They've just installed 8 petrol pumps at the Emptyhad to attract people to the place.
Must be a new offer they've got on. Buy a home game ticket, get £10 worth of petrol and a toilet roll for free.
people like big dick nick.
Can't wait to put these in their place next week. They've always frozen at Anfield in front of fans. Last season was an anomaly when our confidence was at an all time low.
Sterling played well against us last season at home, as with a crowd there usually lasts about 5 minutes before he gets:1) Scared by the crowd2) Clattered by Robertson
3) Picked up by Gomez like a naughty toddler
nice reference there.. But do you remember Lee One Pen? He scored 35 goals in 71/72 including a record 15 penalties. Social media would have a field day with that now...
And wasn't he the first recognised of the species 'Divingtus Twatium'?
Just wait til Konate gives him daggers
https://gfycat.com/flashyessentialbluefintunaDaggers.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
So Pip has appeared to throw the towel in against PSG. What a cowardly piece of shit
This forum is a joke
You lot will miss me when I'm gone
Something about not knowing how to stop Neymar, Messi and Mbappe.Pathetic mind games if you ask me.
So Pip has appeared to throw the towel in against PSG. What a cowardly piece of shit
Our game is hardly being mentioned tonight. All about these two plastic oil clubs, as if anyone actually gives a toss about either of them.
[Insert clever joke about empty petrol pumps and empty oil clubs]
No joke as they'll use this as an excuse to raise prices and, consequently, lucrative sponsorship deals.
Didnt he try the same thing on us in the CL? Was it the game before he got twatted?
Isn't Messi injured anyway? So that's one less for poor Pep and his struggling little squad to deal with.
He's in the squad for tonight.
just get the place bouncing on Sunday, lets twat these
The saltiness from a city fan I used to go to school with is hilarious. "I'm turning it off, bloody cheats" Ha ha, as you were
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.14]