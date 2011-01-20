« previous next »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 03:27:48 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on September 20, 2021, 12:31:26 pm
Is that Robert Peston doing the perving and taking the photie? I'm mean he's a fucking weirdo anyway, so it would probably suit him.
Quote from: Yosser0_0

link=topic=344681.msg17958203#msg17958203 date=1632137486
Is that Robert Peston doing the perving and taking the photie? I'm mean he's a fucking weirdo anyway, so it would probably suit him.

I thought it was Louis  Theroux 😂
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 04:55:02 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:36:50 am
I might be wrong but I seem to remember the red Mancs might have done that for the LC before for some reason, but it is a slightly bigger stadium!

They have a few low attendances, in the 40k region, so they probably sold only the lower tiers first to gauge sales before they would put upper on sale.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 06:13:20 pm
Exciting times - it could well be our (City's) lowest home attendance tonight for a domestic game since the takeover in 2008.
 It currently stands at 24,507 for a LC game v  Fulham in the 2009/2010 season.
"Only" a further 3  LC  home attendances below 30000  -  25,070 in 11/12, 28,015 in 12/13 and 25,519 in 13/4.


In advance of the piss-taking and empty seat pics which will continue later please have some sympathy for little City. ;)
Remember that in the not too distant past  Liverpool have had a couple of low ones for home games in the League Cup

2008/2009 Liverpool v Crewe   28,591
2010/2011  Liverpool v Northampton  22,577

Serious question. Any specific reason they were lower than the norm?

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 06:16:52 pm
Quote from: Achilles Heel on Yesterday at 06:13:20 pm

2010/2011  Liverpool v Northampton  22,577

Serious question. Any specific reason they were lower than the norm?



Well if you don't know the answer to that one.  There is no hope :)

One name should immediately spring to mind as to why the attendance was so low.

Edit:  Just realised you're a City Fan (soz).  Answer: Roy Hodgson. 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 06:19:19 pm
Quote from: Achilles Heel on Yesterday at 06:13:20 pm
Exciting times - it could well be our (City's) lowest home attendance tonight for a domestic game since the takeover in 2008.
 It currently stands at 24,507 for a LC game v  Fulham in the 2009/2010 season.
"Only" a further 3  LC  home attendances below 30000  -  25,070 in 11/12, 28,015 in 12/13 and 25,519 in 13/4.


In advance of the piss-taking and empty seat pics which will continue later please have some sympathy for little City. ;)
Remember that in the not too distant past  Liverpool have had a couple of low ones for home games in the League Cup

2008/2009 Liverpool v Crewe   28,591
2010/2011  Liverpool v Northampton  22,577

Serious question. Any specific reason they were lower than the norm?

An allergy to Roy Hodgson would be the reason for the 2nd game.

I think there has likely been a general apathy to a lot of league cup games vs lower league teams, yes, even here  :P

Although to be honest - now, IF Liverpool got a home draw vs a league 1 or 2 side, theyd likey sell out.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 06:21:37 pm
We were 'living through a bad moment'.

(Just remembering his platitudinous shite makes me shudder).
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 06:26:47 pm
Cant speak for the traffic but I remember the weather being absolutely awful for that Northampton game. Pissing down and properly cold. Think my cousin left at some point during extra time!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 06:37:52 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:19:19 pm
An allergy to Roy Hodgson would be the reason for the 2nd game.

I think there has likely been a general apathy to a lot of league cup games vs lower league teams, yes, even here  :P

Although to be honest - now, IF Liverpool got a home draw vs a league 1 or 2 side, theyd likey sell out.

We sold out the replay against Shrewsbury when it was known our academy players would be playing.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 06:46:40 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:37:52 pm
We sold out the replay against Shrewsbury when it was known our academy players would be playing.

I was trying to think of one in the last 3 or 4 years. I knew wed played someone in one of the cups! I think thats the one I was thinking of.

And with this team right now itd be no problem getting huge crowds regardless of competition, fans just want to see them, whether its the stars, or the younger lads, chances are some good footy will be played.

Thats what makes it even more pathetic for Sportswash FC. I know plenty of nuetrals find Guardiolas robo-football dull, but for their own fans, they have so many good players to go and watch and guaranteed goals, well most of the time.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 07:13:47 pm
Quote from: Achilles Heel on Yesterday at 06:13:20 pm
2008/2009 Liverpool v Crewe   28,591
2010/2011  Liverpool v Northampton  22,577

Serious question. Any specific reason they were lower than the norm?


Don't know about the Crewe game, but by the time of that Northampton game a lot of us were boycotting H&G.

That combined with us being shit at the time didn't help.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 07:30:15 pm
Our midweek home crowds were always hit and miss in the 2000s tbf.

The club were so amateurish when it came to selling tickets (pre-FSG) which didn't help. From 11/12 onwards (FSG's first season) even the early round cup games were well attended.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 07:33:22 pm
Id also say that Auto-cup tickets have had an effect
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 07:36:40 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:30:15 pm
Our midweek home crowds were always hit and miss in the 2000s tbf.

The club were so amateurish when it came to selling tickets (pre-FSG) which didn't help. From 11/12 onwards (FSG's first season) even the early round cup games were well attended.

Think there were only 33k against Monaco in 04/05.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 07:36:45 pm
In 2005 in the 3 CL qualifiers we had near enough full houses for the games against TNS (44,760), Kaunas (43,717) and CSKA (42175), I took one of my nephews to his first game v CSKA. (Footy in July was weird)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 07:39:42 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:36:40 pm
Think there were only 33k against Monaco in 04/05.

Correct, was at the game. Think people felt a bit disillusioned at the end of the Ged era. Things quickly changed though! :D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 07:40:17 pm
KDB, Sterling, Mahrez, Torres and Foden all starting tonight at home to Wycombe. Jesus and Silva on the bench.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 07:42:15 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:36:40 pm
Think there were only 33k against Monaco in 04/05.

I couldn't give away 3 tickets for Charlton the Easter that year.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 08:14:44 pm
1 down to Wycombe ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 08:14:58 pm
:lmao

Everton losing too.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 08:17:55 pm
Boo 1-1

Although, if you score a goal and there is no one there to see it, did it really happen?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 09:41:26 pm
Won 6-1 in the end with KDB, Foden, Mahrez and Sterling all playing the full match. Seems mad when they've got Chelsea at the weekend, but typical Pep.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 09:59:45 pm
Ah, look at the lonely people.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 11:09:12 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:59:45 pm
Ah, look at the lonely people.

Where do they all come from,

All the lonely people,

Where do they all belong


(I think we know the answer)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 11:11:41 pm
What's the point of playing De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling, Torres and Mahrez at home to Wycombe?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 11:22:52 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:11:41 pm
What's the point of playing De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling, Torres and Mahrez at home to Wycombe?
guarantees a full house?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 11:49:22 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 11:22:52 pm
guarantees a full house?


Im looking for the pun or joke in this comment and struggling, someone help!

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:11:41 pm
What's the point of playing De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling, Torres and Mahrez at home to Wycombe?


I kinda get playing some first teamers - in the way Klopp does when he feels players need games to help them find their game rhythm and legs as it where.

But I dont get playing De Bruyne for a single second in such a game.  A player whos had far too many injuries who also happens to be one of the most elite playes in Europe? He should watching from his couch at home.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:02:20 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:41:26 pm
Won 6-1 in the end with KDB, Foden, Mahrez and Sterling all playing the full match. Seems mad when they've got Chelsea at the weekend, but typical Pep.

On the surface yes, but when you consider that KDB, Foden and Mahrez have played a combined 200 minutes in all 5 league games so far it makes more sense.

Sterling hasn't been starting too many games either (and not 1st choice any more) so you can see there's been a conscious effort by City to ease these players back into the squad following injury/Euro's etc. 

Is it really all that surprising that their form has suffered as a result, no.  But of course the headlines are giving everyone a false sense of hope that we are seeing the decline of City which unfortunately is not the case. 

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:09:01 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:49:22 pm
But I dont get playing De Bruyne for a single second in such a game.  A player whos had far too many injuries who also happens to be one of the most elite playes in Europe? He should watching from his couch at home.

I'll take the other side of that.  What better game to get match fitness into his legs than a stroll against a lower league team?  He made his first appearance against Southampton on the weekend off the bench and has now added another 90 minutes in a game where he wasn't asked to do a lot. 

If you're worried about him getting injured you probably shouldn't be sending him out at all, the priority is match fitness.  Playing Chelsea holds a much higher degree of injury risk than Wycombe in the Cup when you consider intensity of match and physicality level.  I'd imagine City won't start him and he'll be on the bench again.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:36:47 am
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 12:09:01 am
I'll take the other side of that.  What better game to get match fitness into his legs than a stroll against a lower league team?  He made his first appearance against Southampton on the weekend off the bench and has now added another 90 minutes in a game where he wasn't asked to do a lot. 

If you're worried about him getting injured you probably shouldn't be sending him out at all, the priority is match fitness.  Playing Chelsea holds a much higher degree of injury risk than Wycombe in the Cup when you consider intensity of match and physicality level.  I'd imagine City won't start him and he'll be on the bench again.

I didnt actually know hed not played till the weekend, being as I try my best not to watch their boring dirge  ;D  So yeah, it does make sense that he plays in that case.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 01:05:45 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:11:41 pm
What's the point of playing De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling, Torres and Mahrez at home to Wycombe?

That's what the people who pay £650 to sit next to the tunnel expect
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 03:28:21 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:36:47 am
I try my best not to watch their boring dirge
Same as their own fans then  ;D
