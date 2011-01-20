« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
September 27, 2021, 09:21:59 am
Quote from: rob1966 on September 26, 2021, 07:05:05 pm
They've just installed 8 petrol pumps at the Emptyhad to attract people to the place.
Must be a new offer they've got on. Buy a home game ticket, get £10 worth of petrol and a toilet roll for free.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
September 27, 2021, 09:35:32 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on September 27, 2021, 09:21:59 am
Must be a new offer they've got on. Buy a home game ticket, get £10 worth of petrol and a toilet roll for free.

Surprised they didnt offer that when Franny Lee was chairman.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
September 27, 2021, 10:16:39 am
 :) :) nice reference there..

But do you remember Lee One Pen? He scored 35 goals in 71/72  including a record 15 penalties. Social media would have a field day with that now...

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
September 27, 2021, 10:40:02 am
Can't wait to put these in their place next week. They've always frozen at Anfield in front of fans. Last season was an anomaly when our confidence was at an all time low.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
September 27, 2021, 11:09:42 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on September 27, 2021, 10:40:02 am
Can't wait to put these in their place next week. They've always frozen at Anfield in front of fans. Last season was an anomaly when our confidence was at an all time low.

Sterling played well against us last season at home, as with a crowd there usually lasts about 5 minutes before he gets:

1) Scared by the crowd
2) Clattered by Robertson
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
September 27, 2021, 11:25:05 am
Quote from: Jwils21 on September 27, 2021, 11:09:42 am
Sterling played well against us last season at home, as with a crowd there usually lasts about 5 minutes before he gets:

1) Scared by the crowd
2) Clattered by Robertson

3) Picked up by Gomez like a naughty toddler
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
September 27, 2021, 12:03:19 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 27, 2021, 11:25:05 am
3) Picked up by Gomez like a naughty toddler

Better not play Everton away then
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
September 27, 2021, 02:36:42 pm
Quote from: Achilles Heel on September 27, 2021, 10:16:39 am
:) :) nice reference there..

But do you remember Lee One Pen? He scored 35 goals in 71/72  including a record 15 penalties. Social media would have a field day with that now...


And wasn't he the first recognised of the species 'Divingtus Twatium'?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
September 27, 2021, 02:52:52 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 27, 2021, 02:36:42 pm


And wasn't he the first recognised of the species 'Divingtus Twatium'?

Yep but he later publicly stated he didn't like the diver/cheat tag and pointed out that he only won 7 or 8 of the penalties awarded :)

Different world back then. His fight when with Derby with Norman Hunter is a classic.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
September 27, 2021, 04:19:27 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 27, 2021, 11:25:05 am
3) Picked up by Gomez like a naughty toddler

Just wait til Konate gives him daggers ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
September 27, 2021, 05:33:33 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
September 27, 2021, 10:24:18 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 12:03:28 am
So Pip has appeared to throw the towel in against PSG. What a cowardly piece of shit
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 07:41:48 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 12:03:28 am
So Pip has appeared to throw the towel in against PSG. What a cowardly piece of shit

Not moaning he can't compete financially is he?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 11:18:29 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 12:03:28 am
So Pip has appeared to throw the towel in against PSG. What a cowardly piece of shit

What's he whining about now?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 12:57:27 pm
Something about not knowing how to stop Neymar, Messi and Mbappe.

Pathetic mind games if you ask me.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 01:03:59 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 12:57:27 pm
Something about not knowing how to stop Neymar, Messi and Mbappe.

Pathetic mind games if you ask me.

PSG must be 1/1000 to win every trophy they're in this season if their attack can't be thwarted by over £300,000,000 worth of defenders.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 01:11:08 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 12:03:28 am
So Pip has appeared to throw the towel in against PSG. What a cowardly piece of shit

He's such a tit.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 01:13:22 pm
Hows Pep supposed to compete with a team that's owned by a country? It's just not fair is it?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 01:24:33 pm
Didnt he try the same thing on us in the CL? Was it the game before he got twatted?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 01:34:50 pm
City will steamroll them

There was so much fuss about PSG in summer and all that's really been said since is how disappointing they've been. Reckon City dominate possession and win by at least 2
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 01:41:41 pm
Our game is hardly being mentioned tonight. All about these two plastic oil clubs, as if anyone actually gives a toss about either of them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 01:57:26 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:41:41 pm
Our game is hardly being mentioned tonight. All about these two plastic oil clubs, as if anyone actually gives a toss about either of them.

[Insert clever joke about empty petrol pumps and empty oil clubs]
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 02:00:28 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 01:57:26 pm
[Insert clever joke about empty petrol pumps and empty oil clubs]

No joke as they'll use this as an excuse to raise prices and, consequently, lucrative sponsorship deals. ;)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 02:01:45 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 02:00:28 pm
No joke as they'll use this as an excuse to raise prices and, consequently, lucrative sponsorship deals. ;)
man city to fund Mbappe, Kane and haaland next summer due to the lorry driver shortage
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 03:58:40 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 01:24:33 pm
Didnt he try the same thing on us in the CL? Was it the game before he got twatted?

He never learns.

He really just comes across as a crying faced twat these days, the blood money taking hypocrite.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 04:02:22 pm
Isn't Messi injured anyway? So that's one less for poor Pep and his struggling little squad to deal with.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 04:04:10 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:02:22 pm
Isn't Messi injured anyway? So that's one less for poor Pep and his struggling little squad to deal with.

He's in the squad for tonight.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 04:31:29 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:41:41 pm
Our game is hardly being mentioned tonight. All about these two plastic oil clubs, as if anyone actually gives a toss about either of them.

Just walked into the kids room and he's got the playstation on, there's a big advert on screen for PSG v City :butt
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 04:34:24 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 06:29:47 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:41:41 pm
Our game is hardly being mentioned tonight. All about these two plastic oil clubs, as if anyone actually gives a toss about either of them.

A game based on money derived from the rotted corpses of everything that has ever lived. How apt.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 10:11:51 pm
The saltiness from a city fan I used to go to school with is hilarious.

"I'm turning it off, bloody cheats"

Ha ha, as you were
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 10:13:45 pm
Hahahahaha I was woefully wrong and I love it

Two incredible finishes from PSG

City should count themselves lucky, De Bruyne with the most blatant red card challenge somehow managed to escape a red
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 10:22:14 pm
Oops. ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 10:33:46 pm
just get the place bouncing on Sunday, lets twat these 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 10:38:00 pm
Just seen the DeBruyne "tackle" I mean how the actual fuck was that not a red card? Wow!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:45:21 am
Quote from: The-Originals on Yesterday at 10:33:46 pm
just get the place bouncing on Sunday, lets twat these
I hope this defeat dents their confidence a bit going into our game.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:57:40 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 10:11:51 pm
The saltiness from a city fan I used to go to school with is hilarious.

"I'm turning it off, bloody cheats"

Ha ha, as you were

Surely, SURELY this is a hugely ironic joke???
