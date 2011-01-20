

Hahahahahaha absolutely love this.



One thing I find gas/mental/incredibly fucking annoying about this shower of shite, is the absolute constant spin and mad mental gymnastic angles they come up with to justify all their bullshit. I've just seen someone else peddle the "some fans dont come to champions league games because we feel hard done by from Uefa, we even boo the anthem!" as to why they can't sell out European games. It's absolutely mental.



So, they feel hard done to by those who rightly tried to bring them to heel because of their blatant cheating. They also boycott the very tournament Ped Clampett was brought in towin by Abu Dhabi. The very tournament that is the Holy Grail of the oil state that props them up and the manager they so lavishly paid to do the job.If you feel hard done to, you turn up and support your team, not abandon it on it's mission towin their Holy Grail.I also assume that those very same 'supporters' will not celebrate lifting the CL trophy when they eventually dowin it?Let's get things straight here: Shit sportswash. Shit 'fans'. Sporting abomination. Human rights abusers.