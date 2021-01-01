« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 459 460 461 462 463 [464]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1103544 times)

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,142
  • Boom!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18520 on: Yesterday at 02:06:25 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:33:11 am
Grealish

*runs and hides*

I really rate Jones and Elliot (especially Jones) but Grealish is a better player than them right now - so I'll take the proven commodity ahead of where the other two might be down the road
Not surprised Grealish is getting rubbished in here - think I posted it would happen in the summer post move.
He's a fantastic player, its just silly to claim he's a media creation, saw a lot of 'he gets all the ball at Villa it wont translate to a bigger club' - which hasn't been born out by his City performances at all - hes been really good so far this season. If we nullify him on Sunday we'll have done well - depends how aggressive / attacking they are, if hes constantly isolated and we can double up on him we won't have a problem but if its an open game he'll prosper
I'd agree with you that anyone would rather have him above Jones and Elliott at this point in time. However I think what most people on here think and I agree with, is that he was massively over priced and over hyped.

He's a good player, maybe even very good but he's had ONE stand out season. I disagree that he's been very good this season, I think he's kind of blended into that City team, he doesn't stand out other than being their new stand out diver. He'll obviously need time to bed in and he's got a lot of good career ahead of him, but he's not everything the media has hyped him up to be.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18521 on: Yesterday at 02:49:28 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:33:11 am
Grealish

*runs and hides*

I really rate Jones and Elliot (especially Jones) but Grealish is a better player than them right now - so I'll take the proven commodity ahead of where the other two might be down the road
Not surprised Grealish is getting rubbished in here - think I posted it would happen in the summer post move.
He's a fantastic player, its just silly to claim he's a media creation, saw a lot of 'he gets all the ball at Villa it wont translate to a bigger club' - which hasn't been born out by his City performances at all - hes been really good so far this season. If we nullify him on Sunday we'll have done well - depends how aggressive / attacking they are, if hes constantly isolated and we can double up on him we won't have a problem but if its an open game he'll prosper
Putting the debate about overall quality or potential to one side. You'd expect Grealish to be more developed as a player than Jones or Elliot.
He's just turned 26, so should be entering his prime years. Jones is 20 and played about 50 times for us.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,668
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18522 on: Yesterday at 02:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 02:49:28 pm
Putting the debate about overall quality or potential to one side. You'd expect Grealish to be more developed as a player than Jones or Elliot.
He's just turned 26, so should be entering his prime years. Jones is 20 and played about 50 times for us.


I can't believe you needed to point that out. Grealish started in the semi against us didn't he under Rodgers?

Curtis was 14 then, Harvey was 12
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,018
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18523 on: Yesterday at 03:08:10 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 02:01:13 pm
Guardiola is a bit of a tit like but there appears to be mutual admiration with him and Klopp. And he's right, Klopp did push him to a new level. It may well of been a new level of spending for fear of Klopp getting the better of him again but a new level all the same. Klopp must be the hardest rival for any manager in the world to get the better of.

Imagine the complaints from opposition fans if everyone was actually on a level playing field financially. We'd win everything, every season, with Klopp in charge. But because it's not LFC hoovering up trophies it's easier for other fans to ignore.

 If it were us owned by a country, spending obscene amounts of money and achieving success most clubs could only dream of, there would be uproar from the neutrals.

I find it quite sad really as a lot of fans of the pointless clubs (Norwich, Watford, Palace etc) who never even challenge for anything would prefer see City & Chelsea buy all their silverware rather than see us or United* win.

*Excluding the last few years where United's spending has been just as bad as the oil clubs.

Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18524 on: Yesterday at 03:13:09 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 01:41:57 pm
Liverpool v Manchester City: Whether its influencing referees when it comes to awarding Manchester United penalties or keeping Pep Guardiola on his toes as Manchester City manager, it seems Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been instrumental when it comes to making his mark on top flight football in Manchester.

Jurgen Klopps teams helped me to be a better manager, said Pep Guardiola ahead of Sundays big game at Anfield. He put me another level, to think about it, to prove myself, to be a better manager. That is the reason why I am still in this business.

On the prospect of bringing City to play in front of a post-lockdown capacity crowd at Anfield, Pep was similarly effusive. Im very pleased Anfield is full again and we can go there to play a game, he said. Its nice that the people are back and we can enjoy a fantastic atmosphere there. Hopefully we can handle it in a good way.

For us its an honour to be a rival with Liverpool. Decades ago we werent rivals to them. For many years we have tried to compete with these legendary clubs so its an honour.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2021/oct/01/premier-league-team-news-and-more-weekend-football-countdown-live

That's gonna go down well with their fans
He so wishes he was managing us, i remember when he won his 2nd European Cup against United and he was mentioning us in detail and Milan having more European cups and being legendary clubs Barca wanted to be.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18525 on: Yesterday at 03:18:12 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 02:54:50 pm
I can't believe you needed to point that out. Grealish started in the semi against us didn't he under Rodgers?

Curtis was 14 then, Harvey was 12
I know what you mean. Didnt realise he played in that semi. Been trying to erase it from memory ever since  ;D.
Just shows how long hes been around.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,668
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18526 on: Yesterday at 03:32:11 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 03:18:12 pm
I know what you mean. Didnt realise he played in that semi. Been trying to erase it from memory ever since  ;D.
Just shows how long hes been around.

I remember thinking he looked like a tidy player. This was after Villa fans acted the absolute beauts towards two of my mates kids.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,124
  • Seis Veces
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18527 on: Yesterday at 03:53:17 pm »
Jones has had a career Grealish could only dream of. He's a league title winner. Grealish has spent half of his career playing in the lower leagues, and his best achievement was being taken to the Euros, where he barely got a kick in 7 games, and saw his reputation go through the roof because of this. After that he was signed for one hundred million big ones. I'll never not be baffled by how that happened.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,139
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18528 on: Yesterday at 04:01:54 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 03:08:10 pm

I find it quite sad really as a lot of fans of the pointless clubs (Norwich, Watford, Palace etc)


Norwich is the only one pointless.

Oh...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,318
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18529 on: Yesterday at 04:09:07 pm »
Grealsih is definitely the better player than Jones and Elliott at this point. Purely on that point I don't think there can be any debate. Whether you think Grealish is over rated or not, he's clearly the player with the higher level performances over the last 12 or 18 months.

I'd rather have Jones and Elliott though. It's an age thing and quality thing. Plus they both support the club. That doesn't mean everything but it does mean something having local players and/or proper childhood supporters of the club.

We don't actually need a 26 year old Jack Grealish. It'd be good to have him but it wouldn't really move the needle for us -  not in my opinion anyway. I can see why City went after him but again I think he's replacing already very good players in their system. He's an incremental improvement at best over what City had or what we have as a front 3 player.

Elliott and Jones have a high ceiling. They are both good enough to contribute now but it's tantalising to think what type of players they might be at 22 and 24.They could be hugely important as we transition into a new team with hopefully a 26 year old TAA, 26 year old Konate, 28 year old Joe Gomez, 28 year old Diogo Jota, 40 year old James Milner and others. This is the reason I'd have Jones and Elliott over Grealish. Not what they can do now but what they can become in a few years down the line when this team will have (slowly) transitioned away from the core that won the CL and PL in 2018-2020.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,318
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18530 on: Yesterday at 04:17:56 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 03:08:10 pm
I find it quite sad really as a lot of fans of the pointless clubs (Norwich, Watford, Palace etc)

Genuine question. What do you think the aim and role of a football club is? Why do you think these clubs are pointless? Is it just driven by the fact that they don't win trophies? If so, why do they still have 1000's of supporters who follow them after decades of winning nothing or not much at all?

Like I said genuine question. For me football clubs are there to represent a community. Whether that's a town or a city's people or a community of supporters from disparate locations. For me, winning isn't the be all and end all to enjoying football. It's about that emotional connection to others. The shared highs and lows.

I think there's a shift in how some view football over the last 10-20 years, where the result is everything. Unless it's a good performance and/or a good win then there's little enjoyment derived from a game. An extension of this is the transfer window and how certain sections of fans  view 'wins' in this system as highly important to their ratification and enjoyment of football as a whole.

Not necessity saying you think this way but calling certain clubs 'pointless' feels like an extension fo that type of thinking.

Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,229
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18531 on: Yesterday at 04:28:11 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 03:08:10 pm
Imagine the complaints from opposition fans if everyone was actually on a level playing field financially. We'd win everything, every season, with Klopp in charge. But because it's not LFC hoovering up trophies it's easier for other fans to ignore.

 If it were us owned by a country, spending obscene amounts of money and achieving success most clubs could only dream of, there would be uproar from the neutrals.

I find it quite sad really as a lot of fans of the pointless clubs (Norwich, Watford, Palace etc) who never even challenge for anything would prefer see City & Chelsea buy all their silverware rather than see us or United* win.

*Excluding the last few years where United's spending has been just as bad as the oil clubs.

Thats a really embarrassing thing to say.   

You chose to support a team that has won a lot, I am presuming from such an arrogant, condescending comment, yet many fans are brought up to support teams who wont ever be in a position to win much, and rightly consider them anything but pointless.

MOST clubs win very little in their histories - you do get that dont you?
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,018
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18532 on: Yesterday at 04:35:28 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 04:17:56 pm
Genuine question. What do you think the aim and role of a football club is? Why do you think these clubs are pointless? Is it just driven by the fact that they don't win trophies? If so, why do they still have 1000's of supporters who follow them after decades of winning nothing or not much at all?

Like I said genuine question. For me football clubs are there to represent a community. Whether that's a town or a city's people or a community of supporters from disparate locations. For me, winning isn't the be all and end all to enjoying football. It's about that emotional connection to others. The shared highs and lows.

I think there's a shift in how some view football over the last 10-20 years, where the result is everything. Unless it's a good performance and/or a good win then there's little enjoyment derived from a game. An extension of this is the transfer window and how certain sections of fans  view 'wins' in this system as highly important to their ratification and enjoyment of football as a whole.

Not necessity saying you think this way but calling certain clubs 'pointless' feels like an extension fo that type of thinking.

It was a turn of phrase which you've read into far too much.

I don't think these clubs are actually pointless or serve no purpose. I just think it's sad that as they have no realistic chance of winning trophies they'd prefer see an oil club winning things rather than a club that operates properly within its means.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:28:11 pm
Thats a really embarrassing thing to say.   

You chose to support a team that has won a lot, I am presuming from such an arrogant, condescending comment, yet many fans are brought up to support teams who wont ever be in a position to win much, and rightly consider them anything but pointless.

MOST clubs win very little in their histories - you do get that dont you?

I've been an LFC fan since I was 5 years old. Funnily enough, I didn't really have a grasp of what success was at that time. I'm also a Newport County fan, a club which I've followed home & away since they were in the southern conference so spare me the lectures  ::)
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,318
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18533 on: Yesterday at 04:50:31 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 04:35:28 pm
It was a turn of phrase which you've read into far too much.

I don't think these clubs are actually pointless or serve no purpose. I just think it's sad that as they have no realistic chance of winning trophies they'd prefer see an oil club winning things rather than a club that operates properly within its means.


Thanks for clarifying.

Still stand by my point that a number of people who support the bigger clubs do view football through a different prism than the less successful clubs. I think the 90's, as a match going fan, gave me some sense of this after the trophy laden years of the 80's. The football was crap in the 90's but going the match was still enjoyable most of the time. Probably because of that shared experience aspect and the going to games with family/friends (and what happens in a social aspect before and after a game)
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,018
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18534 on: Yesterday at 05:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 04:50:31 pm
Thanks for clarifying.

Still stand by my point that a number of people who support the bigger clubs do view football through a different prism than the less successful clubs. I think the 90's, as a match going fan, gave me some sense of this after the trophy laden years of the 80's. The football was crap in the 90's but going the match was still enjoyable most of the time. Probably because of that shared experience aspect and the going to games with family/friends (and what happens in a social aspect before and after a game)

Absolutely, and I agree. Perhaps saying pointless was a poor choice of words.

Obviously I've had plenty of amazing times witnessing success over the years as a Liverpool fan but considering I started supporting in the mid 90"s I've had my share of crap times too.

But yeah, I absolutely love a match day at Rodney Parade watching County play and I missed it terribly when everything was behind closed doors. The quality of football is atrocious like 90% of the time but its still a great afternoon out.

Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,810
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18535 on: Yesterday at 05:59:36 pm »
I enjoyed that article about Pep and Klopp. I make sarcastic comments about Pep like anyone else but its always nice to see mutual respect between world class talents.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,233
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18536 on: Yesterday at 06:13:34 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:28:11 pm
Thats a really embarrassing thing to say.   

You chose to support a team that has won a lot, I am presuming from such an arrogant, condescending comment, yet many fans are brought up to support teams who wont ever be in a position to win much, and rightly consider them anything but pointless.

MOST clubs win very little in their histories - you do get that dont you?

I'm Scouse born in 1966, lived a mile from the ground as a baby in my Nans house, the house my Dad grew up in, my Ma grew up in Everton, just up the road from the Kop, I didn't choose to support Liverpool, I was told I did by my parents and I think its great that people support local teams rather than gloryhunt, but I find it pathetic that clubs who do not challenge for anything would rather see sportswashers winning things over properly ran clubs.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,974
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18537 on: Yesterday at 06:21:48 pm »
I've had my flu jab and feel rough so want to say while I'm moody that this club are the grand farce in sport and the literal tools of one of the least modern and most murderous regimes in the world today, and anyone associated with them even a passing neutral interest is guilty to the core of sanctifying this disgusting cabal of moral bankruptcy, pay-to-win savage despotic bullshit, I can't respect anyone who even gives Manchester City the time of day, you'd have to be dangerously misaligned

I'm not saying if, knowing the long and short of Manchester City's position in the game, if you're okay with it you should be in jail

I'm just saying nothing like the opposite
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,205
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18538 on: Today at 10:24:39 am »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 05:59:36 pm
I enjoyed that article about Pep and Klopp. I make sarcastic comments about Pep like anyone else but its always nice to see mutual respect between a world class talent and a chequebook fraud.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 459 460 461 462 463 [464]   Go Up
« previous next »
 