and spending what the club earnt.

How anyone can say Pep is better than Klopp is trurly beyond me. He hasn't proven anything. Being a manager is more than getting loads of £50m players to play well.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:54:24 am
Not sure I understand the city need a striker constant refrain  first of all they have 2 (Jesus and Torres are basically number 9s for Spain and Brazil) but more fundamentally than that the reason they can control games is having so many technical attacking, pressing players on the pitch

Its maddening seeing every football show analyse where a striker would have been to finish their chances when their chances were produced by having so many AMs on the pitch that control games in the first place



It will be like that until Kane moves. Because this is all a vehicle for getting the England captain a home.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:54:24 am
Not sure I understand the city need a striker constant refrain  first of all they have 2 (Jesus and Torres are basically number 9s for Spain and Brazil) but more fundamentally than that the reason they can control games is having so many technical attacking, pressing players on the pitch

Its maddening seeing every football show analyse where a striker would have been to finish their chances when their chances were produced by having so many AMs on the pitch that control games in the first place

I think they do need a better striker because there are some games where those multitudes of Attacking Midfielders will just hit a bit of a brick wall, and for all the control and insightful play, they just can't get through and don't look like going through either. We have seen it tonnes of times over the years with out own team, just those games where you are doing everything but just not getting clear chances.

Sometimes it makes no sense because the same group of players will play the same park the bus type team and rip them to shreds, and sometimes they will just be missing that edge.

They had a game like that against Soton and against Spurs. And with a league of such fine margins, if you have one game like that every 5 or 10 games, on top of the difficult fixtures as well, that can cost you in the end.

It's all about fine margins, but no elite level striker may harm them in the long run.
Pep's meltdown. He strips the cardie off like he MEANS BUSINESS then hassles the officials, pacing like he's in Shawshank, and gets a yellow for being such a tit

Least we got one of those. Again  :D
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:58:39 am
What they need is a better version of Jesus.

Mohammad (Salah)?
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:52:31 am
Pep's meltdown. He strips the cardie off like he MEANS BUSINESS then hassles the officials, pacing like he's in Shawshank, and gets a yellow for being such a tit

Least we got one of those. Again  :D

It was hilarious to watch in the ground, pretty much everyone on that side of the ground stopped watching the game to just point and laugh at him for 5 minutes ;D
Genuinely dont see much with them to worry about. We were so shit in the first half yesterday, midfield in particular. It wasn't them making us look bad, or playing so well that we wilted.
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:52:31 am
Pep's meltdown. He strips the cardie off like he MEANS BUSINESS then hassles the officials, pacing like he's in Shawshank, and gets a yellow for being such a tit

Least we got one of those. Again  :D

Is it just me, or did those letters on the back of his sweater take away from the MEANS BUSINESS impression he tried to make.

He strips off his coat like he's about to do a Mafia hit, only for some Teletubbies like graffiti on his back, to make him look like a right clown.
Quote from: Rattleduser on Today at 01:34:41 am


tit


tit

Mike Dean looking a bit miffed as he's not getting the attention and limelight
Quote from: Rattleduser on Today at 01:34:41 am


tit


tit

He looks like the mannerisms of trigger when he was the waiter on Mr Bean.
