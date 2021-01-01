Grealsih is definitely the better player than Jones and Elliott at this point. Purely on that point I don't think there can be any debate. Whether you think Grealish is over rated or not, he's clearly the player with the higher level performances over the last 12 or 18 months.



I'd rather have Jones and Elliott though. It's an age thing and quality thing. Plus they both support the club. That doesn't mean everything but it does mean something having local players and/or proper childhood supporters of the club.



We don't actually need a 26 year old Jack Grealish. It'd be good to have him but it wouldn't really move the needle for us - not in my opinion anyway. I can see why City went after him but again I think he's replacing already very good players in their system. He's an incremental improvement at best over what City had or what we have as a front 3 player.



Elliott and Jones have a high ceiling. They are both good enough to contribute now but it's tantalising to think what type of players they might be at 22 and 24.They could be hugely important as we transition into a new team with hopefully a 26 year old TAA, 26 year old Konate, 28 year old Joe Gomez, 28 year old Diogo Jota, 40 year old James Milner and others. This is the reason I'd have Jones and Elliott over Grealish. Not what they can do now but what they can become in a few years down the line when this team will have (slowly) transitioned away from the core that won the CL and PL in 2018-2020.