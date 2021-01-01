« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18560 on: Today at 07:32:02 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:18:29 pm
I think it puts them firmly as the favourites at the moment. They are an incredible side to be fair and probably the best in the world.

Id agree theyre favourites but so long to go and a lot can change. They can still throw in the odd result you dont see coming.

Obviously theyre a great side but were not too shabby either.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18561 on: Today at 07:33:32 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:32:02 pm
Id agree theyre favourites but so long to go and a lot can change. They can still throw in the odd result you dont see coming.

Obviously theyre a great side but were not too shabby either.

Yep. I think they are the best but we are probably top 3.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18562 on: Today at 07:38:51 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:33:32 pm
Yep. I think they are the best but we are probably top 3.

City best yes, but I would say we are still the second best. Name two teams better than us.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18563 on: Today at 07:40:41 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:38:51 pm
City best yes, but I would say we are still the second best. Name two teams better than us.

Maybe Bayern? Thats about it.

I reckon we are probably second though thinking about it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18564 on: Today at 07:43:42 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:40:41 pm
Maybe Bayern? Thats about it.

I reckon we are probably second though thinking about it.

I was assuming you  meant the Premier League.  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18565 on: Today at 07:49:31 pm
Hey Pep, what was the final score today?



2-2-2-2? Think you're losing it, Pep mate.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18566 on: Today at 07:52:00 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:43:42 pm
I was assuming you  meant the Premier League.  ;D

Nope the world.

Its why last weeks result really annoyed me. City are an incredible side and if we want to win this league then we cannot afford results like that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18567 on: Today at 07:59:54 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:52:00 pm
Nope the world.

Its why last weeks result really annoyed me. City are an incredible side and if we want to win this league then we cannot afford results like that.

Brentford beat West Ham today though, they bring an individual challenge to any team. I don't think that will be the last time they get unexpected results.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18568 on: Today at 08:03:05 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:59:54 pm
Brentford beat West Ham today though, they bring an individual challenge to any team. I don't think that will be the last time they get unexpected results.

Yes but like I said, we are up against the best in the world. We have to win those games.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18569 on: Today at 08:04:46 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:03:05 pm
Yes but like I said, we are up against the best in the world. We have to win those games.

Sometimes, teams don't let you win though, that's football.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18570 on: Today at 08:09:02 pm
Were their fans crying when KDB should have been sent off against PSG or when Fernandinho was getting away with committing 75 fouls a game for the best part of a decade?

Thought not.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18571 on: Today at 08:09:23 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:04:46 pm
Sometimes, teams don't let you win though, that's football.

Yes I know. Nobody really lets anyone win, most of the time anyway.
