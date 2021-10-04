Somewhat disagree with this. I think their one weakness is definitely the lack of clinical finishers. They also don't have much of a presence in the box. They have some really technically gifted players and at times they cut through our press. But they tend to lose more often against teams that sit back and counter-attack.We did the counter-attack part really well but we were not at our best defensively. Gave away two cheap goals.They will drop points for sure, we just need to make sure that we keep doing the job week-in week out.