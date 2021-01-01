Exciting times - it could well be our (City's) lowest home attendance tonight for a domestic game since the takeover in 2008.It currently stands atfor a LC game v Fulham in the 2009/2010 season."Only" a further 3 LC home attendances below 30000 - 25,070 in 11/12, 28,015 in 12/13 and 25,519 in 13/4.In advance of the piss-taking and empty seat pics which will continue later please have some sympathy for little City.Remember that in the not too distant past Liverpool have had a couple of low ones for home games in the League Cup2008/2009 Liverpool v Crewe 28,5912010/2011 Liverpool v Northampton 22,577Serious question. Any specific reason they were lower than the norm?