I think it puts them firmly as the favourites at the moment. They are an incredible side to be fair and probably the best in the world.
people like big dick nick.
Id agree theyre favourites but so long to go and a lot can change. They can still throw in the odd result you dont see coming.Obviously theyre a great side but were not too shabby either.
Yep. I think they are the best but we are probably top 3.
City best yes, but I would say we are still the second best. Name two teams better than us.
Maybe Bayern? Thats about it.I reckon we are probably second though thinking about it.
I was assuming you meant the Premier League.
Nope the world.Its why last weeks result really annoyed me. City are an incredible side and if we want to win this league then we cannot afford results like that.
Brentford beat West Ham today though, they bring an individual challenge to any team. I don't think that will be the last time they get unexpected results.
Yes but like I said, we are up against the best in the world. We have to win those games.
Sometimes, teams don't let you win though, that's football.
